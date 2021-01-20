Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Net Income of $101.2 million and Full-Year 2020 Net Income of $293.0 million

/EIN News/ -- ROSEMONT, Ill., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”, “the Company”, "we" or "our") (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced net income of $101.2 million or $1.63 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease in diluted earnings per common share of 2% compared to the third quarter of 2020 and an increase of 13% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company recorded net income of $293.0 million or $4.68 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to net income of $355.7 million or $6.03 per diluted common share for the same period of 2019.

Highlights of the Fourth Quarter of 2020:

Comparative information to the third quarter of 2020

Total assets increased by $1.3 billion.

Total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, increased by $607 million primarily due to growth in commercial loans and life insurance premium finance receivables. This growth also included a $71 million net increase in residential real estate loans for investment as the Company decided to allocate a portion of its current and future mortgage production for investment.

• In addition, during the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company exercised its early buy-out option on $248 million of eligible loans previously sold to the Government National Mortgage Association ("GNMA") recorded in mortgage loans held-for-sale. See Table 1 for more information.

• PPP loans originated in 2020 declined by $663 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 primarily as a result of processing forgiveness payments. As of January 15, 2021, approximately 23% of PPP loan balances originated in 2020 have been forgiven, approximately 45% of balances are in the forgiveness review or submission process, and approximately 32% of balances have yet to apply.

• In addition, during the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company exercised its early buy-out option on $248 million of eligible loans previously sold to the Government National Mortgage Association ("GNMA") recorded in mortgage loans held-for-sale. See Table 1 for more information. • PPP loans originated in 2020 declined by $663 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 primarily as a result of processing forgiveness payments. As of January 15, 2021, approximately 23% of PPP loan balances originated in 2020 have been forgiven, approximately 45% of balances are in the forgiveness review or submission process, and approximately 32% of balances have yet to apply. Total deposits increased by $1.2 billion, notwithstanding the return of approximately $666 million in wholesale deposits during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net interest income increased by $3.5 million primarily due to a reduction in the rate on interest-bearing deposits and loan growth.

• The rate on interest-bearing deposits declined by 10 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to the third quarter of 2020. This improvement more than offset a two basis point decline in the yield on total loans in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to the third quarter of 2020.

• The Company recognized $16.8 million of PPP loan fee accretion in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to $17.4 million in the third quarter of 2020 on PPP loans originated in 2020. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had approximately $32.5 million of PPP loan fees that have yet to be recognized in income.

• The rate on interest-bearing deposits declined by 10 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to the third quarter of 2020. This improvement more than offset a two basis point decline in the yield on total loans in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to the third quarter of 2020. • The Company recognized $16.8 million of PPP loan fee accretion in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to $17.4 million in the third quarter of 2020 on PPP loans originated in 2020. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had approximately $32.5 million of PPP loan fees that have yet to be recognized in income. The loans to deposits ratio ended the fourth quarter of 2020 at 86.5% as compared to 89.7% as of September 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the loans to deposits ratio ended the fourth quarter of 2020 at 79.2%.

Mortgage banking revenue decreased by $21.7 million to $86.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to $108.5 million in the prior quarter.

Outstanding COVID-19 related loan modifications for customers totaled approximately $345 million or 1.2% of total loans, excluding PPP loans, as of December 31, 2020 as compared to $413 million or 1.4% as of September 30, 2020.

Provision for credit losses totaled $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to $25.0 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Recorded net charge-offs of $10.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, of which $5.9 million were reserves on individually assessed loans as of the prior quarter end, as compared to net charge-offs of $9.3 million in the third quarter of 2020. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans, totaled 13 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2020 on an annualized basis compared to 12 basis points on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2020.

The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio is approximately 1.82% of the outstanding balance as of December 31, 2020, down from 1.88% as of September 30, 2020. See Table 12 for more information.

Non-performing loans declined by $45.6 million, or 26%, and totaled $127.5 million, or 0.40% of total loans, as of December 31, 2020 as compared to $173.1 million, or 0.54% of total loans, as of September 30, 2020.

Other items of note from the fourth quarter of 2020

The following items had a $13.2 million unfavorable pre-tax income impact on the fourth quarter of 2020:

• Recorded a decrease in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions of $5.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to a decrease of $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2020.

• Accrued $6.6 million of contingent consideration expense in the fourth quarter of 2020 related to the previous acquisition of mortgage operations as compared to $6.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, which was recorded in other non-interest expense.

• Recorded an impairment charge of $1.4 million in occupancy expense related to the planned closure of 10 bank branches.

