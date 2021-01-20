NEBRASKA STATE REHABILITATION COUNCIL (SRC) TO HOST PANEL DISCUSSION FOR NEBRASKA STATE SENATORS AND CITIZENS | Nebraska Department of Education

News Release

January 20, 2021

The Nebraska State Rehabilitation Council will host a panel discussion on Remote Nebraska Vocational Rehabilitation Service Delivery on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 from 10:00-10:45 am by Zoom.

SRC Chairperson Michael Bursaw of Kearney, NE will host the discussion panel to provide information about the experience of receiving employment services and pre-employment transition services remotely. An educator and partnering business representative will also provide perspectives on working remotely with Nebraska VR to provide opportunities for individuals with disabilities.

“In response to safety measures taken during the pandemic, staff members worked remotely to provide services and work with partners in the community,” said Lindy Foley, Nebraska VR Director. “The panel discussion will provide Nebraska state senators and Nebraska citizens with information about the challenges, accomplishments, and lessons learned.”

What: SRC Panel Discussion

When: 10:00 am on Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Where: Zoom Registration Required: https://educationne.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0td-mgqDgpGND3_5q9fgvduZkx4pmLNmeI

Who: Michael Bursaw, SRC Chairperson, Kearney, NE

Alexandra Frisinger, Norfolk High School Student, Norfolk, NE

Mark Pleskac, Nelnet Customer Service Representative, Columbus, NE

Amber Svajgl, Mutual of Omaha, Director of Talent Acquisition, Omaha, NE

Tonya Jolley, Lincoln Public Schools Independence Academy Coordinator, Lincoln, NE