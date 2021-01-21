Wind Power Surpasses Coal in Texas

ZADAR, CROATIA, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lone Star State seems to have been largely associated with fossil fuels for years. Although shale gas and oil have long dominated supreme in Texas, coal has also been a major part of the state’s energy mix for a long time, currently turning in at around 18%. Not for long, though. Via Texas, the winds of transition blast. Wind power surpassed coal in the total electricity balance of the state in 2020 for the very first time, “the newest sign of the growing popularity of the renewable energy in fossil fuel heartland of America,” as per the Financial Times.

The state has already been passionately gradually developing its wind power potential as the shale boom that placed Texas on the world energy map has been slowing off. Texas has become one of the pioneers in the national wind power revolution, “pulling in billions of dollars of the capital investment over the last decade as well as growing the generation of electricity steadily from fuel.” In the recent past, in West Texas’s oil fields, the refineries all along Gulf Coast, and then all the government halls whereby Texans work, from Austin to the Washington DC, clean energies and everything that could even be indirectly linked to a liberal agenda is anathema.

Around the same time as the United States shale-based economy crashed, the massive infusion of capital into wind power was a powerfully compelling chain of events to get more business executives on board with the transition to renewable energy. Capital has had a depoliticizing influence in Texas’ energy markets, as well as some extremely conservative people who are decidedly disinterested in the atmosphere or environmental concerns are getting really, extremely wealthy from solar and wind power as the petro-dogma disappears. As such, last year, wind energy accounted for a remarkable quarter of the electricity mix, not only surpassing coal but blowing breezily beyond it.

