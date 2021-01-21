Biodegradable Plastics Market Size & Share Demand Rising at 13% CAGR, to Reach $8 Bn by 2026: Facts & Factors

According to the [190+ Pages] research report; the global Biodegradable Plastics Market in 2019 was approximately USD 3.4 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13% and is anticipated to reach around USD 8 Billion by 2026. Top market players are Cargill Incorporated, Biome Technologies Plc, BASF SE, and NatureWorks LLC. and others.

“According to the research study, the global Biodegradable Plastics Market was estimated at USD 3.4 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 8 Billion by 2026. The global Biodegradable Plastics Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% from 2019 to 2027”.

Increasing environmental problems caused by plastic use, consisting of toxic pollutants that are harmful to crops, animals, and humans, are driving the use of biodegradable plastics. Floating plastic waste that can withstand thousands of years in water will lead to growth in the market. L The demand for this sector is driven by strict rules by a number of federal and government bodies to eliminate plastic waste and encourage the use of biodegradable plastics. The Green Packaging Regulations are that the packaging industry and the various FMCG companies need to accept biodegradable packaging in order to meet the requirements of this sector, which are in effect driving their growth.

The market for biodegradable plastics is expected to show strong growth due to the increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly products. Technological innovation, advanced production processes, and improved integration have made it possible for customers to have biodegradable packaging.

Top Market Players

The major players present in the global biodegradable plastics market include Cargill Incorporated, Biome Technologies Plc, BASF SE, and NatureWorks LLC.among others.

PLA is the largest class of the biodegradable plastics industry as it is used in many end-use industries, such as packaging & bags, and consumer products. PLA is organic and biodegradable, which makes PLA non-toxic and environmentally friendly. Degradation of plastic products may take up to 1,000 years, while PLA materials may biodegrade in industrial composting within 3–6 months. It has excellent rigidity and makes it possible to replace polystyrene and PET in these applications. PLA is quickly adopted as the production of PLA is cheaper than the synthesis of other biodegradable plastics that drives the market growth.

The use of biodegradable plastics is motivated by growing environmental problems caused by the use of plastics consisting of toxic pollutants that are harmful to crops, animals, and humans. Floating plastic waste that can withstand water for thousands of years can contribute to the growth of the market. The demands of this sector are driven by strict regulations on plastic waste management and biodegradable plastics by a number of federal and government agencies. In order to meet the requirements of this sector, which in turn drives production, the Green Packaging Regulations stipulate that the packaging industry and the various FMCG companies must adopt biodegradable packaging.

Browse the full “Biodegradable Plastics Market By Type (Starch Based, PLA, PHA, PBAT, and PBS), By Product (Packaging, Consumer goods, and Agriculture) and By End-User (Food & beverage and Home & personal care): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/biodegradable-plastics-market-by-type-starch-based-pla-710

The Biodegradable Plastics market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the Biodegradable Plastics industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing market for biodegradable plastics in the forecast period. The growing packaging and bag sector of APAC has provided significant opportunities to expand the market for biodegradable plastics in the country. APAC's demand for biodegradable plastics is driven by the growing use of biodegradable plastics in a number of end-use industries, including packaging, consumer products, agriculture & horticulture, and textiles.

This report segments the biodegradable plastics market as follows:

Global Biodegradable Plastics Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Starch Based

PLA

PHA

PBAT

PBS

Global Biodegradable Plastics Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Packaging

Consumer goods

Agriculture

Global Biodegradable Plastics Market: By End User Segmentation Analysis

Food & beverage

Home & personal care

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per our primary respondents, the biodegradable Plastics market is set to grow annually at a rate of around 13%.

It was established through primary research that the Biodegradable Plastics market was valued at around USD 3.4billion in 2019.

After secondary research, we performed face to face interviews to validate our data. The insights interviewee’s declared that PLA is the most used type for the global Biodegradable Plastics market.

On the basis of the type, PLA dominated the global Biodegradable Plastics market in 2019. It accounted for around 49% share of the total market in 2019.

The food & beverage segment, on the basis of end-user segmentation, was the leading revenue-generating category accounting for around 65% share, in 2019.

