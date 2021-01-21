New Threats of Violence at Federal, State and Local Government Facilities Prompt Need for Proven Technology Solutions

ShotSpotter Launches New Program to Provide 24x7 Outdoor “Dome of Protection” for Public Officials and Citizens at Government Campuses

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI), a leader in precision policing solutions that enable law enforcement to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime, today launched a new program to help protect public officials and visitors to federal, state and local government campuses given the new threats that have emerged due to the recent assault on the U.S. Capitol and the heightened potential for violent armed conflict at government facilities across the country.



After the unprecedented violent events of January 6 in Washington D.C., the FBI and other intelligence sources have warned law enforcement agencies across the U.S. about potential threats to state capitols, city halls and other government buildings. “In response to these new threats, law enforcement is beefing up security at government buildings,” said Clark Ervin, former Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. “However, the government can’t maintain this heightened level of security across all locations after the high visibility events are over. That’s where solutions like acoustic gunshot detection can be better utilized to provide layered protection 24x7 throughout the year.”

To address this nationwide threat, ShotSpotter is launching a new program today based on its SecureCampus® acoustic gunshot detection solution. SecureCampus leverages the same technology used in ShotSpotter Respond™, ShotSpotter’s award-winning acoustic gunshot detection solution for cities that is used in over 100 U.S. jurisdictions. ShotSpotter has already been protecting a number of University of California campuses and HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) with SecureCampus. The solution is now being promoted to government facilities and campuses and their surrounding areas that need protection from the threat of outdoor gunfire. The new program includes dedicated security experts to customize solutions for maximum impact, simplified pricing bundles to make quotations faster, and professional services to integrate acoustic gunshot detection into existing video surveillance and access-control security infrastructure.

“We appear to be entering a new phase of increased domestic threats and ShotSpotter is here to help provide an important acoustic gunshot detection element to any layered security strategy enabling first responders to more quickly mitigate the threat and provide aid to victims,” said Ralph A. Clark, President and CEO of ShotSpotter. “With the launch of our new program for ShotSpotter’s SecureCampus, we can better protect high value government campuses and capitol locations along with the people who work, visit and congregate in the outdoor spaces around these locations.”

SecureCampus ensures private security and local law enforcement are alerted to gunshot incidents within seconds. Acoustic sensors placed high on surrounding buildings listen for loud, impulsive sounds that could be gunshots. Using a combination of machine learning and human review, incidents are quickly verified and alerts are sent to smartphones and computers including a precise location of the incident, number of rounds fired, and tactical information such as number of shooters or the use of automatic or high-capacity weapons. Security and law enforcement can use the alerts to quickly mobilize and safely eliminate the threat. A number of related technologies from other providers, such as cameras and access controls, can also be integrated to provide additional intelligence and security in real time.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leader in precision policing solutions that enable law enforcement officials to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime. The company’s products are trusted by more than 100 U.S. cities to help make their communities safer. The platform includes its flagship product, ShotSpotter Respond™, the leading gunshot detection, location and forensic system, and ShotSpotter Connect™, patrol management software to dynamically direct patrol resources to areas of greatest risk and more effectively deter crime. ShotSpotter’s CrimeCenter™ investigative case management software helps detectives connect the dots and share information more effectively to improve case clearance rates. ShotSpotter also serves the government, corporate and college security markets and has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

