Chiesi USA Announces Key Promotions to Business Unit Leads

Jason Beyer to lead Neonatology and Cystic Fibrosis Business Unit, and Jay Meyer to lead Cardiovascular Hospital Business Unit as company advances U.S. therapeutic efforts

/EIN News/ -- CARY, N.C., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiesi USA (key-A-zee), the U.S. affiliate of Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., an international research-focused healthcare Group (Chiesi Group), has announced the internal appointments of Jason Beyer as VP and Business Unit Leader of the Neonatology and Cystic Fibrosis Business Unit and Jay Meyer as VP and Business Unit Leader of the Cardiovascular Hospital Business Unit.



In these roles, Mr. Beyer and Mr. Meyer will report directly to Jon Zwinski, General Manager and CEO of Chiesi USA, and serve as key contributors to the overall strategy, business growth and culture at Chiesi.

“Jason has been a part of the Chiesi family for 11 years, serving in a variety of commercial roles with increasing responsibility and laying the foundation for our Chiesi in the Community program. Jay is one of our most prolific leaders in managing cross-functional teams and developing talent at the managerial level,” said Jon Zwinski, General Manager and CEO of Chiesi USA. “With Jason and Jay’s demonstrated leadership and expertise, I’m thrilled to welcome them to the Chiesi leadership team and look forward to working closely as we further our long-term strategic vision.”

Mr. Beyer joined Chiesi in 2009 (then Cornerstone Therapeutics) as Product Manager in the neonatology therapeutic area. Over seven years, he led marketing efforts for various brands in specialty care, including the launch of Chiesi’s first corporate product for cystic fibrosis patients in the U.S. From 2016 through 2019, Mr. Beyer led corporate development and strategic planning efforts for Chiesi USA and supported the creation of the employee-led Chiesi in the Community corporate social responsibility program. Most recently, Mr. Beyer has worked directly with Chiesi Group as Head of Commercial Strategy and Execution to further portfolio development, commercial market entry strategies and strategic harmonization for corporate brands in the U.S. market.

Mr. Meyer joined Chiesi in 2014 as National Sales Director and shifted to lead cardiovascular sales in 2016 when Chiesi acquired assets in the therapeutic area. While Mr. Meyer’s Chiesi experience has concentrated on sales leadership, he has also worked closely and collaboratively with marketing and other matrix selling teams. Beginning his career at Eli Lilly, Mr. Meyer has worked in many commercial roles, including sales, marketing, analytics, training and sales management. Mr. Meyer has experience across many therapeutic areas, including cardiology, anesthesia, oncology, infectious disease, neonatology, cystic fibrosis, pain and rare disease.

About Chiesi USA

Chiesi USA, Inc., headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercialization of products for the hospital and target office-based specialties. The Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of family-owned Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A, a global R&D-focused pharmaceutical company based in Parma, Italy. In the United States, the Company delivers therapies and enhances care for patients in the areas of acute cardiology, neonatology and cystic fibrosis. Recognized as a Certified B Corporation®, Chiesi is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of its communities through its employee-led corporate social responsibility program, Chiesi in the Community. Innovation, collaboration and impact are the cornerstones of the Chiesi culture. For more information, visit www.chiesiusa.com.

About Chiesi Group

Based in Parma, Italy, Chiesi Farmaceutici is an international research-oriented group with 85 years’ experience in the pharmaceutical sector and operates in 29 countries. The Group researches develops and markets innovative drugs for respiratory treatment, Special Care medicine and rare diseases. The Group’s Research and Development Centre is based in Parma, Italy, and forms part of four other important R&D groups in France, the USA, the UK and Sweden to promote its own pre-clinical, clinical and registration programs. The Group employs over 6,000 people. Chiesi is a Certified B Corporation®. For more information, please visit www.chiesi.com.

Contacts

Media: FleishmanHillard, Elizabeth Comtois, (919) 334-3786, elizabeth.comtois@fleishman.com

Chiesi USA: Michael Wasyluk, (919) 678-6611, michael.wasyluk@chiesi.com

©2021 Chiesi USA, Inc. All rights reserved.

PP-G-0527 V1.0