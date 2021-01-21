HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Jan. 20, 2021

Department of Health:

75 COVID-19 Cases and One Death Reported

DOH reports 75 new cases of coronavirus today and one (1) additional death, raising the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 325. The victim is a Maui woman, 70-79 yrs, who died in the hospital with underlying conditions.

This report includes cases up until Monday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control website at noon each day at hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. Jan. 18, 2021

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 50 20,067 Hawai‘i 4 2,092 Maui 14 1,501 Kaua‘i 1 176 Moloka‘i 0 25 Lānaʻi 0 106 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 6 653 Total Cases 75 24,620++ Deaths 1 325

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on 1/19/21 – Hawai‘i-3, Maui-16, O‘ahu-77, Kaua’i‘-0

++ As a result of updated information, one case from O‘ahu was removed from the counts.

Department of Public Safety :

Inmate and Staff Testing Continues

The Halawa Correctional Facility (HCF) reports 32 more inmates have recovered. That drops the total active inmate cases to 30 and increases total inmate recoveries to 512. There are five (5) hospitalized HCF inmates. There was one (1) new positive HCF staff case reported today. The O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) reported 40 negative inmate results. The Maui Community Correctional Center reported one (1) negative inmate results. The Hawai‘i Community Correctional Center reported six (6) negative inmate results. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19:

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority :

5,507 Passengers Arrive on Tuesday

Yesterday, a total of 5,507 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total 2,073 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,162 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

