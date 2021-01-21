NASDAQ: VECO Shareholder Alert: Lawsuit for Investors who held Ultratech, Inc. (NASDAQ: UTEK) shares announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for investors who formerly held Ultratech, Inc. (NASDAQ: UTEK) shares and received Veevo Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: VECO) shares as a result of the takeover.

On February 2, 2017, Veeco Instruments Inc. and Ultratech, Inc. announced that they have signed an agreement for Veeco Instruments Inc. to acquire Ultratech, Inc. Under the terms of the transaction Ultratech shareholders will receive $21.75 per share in cash and 0.2675 of a share of Veeco common stock for each Ultratech common share outstanding. Based on Veeco's closing stock price on February 1, 2017, the transaction consideration is valued at approximately $28.64 per Ultratech share.



On June 8, 2018, an Ultratech shareholder who received Veeco Instruments Inc stock as part of the consideration for the Ultratech acquisition filed a lawsuit in connection with the takeover of Ultratech, Inc by Veeco Instruments. Two additional lawsuits were filed in August 2018 and in December 2018 a consolidated complaint was filed. The plaintiffs allege false/misleading statements in the registration statement and prospectus relating to the acquisition of Ultratech, Inc by Veeco Instruments. More specifically the complaint alleges the failure to disclose delays in the advanced packaging business, increased MOCVD competition in China, and an intellectual property dispute.



