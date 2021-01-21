Shimyrre Britt, Co-Founder of CBDCapitalGroup Portfolio Company Mana Artisan Botanics™, Joins The Arcview Group’s Women’s Inclusion Network

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CBDCapitalGroup (“CCG” or the “Company”), a CBD nutraceuticals investment and scaling company, today announced that Shimyrre Britt, Co-Founder and Director of Product & Wellness Relations for the Company’s subsidiary Mana Artisan Botanics™ (“Mana”), has joined The Arcview Group's Women's Inclusion Network (WIN) to help further the network’s movement to bring more women investors and companies to the forefront of the cannabis industry.



According to a 2019 report published by Vangst, 74 percent of cannabis companies surveyed had 10 or less female-identifying employees. WIN is a network dedicated to supporting women in the cannabis industry and empowering them through data collection, conversations, mentorship, and deal flow.

“As a woman of color in the cannabis industry, I understand first-hand the intense need to make the industry more inclusive. I stand by the Women’s Inclusion Network’s goal of supporting and uplifting women in the cannabis industry and hope to empower others to create their own opportunities as I did with Mana,” said Britt. “Through my work with WIN, my goal is to show other women that there is a place for them at the top and, even more, they bring something unique to the table.”

Shimyrre holds a deep passion for combining powerful plant-based ingredients that work in synergy with each other and the body to bring harmony. As a Holistic Healthcare Practitioner and Herbalist, her comprehensive training in holistic nutrition and traditional plant medicine led Shimyrre to specialize in herbal formulation for physicians and fellow herbalists. Inspired by the significance that plants hold in helping others heal and the desire to make that healing experience an enjoyable one, she co-founded Mana to share her knowledge with others through hand-crafted cannabidiol (CBD) products.

“We are thrilled to welcome Shimyrre into our Women's Inclusion Network. She is a shining example of the brilliance and accomplishment that we celebrate in our network. We believe that strong women support and uplift each other. We are in this together to provide networking, education, and resources. It is in that unity that we will finally see real change in this industry,” said Laura Toomey, Chief of Staff for The Arcview Group.

Women's Inclusion Network membership provides executives with the opportunity to join exclusive webinars, mentorship sessions, video series, speed-networking, speaking events, and site tours. Member-driven events cover a vast array of topics, including supply chain, marketing, and finances. Additionally, the network consists of Legacy Employees that are in place to assist new companies to enter and compete in the market.

About Women's Inclusion Network:

The Arcview Group's Women's Inclusion Network champions the movement of bringing more women investors, companies, and products to the forefront of the cannabis industry. Women's Inclusion Network is dedicated to supporting women in the cannabis industry and empowering each other with facts, conversations, mentorship, and deal flow. Visit https://arcviewgroup.com/WIN/.

About Mana Artisan Botanics™:

Mana Artisan Botanics™ blends hemp and Hawaiian botanicals to help you feel better. Their products include internal and topical options crafted to support whole-body health. With a clear commitment to regenerative agriculture, the local economy, and holistic health education, the Mana team aspires to be a force for good in the rapidly growing hemp industry. Based on the Big Island of Hawaii, the company believes in CBD for the people and the planet. Mana Artisan Botanics™ is proud to help remove 1lb of earthbound plastic from the environment with every product sold. For more information, visit manabotanics.com and connect on Facebook and Instagram .

About CBDCapitalGroup:

CBDCapitalGroup (“CCG” or the “Company”) is an investment and scaling company that acquires and develops mid-stage CBD and hemp nutraceutical companies to promote both financial and professional success. The Company is led by a group of seasoned entrepreneurs who have managed over $1 billion in combined revenue over their careers, and now apply their diverse business experiences to establish trust, quality standards and efficiencies in the CBD market. The Company provides CBD industry entrepreneurs a faster path to revenue growth and liquidity with capital, expert advice and operational resources needed to scale already profitable businesses.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE:

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE:

None of the parties involved, including CBDCapitalGroup and Mana Artisan Botanics™, sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). Mana Artisan Botanics™ does grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

PUBLIC RELATIONS CONTACT:

Kathryn Brown

Account Supervisor, CMW Media

P: 858-283-4005

kathryn@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com