Website Builder Software Market Size & Share Estimated to Reach USD 13,600 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

According to the [210+ Pages] research report; the global Website Builder Software Market in 2019 was approximately USD 7,210 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% and is anticipated to reach around USD 13,600 Million by 2026. Top market players are Squarespace, Square Inc., WIX.com, Yola Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., SimpleSite, Shopify Inc., GoDaddy Inc. and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Website Builder Software Market By Software Type (Offline and Online), By Application (Brochure Websites, E-Commerce Websites, and Others), and By End-User (Large Enterprises, Individual, and Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

“According to the research study, the global Website Builder Software Market was estimated at USD 7,210 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 13,600 Million by 2026. The global Website Builder Software Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9% from 2019 to 2027”.

A website builder is a program or a tool that helps to assemble software exclusive of any manual code editing. With the help of website builders, a website can be built in minutes by a drag-and-drop editor. Software types of website builder software include offline and online. Application of website builder software includes brochure website, e-commerce, individual, and small & medium-sized enterprises.

The rising need for online portals for businesses is driving the target market growth. In addition, a web-based portal allows finding relevant content with ease as well as helps users to connect with one another. This has augmented the target market growth as well. Furthermore, an online portal’s functionality has a far-reaching impact on a business and its processes. This has surged the target market growth. Moreover, website builder software helps to expand the client base, which directly helps a business to grow. This has developed the target market to grow. Additionally, the growth of the e-commerce sector has propelled the target market growth as it helps organizations to understand the customers through their reviews, comments, and feedback regarding the organization’s services and products. However, many website builders have very limited mobile optimization in their mobile builder. This factor is projected to hinder the target market growth over the forecast period. Nevertheless, technological advancements that support the use of supporting websites and software are estimated to create growth opportunities over the forecast period.

Top Market Players

Some of the key players operating in the target market are Squarespace, Square Inc., WIX.com, Yola Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., SimpleSite, Shopify Inc., GoDaddy Inc., HubSpot Inc., Alphabet Inc., Jimdo, Microsoft Corporation, Freesites, and Others.

In terms of software types, the target market is categorized as offline and online. Among these categories, the online category projected to be the dominating one as it accounted for maximum demand.

In terms of application, the target market is categorized as brochure websites, e-commerce websites, and others. Among these, e-commerce websites are estimated to be the leading category owing to the rising demand for e-commerce websites due to rapid urbanization.

In terms of the end-user segment, the target market is categorized as large enterprises, individuals, and small & medium-sized enterprises. Among these, large enterprises are expected to be the dominating ones as these enterprises use a major amount of website builder software.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the website builder software sector. Key strategic developments in the website builder software market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the website builder software market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

The website builder software market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the website builder software industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, categories, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

Browse the full “Website Builder Software Market By Software Type (Offline and Online), By Application (Brochure Websites, E-Commerce Websites, and Others), and By End-User (Large Enterprises, Individual, and Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/website-builder-software-market-by-software-type-offline-1083

In terms of region, the target market is segmented as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Among these regions, North America is anticipated to be the dominating one. The U.S. and Canada are majorly contributing to the growth of the target market in the region In addition, factors such as making websites based on customer demand and planning websites accordingly have boosted the target market growth as well.

This report segments the website builder software market as follows:

Global Website Builder Software Market: By Software Segmentation Analysis

Offline

Online

Global Website Builder Software Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Brochure Websites

E-Commerce Websites

Others

Global Website Builder Software Market: By End-User Segmentation Analysis

Large Enterprises

Individual

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per our primary respondents of the global website builder software market, the market is estimated to witness a substantial growth of nearly 9% over the forecast period.

The market was valued at USD 7,210 Million, in 2019 and is expected to be valued at over USD 13,600 Million.

On the basis of the application segment, e-commerce dominated the global website builder software market in 2019.

North America is expected to be the fastest goring region for website builder software over the forecast period.

The rising need for online portals for businesses is driving the target market growth.

