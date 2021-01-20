New book shares a collection of channeled letters to uplift, inspire and help people forward in life

Monica Teurlings releases ‘Letters from Spirit: Teachings from My Spirit Guides’

/EIN News/ -- ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The spirit world is very spontaneous and filled with beautiful gifts and surprises. It is one of the things I love so much about this road I have been on. As I look back, I see now all the little breadcrumbs that spirit has dropped on my path to get me exactly where I am standing today,” Monica Teurlings states.

“Letters from Spirit: Teachings from My Spirit Guides” (published by Balboa Press) is a collection of channeled letters given to Monica by her spirit guides, Edgar. Through the letters, readers will receive teachings from Edgar — easy, practical and modern teachings intended to nudge them along their chosen path. Each letter contains specific, simple messages that aim to uplift, inspire, and help them forward in life.

“This book was written at a time our country and us living in it felt the most lost and the most separated from others and our own self. It is filled with love, compassion and guidance that you can absolutely feel the guides and their love in their teachings for us. The timing of this book was divinely inspired,” Teurlings says.

“Letters from Spirit: Teachings from My Spirit Guides” aims to remind readers that they are loved and supported and that there is guidance for them. The answers to all their questions are within. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/817108-letters-from-spirit

“Letters from Spirit: Teachings from My Spirit Guides”

By Monica Teurlings

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 198 pages | ISBN 9781982260071

E-Book | 198 pages | ISBN 9781982260064

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Monica Teurlings is an evidential medium, channel, teacher, speaker and author. She is married to her husband Joe and has two grown children, Kyle and Cole. She lives in Southern California with her husband and her golden retriever rescue, Zoey.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

