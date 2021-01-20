Statement from Governor Phil Scott on Senator Patrick Leahy Being Sworn In as Senate President Pro Tempore

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement after Senator Patrick Leahy’s election as president pro tempore of the United States Senate:

“On behalf of all Vermonters, I congratulate Senator Leahy on, once again, being sworn-in as president pro tempore of the United States Senate, making him third in line to the presidency. Senator Leahy is a tireless advocate for Vermont, and we are all proud of this historic achievement.

“I look forward to continuing to work closely with Senator Leahy and our entire congressional delegation on behalf of all Vermonters.”