Martin Marietta Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) (“Martin Marietta” or the “Company”) today announced that it will provide an online Web simulcast of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 earnings conference call on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. The Company will release results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, that morning before the market opens.



A live audio webcast of Martin Marietta’s call will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 9, 2021. An on-demand replay will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will continue for one year. A link to both the live and replay events is available on the Company’s website.

For those investors without online web access, the conference call may also be accessed by calling (970) 315-0423, confirmation number 5398051. Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. A five-day telephonic replay will be available by dialing (404) 537-3406 and entering 5398051 when prompted for the access code.

Martin Marietta, a member of the S&P 500 Index, is an American-based company and a leading supplier of building materials, including aggregates, cement, ready mixed concrete and asphalt. Through a network of operations spanning 27 states, Canada and The Bahamas, dedicated Martin Marietta teams supply the resources necessary for building the solid foundations on which our communities thrive. Martin Marietta's Magnesia Specialties business provides a full range of magnesium oxide, magnesium hydroxide and dolomitic lime products. For more information, visit www.martinmarietta.com or www.magnesiaspecialties.com.

Investor Contact:

Suzanne Osberg

Vice President, Investor Relations

(919) 783-4691

Suzanne.Osberg@martinmarietta.com

MLM-E.



