BroadbandNow Releases The State of Broadband in America, Q4 2020

Access to low-priced wired broadband plans expanded in 2020; 70 percent of Americans now have availability, up from 52 percent a year ago

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BroadbandNow’s ( https://broadbandnow.com ) quarterly, “ The State of Broadband in America ” study for the fourth quarter of this year, found access to low-priced wired broadband plans expanded last year.



“Our research finds 70 percent of Americans now have access to broadband internet at a cost-effective price,” said Tyler Cooper, editor-in-chief of BroadbandNow. “The increase – from 52 percent a year ago – is a positive sign in the on-going efforts to close the digital divide in the U.S.”

The quarterly study also highlights the wide divide when it comes to speeds. BroadbandNow is advocating for a new broadband internet definition: increasing download speeds from 25 to 100 Mbps and upload speeds from 3 to 25 Mbps. By the end of 2020, only 30 percent of Americans have access to a low-priced plan with service speeds of 100 Mbps download and 25 Mbps upload. Meanwhile, 78 percent of Americans have availability to a service delivering those speeds.

Also, of note and for the first time, residents in Alaska have gained access to low-priced broadband plans. However, less than one percent of the population has access. Now, all 50 states, plus the District of Columbia have access to low-priced plans defined by $60 or less per month.

The State of Broadband in America, Q4 2020 can be found at:

ABOUT BROADBANDNOW

BroadbandNow (https://broadbandnow.com) is the champion for consumers in-the-market for broadband internet services. BroadbandNow’s database of providers, the largest in the U.S., delivers the highest-value guides consisting of comprehensive plans, prices and ratings for thousands of internet service providers. BroadbandNow relentlessly collects and analyzes internet providers’ coverage and availability to provide the most accurate zip code search, so consumers can compare and contrast providers and plans to find the best broadband service. For more information on BroadbandNow, visit: https://broadbandnow.com .