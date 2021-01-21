SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Barr Law Group Investigating PS, COHR, ZM, and EQT; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Barr Law Group is investigating the actions of the officers and board of directors of Pluralsight, Inc., Coherent, Inc., Zoom Video Communications, Inc. and EQT Corporation. If you are a current owner of shares of any of these stocks, contact leo@barrlaw.com or call (619) 400-4966.



Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) Merger Accused of Misleading Investors and Unfair Price

Barr Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Pluralsight, Inc. investors related to Pluralsight’s agreement to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $20.26 per share. The complaint alleges an unfair price and process. The price to Vista represents a 9 percent discount to Pluralsight's 52-week high of $22.36 per share, and only a 1 percent premium to the $20 per share price after the company's initial public offering. According to the complaint, Vista and Pluralsight CEO Aaron Skonnard allegedly agreed in advance to Skonnard's post-merger continuation in his position, despite earlier public and proxy statements that there was no such pre-deal arrangement. Just days following the announcement of the merger, several of Pluralsight’s largest shareholders voiced their opposition to the merger. Akaris Global Partners LP, owner of approximately 1% of Pluralsight’s Class A shares, wrote in a letter to Pluralsight’s board that it believes Pluralsight to be worth $30.00 per share and that it intends to vote “AGAINST” the merger. Eminence Capital, a shareholder that holds 4.94% of Pluralsight’s Class A stock, issued a letter to Pluralsight which states that it is “strongly opposed” to the current terms of the merger which provided a “de minimis” premium to stockholders and was “designed to benefit management.” To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) Merger Accused of Misleading Investors

Barr Law Group is investigating Coherent, Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Coherent’s agreement to be acquired by Lumentum Holdings Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Coherent shareholders will receive $100.00 per share in cash and 1.1851 shares of Lumentum common stock for each Coherent share they own. At closing, Coherent shareholders are expected to own approximately 27% percent of the combined company. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) Accused of Misleading Investors

Barr Law Group is investigating Zoom Video Communications, Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law by the company’s officers and directors. Zoom investors filed a class action complaint against the company for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. According to the complaint, the company misled investors about its security capabilities, including end-to-end encryption. The complaint further alleges that the company and its insiders made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) as result of all the foregoing, users of Zoom’s communications services were at an increased risk of having their personal information accessed by unauthorized parties, including Facebook; (ii) usage of the Company’s video communications services was foreseeably likely to decline when the foregoing facts came to light; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) Accused of Misleading Investors

Barr Law Group is investigating EQT Corporation regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. On December 2, 2020, Judge Robert J. Colville of the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania issued an order denying the defendants’ motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action, paving the way for litigation to proceed. According to the complaint against EQT Corporation for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between June 19, 2017 and October 24, 2018, EQT executives misled investors of the synergies captured following the June 2017 acquisition of gas producer Rice Energy Inc. Defendants represented that because Rice had an acreage footprint largely contiguous to EQT's existing acreage, the acquisition would allow EQT to achieve "a 50% increase in average lateral [drilling] lengths" (as opposed to more traditional vertical well drilling). EQT claimed that as a result, the merger would result in $2.5 billion in synergies, including $100 million in cost savings in 2018 alone. After the closing in November 2017, the company continued to tout the "significant operational synergies" of the merger. As a result of defendants' misrepresentations, EQT shares traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the class period.

Then on October 25, 2018, EQT disclosed shockingly bad financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2018, reporting an increase in capital expenditures for 2018 by $300 million to $2.5 billion and a quarterly net loss of $40 million. On an analyst and investor call that same day, EQT acknowledged it had not lived up to its prior statements about the acquisition. On this news, EQT shares fell from $40.46 to $31.00 per share, less than half of what the company was worth when the acquisition closed in November 2017. The stock has yet to recover. The stock is currently trading around $16 a share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

