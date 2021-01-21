Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stonybrook Capital & Risk Management is pleased to announce that William (“Bill”) Eyre has joined the firm as a strategic advisor. By leveraging in-depth expertise of the insurance industry, as well as an unprecedented breadth and depth of C-suite relationships, Mr. Eyre will focus on providing a super charge to Stonybrook’s investment banking and alternatives businesses. Mr. Eyre brings to Stonybrook decades of C-Suite level experience from some of the largest intermediaries in the industry, including Managing Director at Guy Carpenter, Vice Chairman of JLT North America, and before that, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Towers Watson’s reinsurance brokerage operations.

"I could not be more pleased and honored to have Bill on board helping us connect the dots out in the industry amongst C-suite officers in our industry. Bill brings the poise and approach to the business that I am proud of in our offerings here at Stonybrook," said Joseph Scheerer, CEO and Principal of Stonybrook. "Joe and his team have built a really impressive business in a short period of time. The focus on highbrow advice in the middle market is just what the industry needs. I am impressed with the team, the initiatives going on, and the track record over the last ten years. I am looking forward to helping build this firm even more over the coming years," said Bill.

Mr. Eyre received his Bachelor of Arts in History from Williams College. He also completed the Tuck Business School Executive Management Program.

About Stonybrook Capital & Risk Management
Stonybrook Capital is an investment banking and reinsurance broking firm, with headquarters in New York City, and an office in London as well. The Firm focuses exclusively on the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Securities transactions are executed through Weild & Co., member FINRA | SIPC.

Corporate contact:
Kendel Bell
Tel: (646) 927 0438
cao@stonybrookcapital.com

