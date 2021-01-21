Fortress Biotech, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

/EIN News/ -- Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before January 26, 2021; click here to submit trade information



LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) investors that acquired shares between December 11, 2019 through October 9, 2020. Investors have until January 26, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email , or click here to join the case.

According to the lawsuit, Fortress made misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) IV Tramadol was not safe for the intended patient population; (2) it was foreseeable as a result that the NDA for IV Tramadol would not be approved by the FDA; and (3) as a result, the Fortress’s public statements were materially misleading and false at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 26, 2021.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising