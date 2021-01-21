Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. Reports 4th Quarter Earnings of $977,000, or $0.14 Per Share; Asset Quality Improves

/EIN News/ -- JONESBORO, Ga., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. (“Company”) (OTCQX: HSBI) today announced quarterly net income of $977,000 or $0.14 per diluted share for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to $901,000 or $0.13 per diluted share for the prior quarter. Fourth quarter earnings included a higher net interest margin, increased gains on the sale of SBA loans offset by higher salaries and employee benefit expenses related to employee restructuring and continued elevated loan loss provisions.



Highlights of the Company’s performance and results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 include the following:

Pre-tax core earnings (excluding any impact from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), credit charges, restructuring costs and securities gains) improved to $4.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to $3.1 million, the previous quarter (see GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation).

Significant reductions to the legacy problem assets portfolio occurred during the period as total classified assets declined to $13.3 million at December 31, 2020 from $17.6 million at September 30, 2020 and $28.0 million at December 31, 2019.

Salary and employee benefit expenses increased $1.8 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2020 from the previous quarter due to an accrual of $1.3 million for employee restructuring, higher commissions related to SBA loan originations and incentive accruals.

Loan loss provisions remain elevated during the quarter ended December 31, 2020 as reserves were established related to an uncertain economic climate and higher new loan originations.

The net interest margin increased to 3.53% during the quarter ended December 31, 2020 from 3.43% the previous quarter. The improved margin was primarily due to accelerated recognition of PPP loan fees resulting from forgiveness of approximately $16 million in loans during the fourth quarter.

The Company realized an expense of approximately $800,000 related to a sublease arrangement on a previously closed administrative facility.

The COVID-19 loan modifications declined in the fourth quarter as approximately 94% of loans granted payment deferrals related to the pandemic have returned to original terms. This portfolio decreased from $165 million at June 30, 2020 to $10 million at December 31, 2020 which represents 1.0% of the total portfolio (excluding PPP loans) and consists of 13 loans.

In December, the Company consolidated two coastal division branches located in Fort Stewart and Midway into our Hinesville location. These actions will have minimal customer impact and provide improved efficiency to the region.

Commenting on the announcement, Leonard Moreland, Chief Executive Officer of HSBI, said, “The fourth quarter reflected continued traction in the consolidation of our bank operations and clean up in our legacy portfolio. We believe the actions taken in the fourth quarter, including restructuring expenses and moving non-performing assets off the books, will translate to better earnings in 2021. We expect to consolidate the final core processor system in February 2021 which will reduce redundant positions and improve our efficiencies. Our strategy has been to establish a scalable platform designed to support multi-bank brands. It is our belief this platform will be appealing to other community banks in Georgia and North Florida that desire the feel and look of an independent bank with the support of a partner that can provide larger lending capacity and expanded products and services without the burden of increased regulatory compliance costs.”

Net Interest Income

The Company’s net interest income increased to $12.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2020 from $11.9 million during the third quarter of 2020. The Company’s reported net interest margin increased 10 basis points to 3.53% for the fourth quarter of 2020 from 3.43% for the third quarter of 2020. The fourth quarter net interest margin was positively impacted by the additional accretion of PPP related fees of approximately $347,000. The earning asset yield increased 2 basis points to 4.05% during the quarter ended December 31, 2020 while the cost of funds decreased 8 basis points to 0.52% over the same time frame. The net interest margin excluding PPP loans decreased to 3.50% for the fourth quarter from 3.67% one quarter earlier.

