Blackhawk Floors Now Offering Reclaimed Wood Flooring Services in Phoenix

One of the nation’s best in hardwood flooring has expanded its services.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Blackhawk Floors, Inc. announced today that it is now offering reclaimed wood flooring services in Phoenix.

“We are very excited about this because it gives homeowners even more options to enhance the natural beauty of their home,” said Jason Elquest, owner and spokesperson for Blackhawk Floors.

Elquest, a certified National Wood Floor (NWFA) Certified Wood Floor Inspector, explained that its reclaimed wood flooring services allow homeowners to add beauty and give their home history by using reclaimed wood for their floors or walls while at the same time contributing to a greener environment in the process.

“Reclaimed wood floors are beautiful, durable, long-lasting, and environmentally friendly,” said Elquest.

Elquest went on to point out that Blackhawk Floors, which now has over 800 samples on display in its wood flooring showroom, specializes in reclaimed wood flooring services in several cities in Arizona, including: Phoenix, Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Chandler, Goodyear, Prescott, Payson, Flagstaff, and Tucson.

“Reclaimed wood floors are wood made from a previous purpose or saved from being placed in landfills,” Elquest stressed, before adding, “An antique barn can be dismantled and turned into flooring, furniture, doors, and more. Pickling vats, fencing, railcar decking, railroad trestles are all contributors to reclaimed flooring. Imagine having a floor with a history. A beautiful, rich floor made from a 150-year-old barn. A floor with a story. When it’s harvested responsibly, reclaimed wood is a renewable resource that reduces both the use of environmental exposures to make new products and contributions to landfill waste.”

An additional reason to consider utilizing Blackhawk Floors services is that it has gone green and now uses VOC-free adhesives that are non-toxic and empowers customers with the safest option available.

A few of the company’s available products include: Solid Hardwood Floors; Engineered Hardwood Floors; Reclaimed Wood; Wood Walls; Luxury Vinyl Wood Flooring, and more.

The company is recognized by National Wood Flooring Association Certified Installer, National Wood Flooring Association Certified Sand & Finisher, and the National Wood Flooring Association Certified Wood Flooring Inspector.

For more information, please visit blackhawkfloors.com/index.php/about-blackhawk-flooring-hardwood-flooring and https://www.blackhawkfloors.com/index.php/blog/.

###

About Blackhawk Floors

Blackhawk Floors is a full-service hardwood flooring company that has provided high-quality wood flooring installations and service in the Phoenix area since 2002.

Contact Details:

15507 N Scottsdale Rd

Suite 150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

United States