Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 721 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,381 in the last 365 days.

NEBRASKA STATE REHABILITATION COUNCIL (SRC) TO HOST PANEL DISCUSSION FOR NEBRASKA STATE SENATORS AND CITIZENS | Nebraska Department of Education

News Release

January 20, 2021

The Nebraska State Rehabilitation Council will host a panel discussion on Remote Nebraska Vocational Rehabilitation Service Delivery on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 from 10:00-10:45 am by Zoom.

SRC Chairperson Michael Bursaw of Kearney, NE will host the discussion panel to provide information about the experience of receiving employment services and pre-employment transition services remotely. An educator and partnering business representative will also provide perspectives on working remotely with Nebraska VR to provide opportunities for individuals with disabilities.

“In response to safety measures taken during the pandemic, staff members worked remotely to provide services and work with partners in the community,” said Lindy Foley, Nebraska VR Director.  “The panel discussion will provide Nebraska state senators and Nebraska citizens with information about the challenges, accomplishments, and lessons learned.”

What:              SRC Panel Discussion

When:             10:00 am on Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Where:            Zoom Registration Required: https://educationne.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0td-mgqDgpGND3_5q9fgvduZkx4pmLNmeI

Who:               Michael Bursaw, SRC Chairperson, Kearney, NE

Alexandra Frisinger, Norfolk High School Student, Norfolk, NE

Mark Pleskac, Nelnet Customer Service Representative, Columbus, NE

Amber Svajgl, Mutual of Omaha, Director of Talent Acquisition, Omaha, NE

Tonya Jolley, Lincoln Public Schools Independence Academy Coordinator, Lincoln, NE

You just read:

NEBRASKA STATE REHABILITATION COUNCIL (SRC) TO HOST PANEL DISCUSSION FOR NEBRASKA STATE SENATORS AND CITIZENS | Nebraska Department of Education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.