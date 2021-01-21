Pavon Norte Open-Pit Mine Delivers Initial Mill Feed to Libertad Complex, Ahead of Schedule and Under Budget

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (“Calibre” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that open-pit mining has commenced at Pavon Norte and that mill feed has been delivered to the Libertad complex for processing, in accordance with the Company’s “Hub-and-Spoke” operating philosophy.



Russell Ball, Chief Executive Officer of Calibre, stated: “I am extremely pleased with the team’s effort to safely deliver mill feed from Pavon Norte ahead of schedule and under budget. Pavon Norte marks a significant milestone as we look to utilize the surplus installed processing capacity at Libertad. We expect to gradually ramp-up mill feed haulage rates to approximately 1,000 tonnes per day by the end of 2021.”

To view a PDF of the figures as referenced in this news release, please go to the following links:

Link 1 – Pavon Gold Mine Images

Link 2 – VRIFY 3D Open pit Images

Qualified Person

Darren Hall, MAusIMM, SVP & Chief Operating Officer, Calibre Mining Corp. is a “qualified person” as set out under NI 43-101 has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About Calibre Mining Corp.

Calibre Mining is a Canadian-listed gold mining and exploration company with two 100%-owned operating gold mines in Nicaragua. The Company is focused on sustainable operating performance and a disciplined approach to growth. Since the acquisition of the Limon, Libertad gold mines and Pavon Gold Project, Calibre has proceeded to integrate its operations into a “Hub-and-Spoke” operating philosophy, whereby the Company can take advantage of reliable infrastructure, favorable transportation costs, and multiple high-grade mill feed sources that can be processed at either Limon or Libertad, which have a combined 2.7 million tonnes of annual mill throughput capacity.

