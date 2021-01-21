Mosquito Mary's Welcomes New Franchisees in Virginia
Mosquito and tick control franchise signs new franchise deal in Richmond.
If you are looking for work-life balance, a seasonal business that allows for flexibility, a business you can run with a spouse or partner, this could be an ideal fit.”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mosquito Mary’s is now serving the Richmond area through its newest franchise territory. Already operating in five states from Massachusetts to South Carolina, Mosquito Mary’s is a concept that helps their franchisees build their own successful business by keeping mosquitoes, fleas and ticks away for their residential and commercial clients.
The mosquito and tick control company welcomed Paul and Jenny Robinson at the start of 2021. The husband-wife team, who have lived in Chesterfield County for more than 20 years, will be launching their business this month to serve the Metro Richmond area. The Robinsons were drawn to the Mosquito Mary’s franchise due to the all-inclusive tools that company provides. “We were initially attracted to the resources available for franchisees, but what really sealed the deal was the Mosquito Mary’s team attitude towards customer service,” stated Paul Robinson. Jenny Robinson added “Those pink trucks with Mary the Mosquito on the side, I just love that.”
Paul Robinson is a former engineer who has been a math teacher for Chesterfield County for the past 14 years, and Jenny is a former owner of a bakery. The duo have five kids and,
with their youngest in college, are excited about this newest chapter. They enjoy their dogs, camping and spending time with their church family. “If we can’t go camping, we love to be outside in our own backyard, but we hate the mosquitos. This business just makes sense for us,” stated Paul Robinson.
According to the Mosquito Mary’s founder Nick Spencer, the company is growing strong. “The pipeline is full and the momentum is building every day. If you are looking for work-life balance, a seasonal business that allows for flexibility, a business you can run with a spouse or partner, this could be an ideal fit,” stated Spencer.
About Mosquito Mary’s
Mosquito Mary’s is a family-operated business that provides mosquito and tick control services. The company prides itself on a keen understanding of the importance of keeping family, pets, and the environment safe. The company uses people and pet friendly mosquito and tick control solutions through a proprietary blend of essential oils and plant extracts. For more information on Mosquito Mary’s pest control services for your home or workplace, visit www.mosquitomarys.com. To find out more about the franchise opportunity, visit www.mosquitomarysfranchising.com.
