Smart Robot Market to Reach USD 31.11 Billion by 2027; Emphasis on Smart Infrastructure Projects by Governments to Foster Growth, states Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in Smart Robot Market Research Report Are SoftBank Corp (Tokyo, Japan), GeckoSystems Intl. Corp. (Georgia, United States), Aethon, Inc. (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States), Neato Robotics, Inc. (San Jose, California, United States), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (Suwon, Korea), ABB Ltd (Zürich, Switzerland), KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (Augsburg, Germany), FANUC CORPORATION (Oshino, Yamanashi, Japan), Hanson Robotics Limited (Hong Kong), YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION (Kitakyushu, Fukuoka, Japan), BLUE FROG ROBOTICS SAS (Paris, France), Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (Kongsberg, Norway), Universal Robots A/S (Odense, Denmark.), ECA GROUP (La Garde, France), iRobot Corporation (Bedford, Massachusetts, United States), DeLaval Inc. (Tumba, Botkyrka, Sweden), Intuitive Surgical, Inc (Sunnyvale, California, United States), Rethink Robotics GmbH (Bochum, Germany)

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart robot market size is expected to reach USD 31.11 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization coupled with intelligent infrastructure projects will contribute positively to the growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Smart Robot Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Personal/Domestic Robots and Professional Robots), By Mobility (Mobile, Fixed/Stationary), By Application (Inspection and Maintenance, Material Handling and Sorting, Security and Surveillance, Education and Entertainment, Sanitation and Disinfection, and Others), By End User (Manufacturing, Healthcare, Agriculture, Military and Defense, Logistics and Warehouse, Education and Entertainment, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 5.98 billion in 2019.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.





Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/smart-robot-market-104556





The occurrence of coronavirus has caused enormous damage to various businesses across the world. We understand that this health emergency has negatively impacted multiple sectors across the globe. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly infectious virus. There are some industries that are struggling, and some are thriving. More or less, nearly every sector is estimated to be impacted by this pandemic.

We are perpetually working on our reports to help uplift businesses in this crucial time. Our expertise and experience can offer enormous benefits to help regain during this global pandemic.

The report on the smart robot market features:

Extraordinary insights into the market

All-inclusive facts and figures

Latest industry development

Data about the prominent players

Dominating regions in the market

COVID-19 effect on the global market





Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/smart-robot-market-104556





Market Driver :

Integration of AI in Advanced Robots to Boost Adoption

The advent of artificial intelligence (AI) in robotics has transformed the dynamics of industrial technology. AI-powered robots can determine, acclimatize, and act in more and more complex environments or situations. AI simulators have increasingly become accurate to drive real-world applications efficiently. These simulators can run hundreds of iterative processes within seconds, generating massive amounts of valuable data. The growing popularity of AI-powered intelligent robotics will have a tremendous impact on the market. The evolving technologies in artificial intelligence have made interactions and processes with humans more profound. AI robots have become more accurate, smarter, and more profitable for industrial operations, which, in turn, will enable speedy expansion of the market.

Coronavirus: No-Touch Policy to Incite Robots Demand Amid Pandemic

The global COVID-19 crisis has intensified the demand for intelligent robots in the healthcare industry. The policies pertaining to coronavirus such as social-distancing, no-touch, and mandatory masks will heighten the need for robots in various sectors, especially healthcare. For instance, Doctors are utilizing robots to assist and automate the testing, diagnosis, and treatment of the COVID-infected patient. The increasing number of coronavirus-infected patients has consequently elevated the requirement for robots. Various hospitals have started using robots to treat infected patients distantly and effectively. As per the press released by ABB, Ltd in October 2020, high precision robots have been implemented at testing laboratories in Singapore to enhance and speed-up the COVID-19 testing process. Similarly, the Danish robot manufacturing company called 'UVD Robots' has shipped hundreds of ultraviolet-light disinfection robots to hospitals in Europe and China.





Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/smart-robot-market-104556





Regional Analysis :

Ongoing Industrialization to Foster Growth in Asia Pacific

The market for smart robot in Asia Pacific is expected to witness a rapid growth rate during the forecast period. The increasing adoption robots in China and South Korea will promote expansion in Asia Pacific. The development of robotic technologies can have a tremendous impact on the market in the region. As per the 'Robot-ready: adopting a new generation of industrial robots report' published by the PWC in June 2018, china has recorded the shipments of 115,000 industrial robots in 2017. South Korea, Japan, Singapore, and China are leading in the production and usage of industrial robots. The rising industrialization in developing countries will facilitate the healthy growth of the market in Asia Pacific. Europe is expected to expand radically during the forecast period owing to the industrial automation in various European countries.

Key Development :

July 2019: BluHaptics, Inc (Olis Robotics) signed a partnership agreement with Tethers Unlimited, Inc. to introduce distantly operated smart robots applicable for space stations.

The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Smart Robot Market:

SoftBank Corp (Tokyo, Japan)

GeckoSystems Intl. Corp. (Georgia, United States)

Aethon, Inc. (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States)

Neato Robotics, Inc. (San Jose, California, United States)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (Suwon, Korea)

ABB Ltd (Zürich, Switzerland)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (Augsburg, Germany)

FANUC CORPORATION (Oshino, Yamanashi, Japan)

Hanson Robotics Limited (Hong Kong)

YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION (Kitakyushu, Fukuoka, Japan)

BLUE FROG ROBOTICS SAS (Paris, France)

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (Kongsberg, Norway)

Universal Robots A/S (Odense, Denmark.)

ECA GROUP (La Garde, France)

iRobot Corporation (Bedford, Massachusetts, United States)

DeLaval Inc. (Tumba, Botkyrka, Sweden)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc (Sunnyvale, California, United States)

Rethink Robotics GmbH (Bochum, Germany)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Minato City, Tokyo, Japan)





Quick Buy- Smart Robot Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104556







Major Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Key Takeaways

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players PESTLE Analysis Porter’s Five Force Analysis Ecosystem Analysis Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only) Overview Key Management Headquarters etc Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases) Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Gross Margin Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Primary Interview Responses

Annexure / Appendix Global Smart Robot Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027 By Type (Value) Personal/Domestic Robots Professional Robots By Mobility (Value) Mobile Fixed/Stationary By Application (Value) Inspection and Maintenance Material Handling and Sorting Security and Surveillance Education and Entertainment Sanitation and Disinfection Others By End-User (Value) Manufacturing Healthcare Agriculture Military and Defense Logistics and Warehouse Education and Entertainment Others By Region (Value) North America South America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific







TOC Continued..









Speak To Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/smart-robot-market-104556





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:





Customer Experience Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By Touchpoint (Telephone, Email, Web, Social Media, and Others), By End-User (BFSI, Retail, IT and Telecommunications, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government, Travel and Transportation and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Customer Data Platform Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Platform and Services), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), By Type (Access, Analytics, and Campaign) By Industry (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Retail and ecommerce, Information Technology (IT) and Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Healthcare, and Others (Government and Education)), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Professional Service Automation Software Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Consulting Firms, Marketing and Communication Firms, IT Firms, Architecture and Construction Firms, Research Firms, Accounting Firms, Others), By Deployment Type (Cloud, On-premise) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Technology (Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Others), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, IT & Telecom, Government, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Digital Payment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Payment Type (Mobile Payment, Online Banking, Point of Sale, Digital Wallet), By Industry (Media & Entertainment, Retail, BFSI, Automotive, Medical & Healthcare, Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026









About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



