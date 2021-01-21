DBEDT – HAWAII STATE ENERGY OFFICE NEWS RELEASE: STATEMENT FROM CHIEF ENERGY OFFICER SCOTT GLENN

Newsroom Posted on Jan 20, 2021 in Latest News

Today President Biden signed an executive order allowing the United States to rejoin the Paris Agreement. The United States officially withdrew from the landmark climate agreement on Nov. 4, 2020, under the previous presidential administration.

Following is a statement from Scott Glenn, chief energy officer for the State of Hawaii:

“Hawai‘i welcomes the federal government’s return to the climate table with President Biden’s executive order to rejoin the Paris Agreement. Working with like-minded states in the bipartisan 25-state U.S. Climate Alliance and governments around the world through the Under 2 Coalition, Hawaii held steadfast in its leadership in tackling the climate crisis. Partnering now with the Biden Administration, together we will grow our clean energy economies and create new jobs while we reduce air pollution, improve public health and build more resilient communities.”

