Global Galacto-Oligosaccharides Market to Grow with a CAGR of 10.15% Throughout 2021-2028 Owing to Rising Demand for Microbiota-Targeted Therapies and Precision Nutrition Products; Market to Cross USD 1,120 Million in 2028

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whilst researchers started their research for finding cure or vaccination with the spread of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), resulting in ongoing global health emergency, there were numerous alternatives that were introduced to stimulate the immune system in order to fight against this virus. One such alternative was the usage of probiotics which help in keeping the gut healthy, thereby strengthening the immunity. In our report, we have focused on the demand and utilization of galacto-oligosaccharides, the prebiotics that act as food for good bacteria, i.e., probiotics. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), galactooligosaccharides (derived from lactose) are Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS) and have their intended utilization in food categories such as bread, brownies, infant formula, jellies, jams and others.

Research Nester published a detailed report on ‘ Global Galacto-Oligosaccharides Market ’ which is segmented by end user and region. The report consists of a detailed statistical and analytical approach which helps the readers to get a clear idea about the latest trends, opportunities, challenges and other indicators that are associated with the growth of the market for the period 2019 to 2028.

The growing concern for the non-communicable diseases, such as diarrhea, is raising the need amongst both public and private entities, along with the government, to increase their spending budget on health. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), diarrhea, a gastrointestinal disease, kills around 525 thousand children below the age of five each year. Additionally, around 1.7 billion cases of diarrheal disease amongst children are recognized every year. In other statistical survey report by the WHO, the global spending on health in the year 2018 touched USD 8.3 trillion, of which a major share of 59% was contributed from the domestic public sector. The total spending value that was registered in the year 2018 constituted to 10% of the global GDP. Galacto-oligosaccharides, which are found naturally in specified root vegetables, beans and dairy products, are used by people as a prebiotic to treat gastrointestinal disorders, such as diarrhea. Prebiotics are the specialized plant fiber that stimulates the growth of the preexisting good bacteria in our digestive system. The global galacto-oligosaccharides market, which registered a value of USD 483.93 million in the year 2019, is projected to grow with a CAGR of 10.15% during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2028. The demand for galacto-oligosaccharides is increasing owing to its utilization for prevention of infections and allergies in infants, gastrointestinal diseases such as constipation, colorectal cancer (CRC) and others. However, for lactose-intolerant or people allergic to cow’s milk, plant-based galacto-oligosaccharides have been proven to be effective. Around 65% of the adult human population is estimated to have lactose malabsorption and most commonly, it is prevalent in East Asian countries with 70-100% lactose intolerant people. Furthermore, the market for galacto-oligosaccharides is thriving on account of the growing demand for low calorie sweeteners in beverages, milk and confectionery products.





“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Globally, the galacto-oligosaccharides market is segmented on the basis of regions into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Among the market in these regions, in the year 2019, the Europe market registered the highest share of 43.76%. The growth of the market in the region can be attributed to the presence of an increasing number of working professionals in the region and the need amongst these individuals for consuming healthy nutrition diet, backed by the rising awareness for nutritional enrichment. Moreover, the increasing concerns amongst the individuals in the region for gastrointestinal diseases is further anticipated to contribute to the market growth. In a survey report by the United European Gastroenterology (UEG), inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) have increased significantly throughout Europe over the past few years with Scandinavia and the United Kingdom recording the highest incidence rates.

However, the availability of counterfeit products in the market which are known to contain harmful chemicals, severely impacts the health of the consumers, thereby acting as a barrier to the growth of the market.





The study further incorporates Y-O-Y Growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (United States, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX [Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg], NORDIC [Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland], Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Based on end-user, the global galacto-oligosaccharides market is segmented into food & beverage industry, pharmaceutical, personal care and animal feed, out of which, in the year 2019, the food & beverages segment accounted for the largest market share of 73.67% and is further anticipated to garner a revenue of around USD 415 million in the year 2021. Factors such as the favorable nutritional properties of galacto-oligosaccharides, along with its wide application in end user industries, such as in the manufacturing of dairy products including butter, yogurt and others to enhance its shelf life, are anticipated to drive the growth of the segment in the market.





The global galacto-oligosaccharides market is also sub-segmented on the basis of food & beverage industry, pharmaceutical, personal care and animal feed.

Galacto-Oligosaccharides Market, By Food & Beverage Industry By Product

Powder

Syrup

By Demography

Infant

Adult

By Application

Infant Formulas

Dairy Products

Beverages

Bakery & Confectionary

Others

Global Galacto-Oligosaccharides Market, By Pharmaceutical

By Product

Supplement

Prebiotics

By Demography

Infant

Adult

By Application

Immune System

Constipation

Cancer

Allergies

Others

Global Galacto-Oligosaccharides Market, By Personal Care

By Demography

Infant

Adult

By Application

Skin Pigmentation

Anti-Aging

Skin Infection

Others

Global Galacto-Oligosaccharides Market, By Animal Feed

By Animal

Pig

Calves

Aquaculture

Poultry

By Application

Weight Gain

Productivity

Digestive System

Others





Some of the prominent industry leaders mentioned in our report that are associated with the global galacto-oligosaccharides market are Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd, FrieslandCampina, Ingredion Incorporated, Quantum Hi-Tech (China) Biological Co., Ltd., New Francisco (Yunfu City) Biotechnology Corporation Ltd., Nissin Sugar Co., Ltd., Baolingbao Biology, Samyang Corporation, and others.

