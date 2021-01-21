Norm Ferguson awarded Financial Executives International Canada's (FEI Canada) Highest Honour: The Frank S. Capon Distinguished Service Award

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Each year, Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada) recognizes a member who has made substantial contributions to improving the organization. FEI Canada is thrilled to announce that the 2020 Frank S. Capon Distinguished Service Award winner is Norm Ferguson of the Edmonton Chapter.

Norm Ferguson is the Managing Director at Ogilvie LLP, a 100-year-old law firm located in Edmonton, Alberta. Norm is also an active member of the CPA profession and Edmonton’s business community. In 2020, Norm received CPA Alberta’s Distinguished Service Award, recognizing members of the profession who have demonstrated a significant achievement within the last five years and brought honour to the profession.

For over 15 years, Norm has been a dynamic and enthusiastic FEI Canada member and volunteer who has made considerable, tangible improvements to the organization. During his FEI Canada career, Norm was instrumental in spearheading the pre-budget submissions to the House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance (FINA). Norm has also been a big advocate of the Canadian Financial Executives Research Foundation (CFERF) and has assisted in presenting to the FEI Canada Board the value proposition CFERF offers to not just members but also the Canadian finance community. As well as this, Norm has served, and still currently serves, with distinction, as the Chair of the FEI Canada Policy Forum.

It is not just at the national level where Norm has contributed to the organization. Norm’s stewardship and dedication have also been evident at his local Edmonton chapter. At the chapter level, Norm has been vital in board transitions, onboarding and setting the Edmonton chapter's positive strategy.

Norm’s hard-working, diligent attitude to FEI Canada has been nothing short of remarkable, and he is undoubtedly a deserving recipient of such an esteemed award.

FEI Canada sends a heartfelt thank you to Norm Ferguson for his service to the organization.

The Frank S. Capon Distinguished Service Award ceremony will take place at the upcoming 2021 FEI Canada Virtual Interchange: Leading With Resilience, which will take place, February 16-17, 2021. For all information, and to register for the Interchange, head to www.feicanadaconference.ca.

