New ADVISER Validation Student Demographics Warning 781: Student Age Out of Expected Range for Grade Level | Nebraska Department of Education

Public & Special Purpose Schools Only

This notification is intended to inform districts of new errors/warnings that will be displayed on the Adviser Validation webpage if they have the error(s).

New ADVISER Validation Warning 781 – Student Age Out of Expected Range for Grade Level

The student’s age (determined by their birth date reported through ADVISER Person ID) as of 12/31 of this school year is not in the typically expected range of the grade level reported in the student’s ADVISER enrollment record. This data may be valid, and so this warning can be archived or ignored if the data is correct. If not, please update the student’s birth date in ADVISER Person ID or correct the Grade Level that is reported through your SIS.

