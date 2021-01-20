Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 721 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,389 in the last 365 days.

King County pharmacist suspended on allegations of being unable to practice with reasonable skill and safety

For immediate release: January 20, 2021   (21-016)

Contact:  Sharon Moysiuk, Communications,   360-549-6471

King County pharmacist suspended on allegations of being unable to practice with reasonable skill and safety

OLYMPIA – The Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission immediately suspended the license of King County pharmacist Walter J. Ness (PH.00009586) pending further legal action.

Allegations state that Ness is unable to practice as a pharmacist with reasonable skill and safety due to a physical or mental condition.

Ness cannot practice as a pharmacist in Washington until the charges are resolved. He has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the charges and the suspension.

The legal documents on this case are available online by clicking Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website; copies can also be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call that number to report their complaint.

The Pharmacy Commission regulates pharmacists’ in Washington. The Commission establishes, monitors, and enforces qualifications for licensing, consistent standards of practice, continuing competency mechanisms and discipline. Rules, policies and procedures promote the delivery of quality health care to state residents.

The DOH website is your source for a healthy dose of information. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Sign up for the DOH blog, Public Health Connection

###

Printable Version (PDF)

You just read:

King County pharmacist suspended on allegations of being unable to practice with reasonable skill and safety

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.