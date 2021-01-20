Attorney General Moody Announces Multimillion-Dollar Recovery Following Investigation into Assisted Breathing Device Rentals

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “We will not allow bad actors to falsify forms or blatantly bill Florida taxpayers for services never rendered or not medically necessary. I am proud of the role my Medicaid Fraud Control Unit played in investigating this multimillion-dollar fraudulent billing scheme inflicted on taxpayers in Florida and across our country, and the recovery of more than $40 million."

As a result of the investigation, Apria will pay a total sum of $40 million, of which $4,812,000 will go toward reimbursing state Medicaid programs. Florida’s share of the nationwide recovery is approximately half a million dollars.

The investigation arose from a