Mambu welcomes Pham Quang Minh as new GM of Vietnam
Global cloud banking fintech 'Unicorn' Mambu opens office in Vietnam and appoints digital banking executive Pham Quang Minh as General Manager, VietnamVIETNAM, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mambu, the market-leading SaaS banking platform, has secured another high profile senior executive in the Asia Pacific region announcing the appointment of Pham Quang Minh as General Manager, Vietnam.
Mr Minh, an accomplished digital bank and fintech executive, was most recently Executive Director at TMRW, the Asian digital-only bank powered by UOB Group, and brings with him a wealth of knowledge of the digital banking sector.
“The financial services sector is at an exciting stage in Vietnam,” said Myles Bertrand, Mambu’s Managing Director, APAC. “While we have been servicing the region from our APAC head office in Singapore up until now, we felt the time was right to really grow our presence in the country. Minh has a very impressive background in digital banking consultancy, and has intimate knowledge of the Vietnamese industry and key players. His strengths in digital transformation, growth hacking and talent development are ideally suited to establishing our presence in Vietnam.”
Minh has more than 25 years’ experience in business management and technology consulting in financial services, and many years of international experience.
“I’m honoured to join the Mambu family and I look forward to building a highly effective local team here in Vietnam,” said Minh. “There is still a very high proportion of the Vietnamese population that is ‘unbanked’, and Mambu Vietnam is primed to help banks, non-banks and fintechs enhance financial inclusion for those members of the Vietnamese community that are currently excluded from financial services, as well as improve the digital banking experience for their current customers.”
Mambu, a leading cloud-native banking platform that operates in a Software-as-a-Service model, enables banks and financial institutions to build new banking and lending experiences in the cloud. Mambu’s most high profile customer in Vietnam is TNEX, the new digital bank launched by MSB in 2020.
About Mambu
Mambu is the SaaS banking platform that is changing financial services. This rapidly growing company was launched in 2011 and is enabling customers to build modern banking and lending offerings fast, securely and simply. Through its composable banking approach, the platform gives customers the ability to design and service nearly any financial product while rapidly integrating to the best-of-service ecosystem of complementary solutions around the world. Mambu has a global network of nearly 500 employees supports 170 customers in over 65 countries. It counts N26, OakNorth and ABN AMRO amongst its extensive list of customers. For more information, please visit our website or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.