Non-interest Income

During the quarter ended December 31, 2020, non-interest income increased to $4.6 million from $3.9 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Larger gains on the sale of SBA loans made up the majority of the increase for the current quarter.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense increased $2.3 million to $14.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 from $12.1 million the prior quarter. Salaries and employee benefits increased $1.8 million to $8.3 million from $6.5 million due primarily to an accrual for employee restructuring charges of $1.3 million, commissions associated with elevated SBA loan originations and incentive accruals. Other expenses increased to $4.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 from $4.1 million the prior quarter as the loss recognized on a sublease of $800,000 was partially offset by lower problem loan costs of approximately $300,000 and general efficiency initiatives being realized.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased to $1.57 billion at December 31, 2020 from $1.53 billion one quarter earlier. Liquidity levels remained elevated as cash and cash equivalents increased $17.2 million to $218.6 million from $201.5 million and securities available for sale increased $12.3 million to $169.3 million from $157.0 million. Loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $30.8 million to $980.3 million at December 31, 2020 from $949.5 million at September 30, 2020. Meanwhile, PPP loans decreased to $87.9 million at December 31, 2020 from $103.4 million one quarter earlier.

Total deposits increased $51.6 million to $1.36 billion at December 31, 2020 from $1.31 billion at September 30, 2020. A portion of the increase was due to the addition of $22.5 million related to seasonal municipal deposits. Non-interest bearing deposits remain the largest component of the deposit portfolio representing 30.5% of total deposits followed by money market and savings deposits at 28.3%, interest-bearing demand deposits at 20.8% and time deposits at 20.4%.

In December 2020, the Company paid down $10 million of the revolving senior debt facility and retained availability should an opportunity materialize in the future.

Asset Quality

Classified assets, which include nonperforming assets and accruing classified loans, totaled $13.3 million at December 31, 2020, compared with $17.6 million at September 30, 2020 and $28.0 million at December 31, 2019. The decrease during the fourth quarter reflected a reduction of $1.0 million in nonperforming loans, a $2.5 million reduction in other real estate owned and $746,000 reduction in accruing classified loans. Nonperforming assets, which exclude accruing classified loans, totaled $12.5 million at December 31, 2021, or 0.79% of total assets compared to $15.9 million, or 1.04% during the prior quarter.

The allowance for loan losses increased to $14.1 million, or 1.32% of total loans at December 31, 2020 from $12.9 million, or 1.23% of total loans at September 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, which are supported by guarantees from the SBA, the allowance for loans losses were 1.44% of total loans at December 31, 2020. As a result of the Company’s quarterly analysis of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $2.6 million the prior three quarters. The provision remained elevated in the most recent quarter reflecting the uncertain economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic and net charge-offs related to legacy problem assets. In the fourth quarter of 2020, net loan charge-offs were $508,000 or 0.19% of average loans compared with $397,000 or 0.15% of average loans in the third quarter of 2020.

Capital

Total shareholder equity increased to $142.8 million at December 31, 2020 from $141.9 million one quarter earlier. Shareholder equity relative to total assets was 9.09% at December 31, 2020 and tangible shareholder equity relative to tangible assets was 6.93%. Tangible book value per share was $14.71 at December 31, 2020, an increase of 8.2% from December 31, 2019. At December 31, 2020, the Bank’s Leverage Ratio was 8.98%, its Common Equity Tier I and Tier 1 Capital ratios were 11.95%, and its Total Risk-Based Capital ratio was 13.19%. These regulatory capital ratios are significantly above levels required to be considered “well capitalized”, which is the highest possible regulatory designation.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. serves as the holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank, which is headquartered in Jonesboro, GA and operates under the names “Heritage Bank,” “The Heritage Bank,” and “Providence Bank” in its various markets. With approximately $1.6 billion in assets, the Bank provides a well-rounded offering of commercial and consumer products through its 22 locations. For additional information, visit the HSBI website at www.myhsbi.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Statements included in this press release, which are not historical in nature, are intended to be, and hereby are identified as, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “may,” “anticipate,” “create,” “plan,” “expect,” “should,” and “could” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence, which could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, include, among others, the following:

the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction, including anticipated improved product and service offerings, efficiencies and strategic gains, are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the three companies or as a result of the strength of the economy, competitive factors in the areas where the combined company does business, or as a result of other unexpected factors or events;





the impact of purchase accounting with respect to the transaction, or any change in the assumptions used regarding the assets purchased and liabilities assumed to determine their fair value;





the integration of the businesses and operations of the three companies, which may take longer than anticipated or be more costly than anticipated or have unanticipated adverse results relating to the combined company’s business; and





other factors that may affect future results of the combined company, including changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates and capital markets; inflation; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; capital management activities; actions of the Federal Reserve Board; and other legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. and its subsidiary disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACT

Leonard A. Moreland

Chief Executive Officer

Philip F. Resch

Chief Financial Officer Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc.

