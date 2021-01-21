NDOT to Host Virtual Public Information Meeting on Mt. Rose Highway Corridor Plan

CARSON CITY, Nev. – With intersection improvements already scheduled for coming years at two Mt. Rose Highway intersections, the Nevada Department of Transportation will launch a virtual public meeting on Jan. 26 to gather public feedback on corridor planning to define future traffic improvements to the lower segment of the highway. The study will envision future traffic needs and potential improvements to provide for traffic accessibility and safety amid community growth.

By visiting the meeting link at nevadadot.com/mtrose any time between Jan. 26 and Feb. 9, visitors can scroll through study updates and provide feedback. A live virtual presentation, including question and answer session, will be held at 5:30p.m. Jan. 26 for those who wish to attend. A recording of the live presentation will also be available on the website after Jan. 26. Both English and Spanish language will be available. Those needing assistance with access to the meeting can contact 702-232-5288 for printed meeting materials or other resources.

With average daily traffic on the valley section of the highway growing from 15,000 vehicles daily in 2014 to nearly 23,000 in 2019, NDOT is conducting the corridor study on Mt. Rose Highway from the Alternate U.S. 395 intersection to Douglas Fir Drive. The corridor study will also review Geiger Grade from the Alternate U.S. 395 intersection to the Veterans Parkway roundabout.

Current and future roadway use will be evaluated including projected traffic volumes through year 2040 at 13 intersections on the corridor. The resulting corridor master plan completed at the end of 2021 will provide a high-level vision for potential options to improve traffic safety and mobility for all transportation types. Potential future improvements would be coordinated between Washoe County, City of Reno, Nevada Highway Patrol, RTC Washoe and others.

In a recent five-year period 2015 to 2019, there were 248 crashes on the highway. NDOT also has current and planned projects to enhance traffic mobility and safety. With approximately 80 percent of vehicles traveling more than 10 miles over the speed limit, NDOT in November installed additional speed limit signs to remind motorists to drive safely. In 2022, NDOT will also add median concrete islands and lengthened turn pockets on Mt. Rose Highway at Callahan Road, as well as reconfigure median islands and turn lanes to channelize and enhance left and right-hand turns between the highway and Edmonton Drive.

Further state transportation information is available at nevadadot.com or by calling (775) 888-7000.