• Recorded a decrease in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions of $5.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to a decrease of $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2020. • Accrued $6.6 million of contingent consideration expense in the fourth quarter of 2020 related to the previous acquisition of mortgage operations as compared to $6.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, which was recorded in other non-interest expense. • Recorded an impairment charge of $1.4 million in occupancy expense related to the planned closure of 10 bank branches. Repurchased 974,150 shares of our common stock at a cost of $54.9 million, or an average price of $56.40 per share.

Edward J. Wehmer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Wintrust reported net income of $101.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, down from $107.3 million in the third quarter of 2020. The fourth quarter of 2020 was characterized by significant loan growth, increased net interest income, strong mortgage banking revenue, a significant reduction in non-performing loans and a continued focus to increase franchise value in our market area."

Reflecting on the year, Mr. Wehmer stated, "I am very appreciative of our staff's tireless efforts to make the best of a difficult year. The year offered many challenges and I could not be more proud of our results. Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP), increased by 13% to $604 million in 2020 as compared to $534 million in 2019. We finished 2020 with a lot of momentum and look forward to serving our communities and being responsive to our customers in the new year."

Mr. Wehmer continued, "The Company experienced significant loan growth, excluding PPP loans, in the fourth quarter of 2020, including growth in its commercial, commercial real estate, residential real estate loans for investment and life insurance premium finance receivable portfolios. In addition, the Company supplemented loan growth by exercising its early buy-out option on eligible GNMA loans. The majority of the loan growth was in the latter part of the quarter as total period end loans, excluding PPP loans, were $678 million higher than average total loans, excluding PPP loans, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Our loan pipelines remain strong and we expect to continue to grow loans in 2021 without compromising our credit standards. Total deposits increased by $1.2 billion as compared to the third quarter of 2020 even with the return of approximately $666 million in wholesale deposits. Additionally, the mix of deposit growth during the quarter was favorable evidenced by $1.3 billion of growth in non-interest bearing deposits. We continue to emphasize growing our franchise, including gathering low cost deposits, which we believe will drive value in the long term. Our loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 86.5% and we believe that we have sufficient liquidity to meet customer loan demand."

Mr. Wehmer commented, "Net interest income increased in the fourth quarter of 2020 primarily due to lower interest expense on interest-bearing deposits and loan growth. The rate on interest-bearing deposits declined 10 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to the third quarter of 2020. This improvement more than offset a two basis point decline in the yield on total loans in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to the third quarter of 2020. PPP loan fee accretion was relatively flat as the Company recognized $16.8 million of PPP loan fee accretion in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to $17.4 million in the third quarter of 2020. The three basis point decline in the net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to increased levels of liquidity as average interest-bearing cash increased by $1.0 billion. We have accumulated excess liquidity in recent quarters and believe that, if conditions allow for suitable deployment of such excess liquidity, we could potentially increase our net interest margin by 15 to 30 basis points, depending on the mix of earning assets of such reinvestment."

Mr. Wehmer noted, “Our mortgage banking business delivered another strong quarter of mortgage banking revenue in light of the demand associated with historically low long-term interest rates. Loan volumes originated for sale in the fourth quarter of 2020 were $2.4 billion, up from $2.2 billion in the third quarter of 2020. Production revenue decreased during the quarter as the origination pipeline declined as compared to the end of the third quarter of 2020. This decline was partially due to the Company increasing its allocation of pipeline to originations for investment in order to increase earning assets on the balance sheet. Additionally, the Company recorded a $5.2 million decline in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions. We are leveraging efficiencies in our delivery channels and staffing strategies to keep pace with unprecedented demand. The strong quarter of mortgage performance contributed to reporting a 1.12% net overhead ratio for the fourth quarter of 2020. We believe the first quarter of 2021 will provide another strong quarter for mortgage banking production."

Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Wehmer stated, "The Company recorded provision for credit losses of $1.2 million reflecting improvement in credit quality in the fourth quarter of 2020. We expended significant effort in the quarter diligently reviewing and addressing our credit portfolio. The Company's population of loans with a rating below "pass" as of December 31, 2020 declined by $273 million, or 14%, as compared to the prior quarter end primarily due to a note sale, pay-offs and risk rating upgrades. The level of non-performing loans decreased by $45.6 million primarily due to non-performing loan pay-offs. Additionally, net charge-offs remained relatively low totaling $10.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to $9.3 million in the third quarter of 2020. The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio as of December 31, 2020 is approximately 1.82% of the outstanding balance. We believe that the Company’s reserves remain appropriate and we remain diligent in our review of credit."

