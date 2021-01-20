For immediate release: January 20, 2021 (21-016)

King County pharmacist suspended on allegations of being unable to practice with reasonable skill and safety

OLYMPIA – The Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission immediately suspended the license of King County pharmacist Walter J. Ness (PH.00009586) pending further legal action.

Allegations state that Ness is unable to practice as a pharmacist with reasonable skill and safety due to a physical or mental condition.

Ness cannot practice as a pharmacist in Washington until the charges are resolved. He has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the charges and the suspension.

The legal documents on this case are available online by clicking Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website; copies can also be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call that number to report their complaint.

The Pharmacy Commission regulates pharmacists’ in Washington. The Commission establishes, monitors, and enforces qualifications for licensing, consistent standards of practice, continuing competency mechanisms and discipline. Rules, policies and procedures promote the delivery of quality health care to state residents.

