XPO Logistics Honored by Dow for Environmental Stewardship in Transportation

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, today announced that the company has received the Dow Sustainability Award for road transportation. XPO received the award at longtime customer Dow’s virtual 2020 Road Logistics Service Providers Conference.



Drew Wilkerson, president, transportation – North America, XPO Logistics, said, “Our transportation team is honored to be recognized for our commitment to Dow’s environmental goals. We’re using technology to heighten the sustainability of our operations and make every freight movement more efficient.”

“At Dow, we respect and appreciate that XPO Logistics shares our commitment to demonstrate leadership in environmental stewardship,” said Colleen Milster, integrated supply chain – senior sustainability specialist with Dow. “We were especially impressed with XPO’s programs in place to ensure drivers are trained on and rewarded for sustainable driving behaviors.”

Dow selects its annual Sustainability Award winners based on demonstrated leadership in environmental stewardship. XPO has numerous sustainability protocols in place within its transportation business, including driver training to meet fuel consumption goals, driver bonus programs tied to eco-friendly performance, and digital route optimization.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,629 locations and more than 100,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Media Contact

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Joe Checkler

+1-203-423-2098

joe.checkler@xpo.com