SolarWinds Corporation Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

​LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE: SWI) investors that acquired shares between February 24, 2020 and December 15, 2020. Investors have until March 12, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

On December 13, 2020, it was reported in Reuters that the IT systems of federal government agencies were penetrated by state-sponsored hackers, who manipulated software updates released by SolarWinds. On December 14, 2020, SolarWinds disclosed that its Orion monitoring product was targeted by hackers, which interfered with updates between March and June 2020. On December 14, 2020, shares of SolarWinds dropped by 17% based on this news.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 12, 2021.

