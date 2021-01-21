For Immediate Release:

Gov. Ricketts Comments on President Biden’s Decision to Cancel the Keystone XL Pipeline Presidential Permit

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following executive action by President Joe Biden to cancel the presidential permit for the Keystone XL Pipeline.

“Keystone XL is a critical part of putting together an all-of-the-above strategy for North American energy independence,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Failure to construct the pipeline would mean more dependence on overseas energy sources as well as fewer jobs and less property tax relief for Nebraskans. This is a project that would greatly benefit not just Nebraska but also our whole country, and it is our hope that TC Energy presses forward.”

