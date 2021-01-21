Collection Sites Announces Partnership with Health and Wellness Expert, Heidi Powell

Collection Sites and Celebrity Heidi Powell Opens Two COVID-19 Testing Centers – Gives Away Free 30-day Subscription to The Transform App and Provides Access to Innovative Fitness and Nutrition Content to Help People Strengthen and Maintain Healthy Bodies

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medivolve, Inc. (“Medivolve”) (NEO:MEDV; OTC:COPRF; FRA:4NC) is pleased to announce the launch of a partnership between its wholly owned subsidiary, Collection Sites, LLC, and Heidi Powell, fitness and transformation expert from ABC’s ‘Extreme Weight Loss’ show. Furthering its dedication to flatten the curve against the novel coronavirus, Collection Sites and Heidi Powell have launched two COVID-19 testing centers in Austin, Texas and Tempe, Arizona providing convenient access to rapid antibody and antigen tests. As part of the partnership, Heidi Powell has paid an upfront fee to launch the test centre in exchange for a small royalty. Through this partnership, Collection Sites customers nationwide will have access to Heidi’s suite of nutritional programs, supplements, and overall wellness resources.



About the Heidi Powell Partnership

Collection Sites has leased COVID-19 testing facilities in the parking lots of two shopping centers: Barton Creek Square Mall in Austin, TX and Arizona Mills in Tempe, AZ. “I am proud to serve the families in our backyard and in the Austin/Tempe areas through our connection with Collection Sites,” explains Heidi. “We hope this gesture will help to keep families safe and healthy as we all endeavor to care for one another during this challenging time.”

Testing sites will now be available for those seeking fast, available, and accurate testing for themselves and their loved ones in the weeks and months ahead. The first location opened in January 2021 with daily testing capacity of 150 tests per site. Customer can use insurance or pay out-of-pocket USD between $59 to $139, depending on the test.

“We are excited to see Collection Sites continue to expand its footprint, now with over 700 contracted locations secured across the United States,” says Mr. Doug Sommerville, CEO of Medivolve, Inc. “Each site offers a comprehensive COVID-19 testing solution, including insurance covered antigen, PCR, and antibody tests. By helping provide greater access to testing and making testing part of a regular shopping routine, we can help society flatten the curve.”

The pop-up labs are managed by Las Vegas based company Collection Sites, LLC and powered by Alcala Testing and Analysis Services, a CLIA-licensed laboratory based in San Diego, California. Appointments and payments will be handled through an online portal: www.testbeforeyougo.com.

Taking The Fight A Step Further – Healthy Minds & Bodies

“The fight against COVID-19 is more than just testing and a vaccine,” says Heidi. “To me, three priorities outline the path forward: control and suppress the spread of the virus; strengthen and maintain health in our bodies; and support each other to stay safe, healthy and well,”

With so many organizations requiring tests for various reasons including traveling or playing sports even if individuals aren't experiencing symptoms, it became obvious that consumers were looking for easy and accurate testing options. As an authority in the health and wellness space, I feel it is my responsibility to offer a quality solution and quickly partnered with the team at Collection Sites to deliver that to consumers.

Earlier this year, Heidi and Chris Powell began offering 30 days of free workouts and recipes in their exclusive Transform App Users Community on Facebook. “My mission is to support Americans’ desires to remain healthy during the pandemic and help meet their individual health and wellness needs," says Heidi. "Through Collection Sites and Transform HQ, we're committed to helping people take control of their personal health journeys by providing them with tailored solutions that go beyond testing.”

For Collection Sites customers, Heidi is graciously extending multiple offerings such as:

30-Day Free Trial to The Transform App – wellness and transformation app including: meal plans & grocery lists; macro tracking; hydration tracking; personalized daily workouts; weekly motivation; smart troubleshooting; and a built-in support system.



– wellness and transformation app including: meal plans & grocery lists; macro tracking; hydration tracking; personalized daily workouts; weekly motivation; smart troubleshooting; and a built-in support system. 20% Off Sitewide on Transform HQ – nutritional vitamins, supplements, energy and immune boosting products from the Wellness Line, Perform Workout Line, and Weight Loss Line.



– nutritional vitamins, supplements, energy and immune boosting products from the Wellness Line, Perform Workout Line, and Weight Loss Line. Exclusive Tips & First Access to Upcoming Virtual Health Series: Tips on How to Cope with COVID-19 Stress, How to Stay Energized at Home, How to Get Gym-based Results at Home … and more!



For more information about the pop-up labs, the available sites and services, and Heidi Powell’s offerings, visit www.testbeforeyougo.com.

About Heidi Powell

Heidi Powell is the ultimate female force. She is a trainer, transformation specialist, mother of four, savvy businesswoman, author, nutrition nut, and overall health guru. Heidi became a fixture in America’s living room as she worked side-by-side Chris Powell on ABC’s hit show, “Extreme Weight Loss”, which continues to touch lives weekly as EWL airs in syndication on TLC and OWN networks, and in 148 countries worldwide.

Heidi and Chris Powell launched their debut digital platform, TRANSFORM, and the app has received over 400K downloads, has over 25K active users, providing users with the motivation, exercises, one-on-one coaching programs, nutrition, macro and hydration tracking, and built-in community for a successful health transformation. Over the years, Heidi’s portfolio has expanded to launching multiple supplement lines, co-founding female owned Athia Skin, personal development courses, blogging, best-selling book writing, appearances on national television such as “Good Morning America” and “The Dr. Oz show”, and graced the cover of several publications to date, including Oxygen Magazine and more.

About the Collection Sites

The pop-up labs will be managed by Las Vegas based company Collection Sites, LLC and powered by Alcala Testing and Analysis Services, a CLIA-licensed laboratory based in San Diego, California.

The key to flattening the curve is to increase testing.

The testing centers will offer convenient access to rapid antibody and antigen tests - which take 8-10 minutes to administer and provide results within 24 hours. The sites also offer regular RT-PCR. All tests can be administered with insurance coverage options. The tests results can be communicated via text or email and can be accompanied with a certificate of good health via a HIPAA-compliant smartphone application.

For more information about the pop-up lab, the available sites and services visit www.testbeforeyougo.com.

About Medivolve, Inc.

Medivolve, Inc. (NEO:MEDV; OTC:COPRF; FRA:4NC) seeks out disruptive technologies, ground-breaking innovations, and exclusive partnerships to help combat COVID-19 and generate remarkable risk-adjusted returns for investors. Specifically, Medivolve offers investors a diversified investment in the COVID-19 medical space across three areas; prevention, detection, and treatment.

Medivolve has a team of renowned global medical and business advisors that have developed a proprietary business strategy to capitalize on high-margin opportunities in the COVID-19 space. This panel includes prominent immunologist Dr. Lawrence Steinman and Dr. Glenn Copeland, who has 45 years of experience in orthopaedic treatment, foot and ankle care, and sports medicine.

Medivolve’s primary focus is to provide convenient and assessable medical services for testing of the COVID-19 virus to help combat the pandemic. This is achieved largely through two acquisitions: 100% of Collection Sites, LLC and 28% of Colombian Sanaty IPS. Collection Sites is setting up a series of COVID-19 testing sites across the United States with appointments and payments will be handled through the online portal www.testbeforeyougo.com . Sanaty is setting up a series of full-service medical clinics offering a complete COVID-19 testing solution.

