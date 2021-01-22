Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 218 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,017 in the last 365 days.

Global Safety First Offers Free N95 ReadiMask Samples to Industrial Hygienists & Fit Testers

John Schwind

Free Strapless N95 Respirator for Professionals

We had some surplus material from our Dept. of Defense production run, and I wanted to share it with those who need it.”
— John Schwind, president, Global Safety First

SEA GIRT, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Safety First (GSF) is giving away free samples of certified N95 ReadiMask respirators to industrial hygienists and fit test professionals.

"I am making this offer because I want to introduce industrial hygienists and fit test professionals to the ReadiMask," said GSF President John Schwind, co-inventor of the ReadiMask. "It is the most innovative respirator in decades. It is so unique, you have to try it to appreciate it."

When asked how he could give away free samples when most manufacturers are out of stock and raising prices, Schwind said, "We had some surplus material from our Dept. of Defense production run, and I wanted to share it with those who need it."

If you are a professional hygienist or make decisions about respirators for your organization, or if you conduct fit tests, visit ReadiMask at https://readimask.com/industrial-hygienist/ to obtain your free samples. There is no obligation for the samples, no credit card required, and the shipping is free. We suggest ordering your free samples before we exhaust our supply.

Satisfied clients of ReadiMask include the Department of Justice, Avery Denison Medical, Hackensack Meridian Health, Boston Medical, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank and the U.S. Coast Guard.

The ReadiMask, manufactured in the United States, comes with a hypoallergenic medical adhesive that seals to the face to prevent air leaks and better protect the wearer. That means there are no straps and no nose clip so that it won't fog glasses. It's also cooler than traditional N95 masks. Most users claim it is easier for people to hear them speak when they wear a ReadiMask versus other types of respirators.


Global Safety First, LLC, (GSF) was founded in early 2015 to improve respiratory protection equipment for professionals and the general public. GSF develops, manufactures, and markets unique disposable respirators (ReadiMask) designed to substantially protect people from modern-day threats.

Tom Peric
PericPR
8568740049
tom@pericpr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

ReadiMask Featured on National Geographic's Selling Survival

You just read:

Global Safety First Offers Free N95 ReadiMask Samples to Industrial Hygienists & Fit Testers

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Building & Construction Industry, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.