Timothy Adams, Champion for Cybersecurity, Returns to School After a Quarter Century to Pursue His Dream

Today, Timothy Adams announced that he will pursue his dream of education and career change by going back to school with the goal of earning a valuable technology degree. Adams is dedicated to doing his part in meeting the market need for qualified cybersecurity experts. He is the personification of a proactive individual and has gone so far as to spend his federal stimulus money for tuition to enroll in the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT).
“I am going back to school after 25 years because I cherish this country and want to give back,” said Adams. “There is a great need for people to help fight against cybercrime, so I am spending my stimulus to purchase a laptop and enroll in a great technology school for online classes.”
As he enrolls in school and pursues a degree in cybersecurity, Adams founded a technology company with the goal of increasing his knowledge and skills in the field. His timing is good. Indeed, right now, there are thousands of unfilled jobs in the global cybersecurity space. At the same time, it seems that almost every day the news reports on companies and government breaches of cyber systems. The recent revelations of the massive hack of the federal government by means of the SolarWinds “Supply Chain Attack” bolsters Adams’s sense that Americans must rise to the occasion and do their part to help combat cyberaggression.
Adams added, “I am looking at the different aspects of security, including the building of systems and servers, breach prevention, maintenance and interconnectivity of networks, selective access and the ability to take immediate steps if systems are attacked. Though cybersecurity has been part of IT and operations, what is especially exciting about my new chosen field is the constantly evolving pieces of a changing global landscape. I want to be involved in being a part of an ever-changing industry. It is exciting and I am very happy having chosen NJIT. As I work on my degree and my technology business, I plan to get my foot in the door, make my mark and encourage others to do the same, insha Allah.”
The challenge of managing and monitoring complex systems to deter loss of information and halt the potential of information being used to cause harm is initially what drew Adams into changing his career to become a cybersecurity expert. He was inspired to do something new that would also have an aspect of adding positivity to a country tired of being bombarded with cybersecurity breaches and threats. His focus and enthusiasm are to be admired and celebrated as he begins his studies in March, 2021. He encourages others to consider the shortage of global cybersecurity professionals whose roles are essential and desirable in every industry and areas of government.
As Adams ramps up to begin his courses, he is focusing on all various resources available for him to secure education funding such as grants, scholarships, crowdfunding, sponsorships and donations.
For more information, visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/timothy-w-adams-442b88130/
