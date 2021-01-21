Microbot Medical Enhances Scientific Advisory Board with World Renowned Interventional Radiologists

Scientific Advisory Board Expanded with Additions of Global Medical Pioneers and Distinguished Thought Leaders

/EIN News/ -- HINGHAM, Mass., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbot Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: MBOT) continues to enhance its thought leadership capabilities with the addition of several new Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) members: Stephen B. Solomon, MD, a board-certified radiologist with clinical expertise in Interventional Radiology with a focus in Tumor Ablation; Ajay K. Wakhloo, MD PhD FAHA, an internationally recognized expert in acute stroke therapy and the isolation of intracranial aneurysms and arteriovenous malformations; Gal Yaniv, MD, PhD, an endovascular neurosurgeon and leading authority on Artificial Intelligence; Dmitry J. Rabkin, MD, PhD, FSIR, a vascular and Interventional Radiology Specialist; and Ziv Neeman, MD, a vascular and interventional radiology clinician and researcher with a wide array of expertise, particularly in the field of navigation systems for minimally invasive image-guided interventional procedures.



“As we continue to develop and perfect our novel technologies, it remains critical that we also attract extraordinary capabilities throughout the organization - management, Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board - to leverage their combined expertise to achieve Microbot Medical’s objectives,” commented Harel Gadot, CEO, President and Chairman. “We are expecting a higher level of activity in the next year, including significant clinical and regulatory milestones, so our ability to attract leading talent and capitalize on their successes should enable us to maintain a competitive advantage and be at the forefront of developing innovative technologies to address the healthcare industry’s unmet medical needs.”

Stephen B. Solomon, MD is Chief of the Interventional Radiology Service at Memorial Sloan Kettering, where he also holds the Enid A. Haupt Chair in Clinical Investigation. He is Director of Memorial Sloan Kettering’s Center for Image-Guided Interventions and leads a research lab that works to improve image-guided cancer interventions. He treats kidney cancer, liver cancer, lung cancer and bone cancer, has an interest in treating tumors with thermal ablation and performs hepatic artery embolization. Dr. Solomon was named a Castle Connolly: New York Magazine Top Doctor from 2012-2013 and 2015-2020. He received his undergraduate degree from Harvard, medical degree from Yale School of Medicine, and completed residencies at Yale-New Haven Hospital and The John Hopkins Hospital.





The new SAB members join a renowned panel of neurosurgeons and thought leaders in robotic medical technologies, including Prof. Moshe Shoham. Prof. Shoham is the co-founder of Microbot Medical and founder of Mazor Robotics. The Company believes that the combined contributions from their diverse sets of expertise will help drive development of next generation robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) is a pre-clinical medical device company that specializes in transformational micro-robotic technologies, focused primarily on both natural and artificial lumens within the human body. Microbot’s current proprietary technological platforms provide the foundation for the development of a Multi Generation Pipeline Portfolio (MGPP).

Microbot Medical was founded in 2010 by Harel Gadot, Prof. Moshe Shoham, and Yossi Bornstein with the goals of improving clinical outcomes for patients and increasing accessibility through the use of micro-robotic technologies. Further information about Microbot Medical is available at http://www.microbotmedical.com.

