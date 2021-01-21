Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Burgum statement on President Biden revoking permit for Keystone XL pipeline

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum released the following statement today after President Joe Biden revoked the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline.

“For decades, a primary policy goal of every presidential administration has been to put America in a position to sell energy to our friends and allies versus buy it from our enemies. Finally achieving this policy of U.S. energy independence in recent years due to American innovation and entrepreneurship has led to low energy prices that help working families keep more money in their pockets, a resurgence in American manufacturing jobs and the ability to bring our soldiers home. Now is not the time to abandon this essential strategy.

“In North Dakota, we’ve experienced first-hand how major, modern pipeline infrastructure and an all-of-the-above energy strategy can create high-paying jobs, strengthen the economy, move product to market in the safest and most efficient manner, and advance U.S. energy independence. The Keystone XL pipeline accomplishes all of these goals, and revoking the permit is wrong for the country and has a chilling effect on private-sector investment in much-needed infrastructure projects, which is why we urge the President to reconsider.

“We’re ready to work with the new administration on developing policies that support our state’s priorities, and we will continue to oppose policies that harm North Dakotans, especially our energy and agricultural producers.”

