NATIONAL SCIENCE FOUNDATION AWARDS INNOVASONIC, INC. FOR DEVELOPING ULTRASONIC TOUCH SCREEN DISINFECTION TECHNOLOGY
DUBLIN, CA, USA, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovasonic, a leader in active self-cleaning technologies, today announced it has been awarded a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant by the National Science Foundation (NSF) to conduct research and development (R&D) work on “Automatic Touch Screen Disinfection (COVID-19)”.
This SBIR Phase-I project has an objective to evaluate feasibility of using ultrasonic energy to incapacitate pathogens on glass surfaces and demonstrate efficiency of this process for a variety of pathogens, including the Covid-19 virus.
“We are very excited to be given an opportunity to widen the scope of our proprietary technology, PiezoWipe™, to a new important and urgent application” said Dr. Boris Kobrin, Founder and CEO of Innovasonic. “This funding will allow us to provide technology capable of fast, efficient and fully automatic disinfecting of public touch screen devices, like ATMs, self-check kiosks, automotive and in-flight infotainment systems, medical instrument screens and tablets. This process is automated and does not use any chemicals, materials, labor or harmful UV light, and can be performed safely and frequently (after each use of device). It hopefully will make touching public surfaces much less intimidating during and post-pandemic periods.”
Also commenting on this award, was Innovasonic’s display industry advisor, and Chairman of the LCD TV Association, Bruce Berkoff who stated: “It is exciting to see Innovasonic bring their path-breaking next-gen haptics touch screen technology into new realms, like this one related to public health and safety, contributing to the global need for disinfected surfaces of all types.”
“NSF is proud to support the technology of the future by thinking beyond incremental developments and funding the most creative, impactful ideas across all markets and areas of science and engineering,” said Andrea Belz, Division Director of the Division of Industrial Innovation and Partnerships at NSF. “With the support of our research funds, any deep technology startup or small business can guide basic science into meaningful solutions that address tremendous needs.”
About Innovasonic:
Innovasonic, Inc. is commercializing ultrasonic smart glass technologies for a wide range of display applications: cleaning, disinfection, haptics, & sensors. It was co-founded by serial entrepreneurs, Dr. Boris Kobrin and Julian Zegelman. The company is headquartered in Dublin, CA, USA with a research subsidiary in Grenoble, France, and is working with strategic partners around the globe.
About the National Science Foundation's Small Business Programs:
America’s Seed Fund powered by NSF awards $200 million annually to startups and small businesses, transforming scientific discovery into products and services with commercial and societal impact. Startups working across almost all areas of science and technology can receive up to $1.75 million to support research and development (R&D), helping de-risk technology for commercial success. America’s Seed Fund is congressionally mandated through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. The NSF is an independent federal agency with a budget of about $8.1 billion that supports fundamental research and education across all fields of science and engineering.
Media Contact:
Boris Kobrin
