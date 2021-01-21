Unifor and Aleafia Health enter exclusive agreement to support medical cannabis coverage for members

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unifor and Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTC: ALEAF), have entered into an exclusive 10-year agreement to support union members, retirees and their eligible dependents who receive medical cannabis insurance coverage through Unifor’s collective bargaining agreements.

"Unifor members across the country deserve access to the benefits of medical cannabis coverage through their benefits. As a union we will support our local bargaining committees to add this coverage where possible," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President.

The agreement supports a historic breakthrough in access to legal cannabis in Canada.

Aleafia brings unique national scale, organization and expertise to provide union members, retirees and their eligible dependents with access to medical cannabis product insurance reimbursement and physician-led cannabinoid therapy.

“This agreement will provide thousands of union members and their families with improved and affordable access to medical cannabis care, and ultimately be one of the largest breakthroughs in patient access since the early days of legalization in Canada,” said Geoffrey Benic, Aleafia Health CEO. “Our dedicated team of medical professionals and program managers are excited to begin working directly with Unifor members and launching this program.”

Through its subsidiaries, Aleafia Health provides an enhanced level of service not available through any other Canadian cannabis company. Members will receive a customized wellness regime, including cannabis education, virtual physician consultation, medical authorization, when appropriate, product ordering and scheduled home delivery, all in one business day.

Physician Expertise: Aleafia Health is a pioneer in cannabinoid therapy in Canada, providing care to over 75,000 unique patients. This has also provided actionable data on best practices on dosing, modes of intake, strain selection and patient safety, resulting in peer reviewed research published in medical journals. Best in class electronic medical records systems also allow close collaboration between Canabo physicians and Unifor members' family doctor.

Product Portfolio: Through its flagship medical cannabis brand Emblem, members will benefit from access to a diverse portfolio of high-quality cannabis formats, including oils, capsules, sprays, sublingual strips, vapes and exclusive dried flower cultivars. In addition, the Company looks forward to releasing a new line of CBD wellness products, which includes formats not yet available in Canada.

As Canada’s largest private sector union, Unifor represents over 315,000 members across every sector of the Canadian economy. Aleafia Health, a global cannabis health and wellness company, has provided over 75,000 individual patients with cannabinoid therapy through its national network of clinics, along with access to high-quality, federally regulated medical cannabis products.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

Aleafia Health is a vertically integrated and federally licensed Canadian cannabis company offering cannabis health and wellness services and products in Canada and in international markets. The Company operates medical clinics, education centres and production facilities for the production and sale of cannabis.

Aleafia Health owns three significant licensed cannabis production facilities, including the first large-scale, legal outdoor cultivation facility in Canadian history. The Company produces a diverse portfolio of commercially proven, high-margin derivative products including oils, capsules and sprays. Aleafia Health operates the largest national network of medical cannabis clinics and education centres staffed by MDs, nurse practitioners and educators and operates internationally in three continents.

Innovation, the heart of Aleafia Health's competitive advantage, has led to the Company maintaining a medical cannabis dataset with over 10 million data points to inform proprietary illness-specific product development and its highly differentiated education platform FoliEdge Academy. The Company is committed to creating sustainable shareholder value; the TSX Venture Exchange named Aleafia the 2019 top performing company prior to its graduation to the TSX.