101 North Main Street

P.O. Box 935

Jonesboro, GA 30236

(770) 824-9934







HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Earnings: Net Interest Income $ 12,530 $ 11,901 $ 11,769 $ 12,213 $ 12,477 Net Income 977 901 948 1,616 2,740 Per Share Data: Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.14 $ 0.13 $ 0.14 $ 0.23 $ 0.40 Diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.23 $ 0.38 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 6,924 6,921 6,908 6,893 6,877 Diluted 7,139 7,139 7,131 7,117 7,204 Period-end number of shares (1) 7,227 7,229 7,227 7,231 7,242 Book value per share (period-end) $ 19.76 $ 19.62 $ 19.45 $ 19.29 $ 18.71 Tangible book value per share (period-end) $ 14.71 $ 14.54 $ 14.34 $ 14.14 $ 13.60 Key Ratios (percent): Return on average assets 0.25 % 0.24 % 0.27 % 0.49 % 0.83 % Return on average tangible equity 3.66 % 3.44 % 3.70 % 6.45 % 10.74 % Yield on interest earning assets 4.05 % 4.03 % 4.32 % 5.01 % 5.13 % Cost of funds 0.52 % 0.60 % 0.61 % 0.80 % 0.84 % Net interest margin 3.53 % 3.43 % 3.71 % 4.21 % 4.29 % Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans 3.50 % 3.67 % 3.78 % 4.21 % 4.29 % Non-interest income as a percent of total revenue 26.7 % 24.7 % 26.0 % 27.9 % 23.7 % Efficiency ratio 83.1 % 75.1 % 77.8 % 73.8 % 71.3 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 6.93 % 7.04 % 7.06 % 7.98 % 7.58 % Asset Quality (period-end): Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.32 % 1.23 % 1.02 % 0.90 % 0.65 % Allowance for loan losses to loans, excluding PPP loans 1.44 % 1.36 % 1.13 % 0.90 % 0.65 % Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans 143.1 % 118.6 % 54.9 % 54.4 % 36.9 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.79 % 1.04 % 1.87 % 1.85 % 1.90 % Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans 0.19 % 0.15 % 0.04 % 0.07 % 0.06 % Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans, excluding PPP loans 0.21 % 0.17 % 0.05 % 0.07 % 0.06 % Capital (period-end): Heritage Southeast Bank risk based capital ratios: CET1 11.95 % 12.10 % 11.99 % 10.58 % 10.24 % Tier 1 11.95 % 12.10 % 11.99 % 10.58 % 10.24 % Total 13.19 % 13.26 % 12.97 % 11.36 % 10.81 % Leverage 8.98 % 9.08 % 9.55 % 8.92 % 8.54 % Other (period-end): Branches 22 24 24 24 23 FTE 288 289 302 309 309

(1) Includes restricted stock and shares yet to be issued under a supplemental executive retirement plan.



HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020

2020 2019 Interest and dividend revenue: Loans, including fees $ 12,938 $ 12,806 $ 12,748 $ 13,564 $ 13,903 PPP loans, including fees 984 666 523 - - Investment securities 393 426 394 618 606 Fed funds sold, deposits in banks and other 61 76 40 347 406 Total interest and dividend revenue 14,376 13,974 13,705 14,529 14,915 Interest expense: Deposits 1,256 1,457 1,673 2,022 2,116 Fed funds purchased and repurchase agreements 15 21 20 50 54 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - 1 14 23 25 Line of credit 181 196 135 100 100 Subordinated debt 310 313 - - - Junior subordinated debentures 84 85 94 121 143 Total interest expense 1,846 2,073 1,936 2,316 2,438 Net interest income 12,530 11,901 11,769 12,213 12,477 Provision for loan losses 1,700 2,550 2,550 2,550 560 Net interest revenue after provision for loan losses 10,830 9,351 9,219 9,663 11,917 Noninterest revenue: Service charges and fees 1,574 1,433 1,218 1,698 1,727 Interchange and ATM fees 1,480 1,524 1,422 1,263 1,315 Securities gains, net - - 741 572 - Gain on sale of loans 924 275 61 551 184 Other 579 678 701 644 628 Total noninterest revenue 4,557 3,910 4,143 4,728 3,854 Operating expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 8,309 6,477 5,877 6,856 6,125 Occupancy and equipment 1,404 1,454 1,388 1,309 1,376 Other real estate expenses, including losses on sales and impairments, net 391 113 619 73 44 Other 4,335 4,070 4,153 4,081 4,324 Total other operating expenses 14,439 12,114 12,037 12,319 11,869 Income before income tax expense 948 1,147 1,325 2,072 3,902 Income tax expense (29 ) 246 377 456 1,162 Net income $ 977 $ 901 $ 948 $ 1,616 $ 2,740 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding: Basic 6,924 6,921 6,908 6,893 6,877 Diluted 7,139 7,139 7,131 7,117 7,204 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.14 $ 0.13 $ 0.14 $ 0.23 $ 0.40 Diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.23 $ 0.38





HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data) Twelve Months Ended (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2020 2019* Interest and dividend revenue: Loans, including fees $ 52,056 $ 35,571 PPP loans, including fees 2,173 - Investment securities 1,831 1,468 Fed funds sold, deposits in banks and other 524 1,045 Total interest and dividend revenue 56,584 38,084 Interest expense: Deposits 6,408 5,348 Fed funds purchased and repurchase agreements 106 249 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 38 201 Line of credit 612 175 Subordinated debt 623 - Junior subordinated debentures 384 256 Total interest expense 8,171 6,229 Net interest income 48,413 31,855 Provision for loan losses 9,350 1,245 Net interest revenue after provision for loan losses 39,063 30,610 Noninterest revenue: Service charges and fees 5,923 3,207 Interchange and ATM fees 5,689 2,205 Securities gains, net 1,313 (229 ) Gain on sale of loans 1,811 407 Other 2,602 1,194 Total noninterest revenue 17,338 6,784 Operating expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 27,519 15,993 Occupancy and equipment 5,555 3,310 Other real estate expenses, including losses on sales and impairments, net 1,196 646 Other 16,639 15,844 Total other operating expenses 50,909 35,793 Income before income tax expense 5,492 1,601 Income tax expense 1,050 725 Net income $ 4,442 $ 876 Weighted-average number of shares oustanding: Basic 6,911 3,714 Diluted 7,126 4,041 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.64 $ 0.24 Diluted $ 0.62 $ 0.22

* The 2019 results include the impact of acquired institutions, Heritage Bancorporation, Inc. and Providence Bank, from date of merger (September 1, 2019).



HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 29,092 $ 23,001 $ 26,767 $ 37,192 $ 30,458 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 189,533 178,473 172,961 95,446 142,552 Cash and cash equivalents 218,625 201,474 199,728 132,638 173,010 Securities available for sale, at fair value 169,329 157,045 131,429 133,520 125,479 Other investments 1,203 1,203 1,451 1,451 1,322 Loans: Loans, excluding PPP loans 980,257 949,473 950,920 929,295 911,850 PPP loans 87,775 103,402 103,074 - - Allowance for loan losses (14,117 ) (12,925 ) (10,772 ) (8,330 ) (5,946 ) Loans, net 1,053,915 1,039,950 1,043,222 920,965 905,904 Premises and equipment, net 37,165 37,154 34,375 34,537 34,443 Bank owned life insurance 28,734 28,536 28,334 28,129 26,802 Other real estate owned 2,593 5,043 8,496 9,029 9,293 Goodwill 28,275 28,275 28,275 28,275 28,275 Core deposit intangible, net 8,232 8,470 8,707 8,944 9,182 Deferred tax asset, net 14,900 14,989 15,276 15,660 16,598 Other assets 8,219 8,058 6,156 5,807 5,743 Total Assets $ 1,571,190 $ 1,530,197 $ 1,505,449 $ 1,318,955 $ 1,336,051 Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 415,476 $ 427,389 $ 417,690 $ 312,203 $ 296,851 Interest-bearing demand 283,009 237,710 225,292 199,585 234,334 Money market and savings 385,246 355,308 337,169 299,901 291,778 Time 278,825 290,521 301,532 317,571 331,515 Total deposits 1,362,556 1,310,928 1,281,683 1,129,260 1,154,478 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 13,187 15,407 17,194 13,310 12,295 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - - 4,167 4,667 5,167 Line of credit 14,688 24,688 24,688 14,688 9,088 Subordinated debt 19,646 19,637 19,653 - - Junior subordinated debentures 9,250 9,211 9,173 9,135 9,096 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 9,030 8,441 8,267 8,443 9,992 Total liabilities 1,428,357 1,388,312 1,364,825 1,179,503 1,200,116 Shareholders' Equity Common stock 702 702 701 702 703 Additional paid in capital 116,825 116,628 116,396 116,201 116,234 Retained earnings 23,983 23,007 22,105 21,157 19,541 Other comprehensive income (loss) 1,323 1,548 1,422 1,392 (543 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 142,833 141,885 140,624 139,452 135,935 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,571,190 $ 1,530,197 $ 1,505,449 $ 1,318,955 $ 1,336,051





HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Income before income tax expense (GAAP) $ 948 $ 1,147 $ 1,325 $ 2,072 $ 3,902 Provision for loan losses 1,700 2,550 2,550 2,550 560 Other real estate expenses, including losses on sales and impairments, net 391 113 619 73 44 Securities gains, net - - (741 ) (572 ) - Loss on sublease 800 - - - - Employee restructuring costs 1,310 - - - - PPP impact (984 ) (666 ) (1,523 ) - - Pre-tax core earnings $ 4,165 $ 3,144 $ 2,230 $ 4,123 $ 4,506





HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Loan Portfolio (Unaudited) (in thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Real estate loans: Construction and land development $ 142,513 $ 136,313 $ 148,158 $ 133,592 $ 134,864 Single-family residential 171,153 166,673 167,734 176,844 166,082 Commercial - owner occupied 259,592 255,277 248,001 248,102 257,586 Commercial - other 192,808 191,313 187,032 172,215 158,649 Multifamily 14,171 11,849 11,669 11,748 19,247 Total real estate loans 780,237 761,425 762,594 742,501 736,428 Commercial loans (not secured by real estate) 184,509 171,251 172,134 170,252 158,332 Consumer loans (not secured by real estate) 16,677 17,844 17,117 17,477 17,928 Gross loans 981,423 950,520 951,845 930,230 912,688 Unearned income (1,166 ) (1,047 ) (925 ) (935 ) (838 ) Loans, net of unearned income $ 980,257 $ 949,473 $ 950,920 $ 929,295 $ 911,850 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 PPP loans: Up to $50,000 $ 11,701 $ 12,762 $ 12,765 $ - $ - $50,001 - $150,000 23,448 27,371 27,371 - - $150,001 - $2 million 36,357 47,724 47,724 - - Greater than $2 million 17,953 17,953 17,953 - - Total PPP loans 89,459 105,810 105,813 - - Unearned income (1,684 ) (2,408 ) (2,739 ) - - PPP loans, net of unearned income $ 87,775 $ 103,402 $ 103,074 $ - $ -



