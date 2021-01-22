Global Safety First Offers Free N95 ReadiMask Samples to Industrial Hygienists & Fit Testers

John Schwind

Free Strapless N95 Respirator for Professionals

SEA GIRT, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Safety First (GSF) is giving away free samples of certified N95 ReadiMask respirators to industrial hygienists and fit test professionals.

"I am making this offer because I want to introduce industrial hygienists and fit test professionals to the ReadiMask," said GSF President John Schwind, co-inventor of the ReadiMask. "It is the most innovative respirator in decades. It is so unique, you have to try it to appreciate it."

When asked how he could give away free samples when most manufacturers are out of stock and raising prices, Schwind said, "We had some surplus material from our Dept. of Defense production run, and I wanted to share it with those who need it."

If you are a professional hygienist or make decisions about respirators for your organization, or if you conduct fit tests, visit ReadiMask at https://readimask.com/industrial-hygienist/ to obtain your free samples. There is no obligation for the samples, no credit card required, and the shipping is free. We suggest ordering your free samples before we exhaust our supply.

Satisfied clients of ReadiMask include the Department of Justice, Avery Denison Medical, Hackensack Meridian Health, Boston Medical, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank and the U.S. Coast Guard.

The ReadiMask, manufactured in the United States, comes with a hypoallergenic medical adhesive that seals to the face to prevent air leaks and better protect the wearer. That means there are no straps and no nose clip so that it won't fog glasses. It's also cooler than traditional N95 masks. Most users claim it is easier for people to hear them speak when they wear a ReadiMask versus other types of respirators.



Global Safety First, LLC, (GSF) was founded in early 2015 to improve respiratory protection equipment for professionals and the general public. GSF develops, manufactures, and markets unique disposable respirators (ReadiMask) designed to substantially protect people from modern-day threats.

