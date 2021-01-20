For immediate release: January 20, 2021 (21-015)

Pierce County nurse suspended on allegations of indecent liberties

OLYMPIA – The Nursing Care Quality Assurance Commission immediately suspended the license of Pierce County licensed practical nurse Donald Russell Gifford (LP.00043591) pending further legal action. Gifford was found to be an immediate risk to the public health and safety.

Charges state that Gifford performed unauthorized and unwarranted vaginal examinations on two residents in a skilled nursing facility. Allegations say the residents were elderly women with severe dementia. Gifford was criminally charged in Thurston County Superior Court with two counts of indecent liberties, class B felonies.

Gifford cannot work as a licensed practical nurse in Washington until the charges are resolved. He has 20 days to contest the charges and the suspension.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking the link on Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website; copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

The Nursing Care Quality Assurance Commission protects and promotes public health and safety in Washington by regulating nursing practice. The commission establishes, monitors, and enforces qualifications for licensing, consistent standards of practice, continuing competency, education, and discipline.

