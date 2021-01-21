Nauto Joins Geotab Marketplace to Deliver Real-Time Insights for Fleet Management

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

A seamless, single user-interface that delivers real-time AI insights from the Nauto Risk Reduction and Fleet Safety Platform and Geotab world-leading telematics products

Integrated SSO solution can help fleets reduce risk and lower collision-related costs

Nauto®, the leading provider of artificial intelligence-powered driver and fleet safety products, today announced the availability of its Driver and Fleet Safety Platform on the Geotab Marketplace, a go-to source for top organizations seeking to better manage their fleets. The integration creates a seamless, single-sign-on (SSO) user-interface between Nauto’s Driver and Fleet Safety Platform and Geotab’s world-leading fleet management capabilities.

With Geotab’s award-winning telematics device and Nauto’s insights derived from nearly one billion AI-analyzed miles of driving data, fleet managers will be able to gain greater visibility and insights into their vehicles and drivers. These insights can be conveniently accessed through a single user-interface, eliminating the need to switch between several different platforms.

The Nauto and Geotab integration provides fleet and safety leaders with real-time access to video and data from Nauto’s multi-sensor device on the Geotab Marketplace to provide enhanced visibility and insight into the safety performance of each vehicle and driver. Together, Nauto and Geotab are delivering the ability to manage fleet resources more effectively, helping to achieve stronger compliance and reduce risk through machine learning algorithms that can aid in improving driver behavior before an incident occurs.

“Nauto is the first real-time, AI-powered Driver and Fleet Safety Platform to help predict, actively prevent, and reduce high-risk events in the mobility ecosystem,” said Stefan Heck, Nauto CEO and Founder. “This partnership will enable us to provide commercial fleets as well as the broader Geotab ecosystem with access to our AI-powered Driver and Fleet Safety Platform. This integration will help customers take their safety programs, productivity, and efficiency to the next level.”

Fleet Safety Leaders Collaborate

The Nauto Driver and Fleet Safety Platform is the first in-vehicle technology leveraging AI sensors and intervention to help make real-time decisions about imminent risks that can provide on average a 40% - 60% reduction in collision frequency and collision-related costs.1 Nauto provides real-time alerting and feedback that does not require to be uploaded to the cloud for analysis and human review, providing immediate driver intervention at the first sign of unsafe behavior.

Geotab offers best-in-class technology that connects commercial vehicles to the internet and provides web-based analytics to help customers better manage their fleets. With more than 2.1 million connected vehicles across the globe, Geotab is a proven leader in IoT and connected transportation and has been recognized as the world’s #1 Commercial Telematics Provider by ABI Research for two consecutive years. By processing over 40 billion data points a day, Geotab leverages data analytics and machine learning to provide customers with enhanced visibility into their drivers and vehicles.

“We are excited to welcome Nauto to the Geotab ecosystem,” said Louis De Jong, Executive Vice President, Geotab.” As safety is a core pillar at Geotab, we are always looking for ways to help our customers minimize risk and improve driver safety. With the addition of Nauto on the Marketplace, customers have access to a solution that can help reduce the likelihood of an at-fault accident from occurring and gain greater visibility into driver behavior."

About Geotab

Geotab is advancing security, connecting commercial vehicles to the internet, and providing web-based analytics to help customers better manage their fleets. Geotab’s open platform and Marketplace, offering hundreds of third-party solution options, allows both small and large businesses to automate operations by integrating vehicle data with their other data assets. As an IoT hub, the in-vehicle device provides additional functionality through IOX Add-Ons. Processing billions of data points a day, Geotab leverages data analytics and machine learning to help customers improve productivity, optimize fleets through the reduction of fuel consumption, enhance driver safety, and achieve strong compliance to regulatory changes. Geotab’s products are represented and sold worldwide through Authorized Geotab Resellers. To learn more, please visit www.geotab.com and follow us @GEOTAB and on LinkedIn.

About Nauto

Nauto® is the only real-time AI-powered Driver and Fleet Safety Platform able to help predict, prevent, and reduce high-risk events in the mobility ecosystem. By analyzing billions of data points from nearly one billion AI-analyzed video miles, Nauto’s machine learning algorithms continuously improve and help to impact driver behavior before events happen, not after. Nauto has enabled the largest commercial fleets in the world to avoid more than 45,000 collisions, resulting in nearly $260 million in savings. Nauto is located in North America, Japan, and Europe. Learn more at nauto.com or on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

1 Nauto, Driver Safety Report: Reduce Distracted Driving with Real-Time In-Vehicle AI, 2019.

