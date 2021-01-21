Aurora Insight to deploy RF sensing cubesats

NEW DELHI, INDIA, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aurora Insight, which is a Denver startup that captures terrestrial as well as satellite communications data, intends to deploy the first of the two cubesats on launch planned for SpaceX Falcon 9 rideshare flight on January 22. The six-unit cubesats, namely, Bravo and Charlie, were constructed by satellite maker NanoAvionics and integrated with Aurora Insight sensors. Aurora Insight Chief executive officer Jennifer Alvarez informed SpaceNews, “We launch sensors at the fixed sites, such as on buildings as well as in vehicles, on satellites, and aircraft.” We take trillions of samples continuously that we manage in the cloud. Through this, we generate useful RF spectrum information as well as the networks that depend on it.

Aurora Insight sells analytics and data to consumers, including suppliers of broadband networks, operators of towers, producers of cellular devices, and government departments. For instance, the organization provides charts showing the accessibility of radio frequency spectrum as well as wireless networks, measuring 5G, the LTE, Internet of Things, 2G, 3G, TV signals, and Wi-Fi. Established in the year 2016, Aurora Insight deployed its first satellite in the year 2018, a technology demonstration to assess how the company’s patented sensor could sense effective terrestrial communication. “Antennas are usually tilted toward the ground for the cellular base stations such as LTE to optimize signal usage as well as coverage,” Alvarez stated.

“The main challenge is to receive enough signals in the space to detect the RF signal as well as provide analytics.” Aurora Insight employed NanoAvionics to create Bravo and Charlie after the initial technology demo was effective. Bravo was supposed to debut first, but in a few months, it is now planned to launch “Our satellites Bravo and Charlie have considerably more functionality” than in the first satellite, Alvarez stated. “They will activate new wireless spectrum information as well as the networks that depend on it.” To have global coverage, Aurora Insight aims to create a constellation of twelve satellites.