Mr. Wehmer added, "In addition to the previously announced sale of three branches in southwestern Wisconsin, we continue to review our branch footprint and have initiated plans to close an additional 10 branches. These are predominantly smaller locations in close proximity to other Wintrust locations. As such, we do not expect any material attrition or customer disruption. We expect the noted branches to close prior to the end of the second quarter and the branch sale in Wisconsin to close in the second quarter. In the fourth quarter of 2020, we recorded an impairment charge of $1.4 million associated with the closing of the 10 locations. Collectively, the reduction of 13 locations represents approximately 7% of the Wintrust retail banking locations and will result in a reduction in expenses of approximately $5 million annually on an ongoing basis. It is important to note that while we see increased use of electronic services and are investing heavily in digital capabilities to allow clients to choose how they want to be served, Wintrust will continue to selectively open branches in areas where we are not represented."

Mr. Wehmer concluded, "We remain committed to supporting our community, including the well-being and safety of our customers and employees. We are participating in the latest round of PPP having opened our application portal on January 11, 2021. As of January 19, 2021, we have received approximately 5,400 applications aggregating in excess of $1.1 billion of loans with associated fees of approximately $44 million. We are focused on taking advantage of market opportunities to prudently deploy excess liquidity into earning assets. In particular, we expect to grow PPP loans, organic loans, residential real estate loans for investment and investment securities while maintaining an interest rate sensitive asset portfolio. We continue to evaluate our operating expense base to enhance future profitability. We also continue to carefully monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and evaluate the impact that it could have on the economy, our customers and our business. We remain focused on navigating the current environment by actively monitoring and managing our credit portfolio."

Graphs available at the following link: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0bdf7499-4e66-4b90-bd05-707da79ea7cd

SUMMARY OF RESULTS:

BALANCE SHEET

Total asset growth of $1.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily comprised of a $977 million increase in interest-bearing deposits with banks, a $312 million increase in mortgage loans held-for-sale, and a $128 million increase in investment securities, partially offset by a $56 million decrease in loans. The Company believes that the $4.8 billion of interest-bearing deposits with banks held as of December 31, 2020 provides more than sufficient liquidity to operate its business plan.

The $56 million decrease in loans was primarily a result of processing forgiveness payments, as PPP loans declined by $663 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased by $607 million primarily due to growth in commercial loans and life insurance premium finance receivables. This growth also included a $71 million net increase in residential real estate loans for investment as the Company decided to allocate a portion of its current and future mortgage production for investment.

Total liabilities increased $1.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 resulting primarily from a $1.2 billion increase in total deposits, which included the return of approximately $666 million in wholesale deposits. The increase in deposits was primarily due to a $1.3 billion increase in non-interest-bearing deposits. Our loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 86.5%. Management believes in substantially funding the Company's balance sheet with core deposits and utilizes brokered or wholesale funding sources as appropriate to manage its liquidity position as well as for interest rate risk management purposes.

For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Tables 1 through 3 in this report.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the fourth quarter of 2020, net interest income totaled $259.4 million, an increase of $3.5 million as compared to the third quarter of 2020 and a decrease of $2.5 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The $3.5 million increase in net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a 10 basis point decline in the rate on interest-bearing deposits in the fourth quarter of 2020 and loan growth.

Net interest margin was 2.53% (2.54% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 2.56% (2.57% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the third quarter of 2020 and 3.17% (3.19% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2019. The three basis point decrease in net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to the third quarter of 2020 was attributable to a 10 basis point decline in the yield on earning assets and a two basis point decrease in the net free funds contribution partially offset by a nine basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The 10 basis point decline in the yield on earning assets in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a $1.0 billion increase in average interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents. The decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to the prior quarter is primarily due to a 10 basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits as management initiated various deposit rate reductions given the low interest rate environment.

For more information regarding net interest income, see Tables 4 through 8 in this report.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses totaled $380.0 million as of December 31, 2020, a decrease of $9.0 million as compared to $389.0 million as of September 30, 2020. The allowance for credit losses decreased primarily due to portfolio changes and was partially offset by changes in the macroeconomic forecasted conditions. The Commercial, Industrial and Other portfolio realized a decrease in the allowance for credit losses as compared to the prior quarter-end, which was primarily driven by improving portfolio credit characteristics. There was an increase in the allowance for credit losses in the Commercial Real Estate portfolios driven by deterioration in the Commercial Real Estate Price Index forecast, partially offset by improvement in Baa Corporate Credit Spreads. Other key drivers of allowance for credit losses changes in these portfolios include, but are not limited to, decreases in COVID-19 related loan modifications and loan risk rating migration.

The provision for credit losses totaled $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $25.0 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $7.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. For more information regarding the provision for credit losses, see Table 11 in this report.

Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") standard requires the Company to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets at a certain point in time. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in the core loan portfolio, the niche and consumer loan portfolio and the purchased loan portfolio as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 is shown on Table 12 of this report.

Net charge-offs totaled $10.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, a $1.0 million increase from $9.3 million in the third quarter of 2020 and a $2.4 million decrease from $12.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans, totaled 13 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2020 on an annualized basis compared to 12 basis points on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2020 and 19 basis points on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2019. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 10 in this report.

As of December 31, 2020, $41.6 million of all loans, or 0.1%, were 60 to 89 days past due and $139.1 million, or 0.4%, were 30 to 59 days (or one payment) past due. As of September 30, 2020, $49.9 million of all loans, or 0.2%, were 60 to 89 days past due and $186.5 million, or 0.6%, were 30 to 59 days (or one payment) past due. Many of the commercial and commercial real-estate loans shown as 60 to 89 days and 30 to 59 days past due are included on the Company’s internal problem loan reporting system. Loans on this system are closely monitored by management on a monthly basis.

The Company’s home equity and residential real estate loan portfolios continue to exhibit low delinquency rates as of December 31, 2020. Home equity loans at December 31, 2020 that are current with regard to the contractual terms of the loan agreement represent 98.3% of the total home equity portfolio. Residential real estate loans at December 31, 2020 that are current with regards to the contractual terms of the loan agreements comprised 96.8% of total residential real estate loans outstanding. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 13 in this report.

Outstanding COVID-19 related loan modifications for customers totaled approximately $345 million or 1.2% of total loans, excluding PPP loans as of December 31, 2020 as compared to $413 million or 1.4% as of September 30, 2020 and $1.7 billion or 6.2% as of June 30, 2020. The outstanding modifications primarily changed terms to interest-only payments.

The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.32% as of December 31, 2020, compared to 0.42% at September 30, 2020, and 0.36% at December 31, 2019. Non-performing assets totaled $144.1 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $182.3 million at September 30, 2020 and $132.8 million at December 31, 2019. Non-performing loans totaled $127.5 million, or 0.40% of total loans, at December 31, 2020 compared to $173.1 million, or 0.54% of total loans, at September 30, 2020 and $117.6 million, or 0.44% of total loans, at December 31, 2019. The decrease in non-performing loans as of December 31, 2020 as compared to September 30, 2020 is primarily due to $30.1 million in payments received throughout the quarter. The payment activity was primarily driven by sales of underlying real property collateral, sales of operating businesses, and refinance activity. Other real estate owned ("OREO") of $16.6 million at December 31, 2020 increased by $7.4 million compared to $9.2 million at September 30, 2020 and increased $1.4 million compared to $15.2 million at December 31, 2019. Management is pursuing the resolution of all non-performing assets. At this time, management believes OREO is appropriately valued at the lower of carrying value or fair value less estimated costs to sell. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 14 in this report.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Wealth management revenue increased by $1.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to the third quarter of 2020 primarily due to increased trust and asset management fees and brokerage commissions. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of The Chicago Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.

Mortgage banking revenue decreased by $21.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to a $23.3 million decrease in production revenue. Production revenue decreased as origination pipelines designated for sale declined as compared to the prior quarter, due in part to the Company's intention to retain more loans for investment. Loans originated for sale were $2.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $124.7 million as compared to the third quarter of 2020. The percentage of origination volume from refinancing activities was 65% in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to 59% in the third quarter of 2020. Mortgage banking revenue includes revenue from activities related to originating, selling and servicing residential real estate loans for the secondary market.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the fair value of the mortgage servicing rights portfolio increased primarily due to the capitalization of $20.3 million of servicing rights during the fourth quarter of 2020. This increase was partially offset by a negative fair value adjustment of $5.2 million as well as a reduction in value of $9.0 million due to payoffs and paydowns of the existing portfolio. No economic hedges were outstanding relative to the mortgage servicing rights portfolio during the third or fourth quarter of 2020.

Other non-interest income increased by $6.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to the third quarter of 2020 primarily due to increased bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") revenue and income on partnership investments.

For more information regarding non-interest income, see Tables 15 and 16 in this report.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $7.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to the third quarter of 2020. The $7.1 million increase is comprised of an increase of $3.9 million in commissions and incentive compensation, an increase of $3.7 million in salaries expense, partially offset by a decrease of $520,000 in employee benefits expense.

The increase in commissions and incentive compensation is primarily due to increased commissions expense from higher levels of mortgage loan originations in the current quarter. The increase in salaries expense is primarily related to increased staffing costs to support mortgage origination and investment in technology related services to satisfy customer demands and create efficiencies in operations.

Occupancy expense totaled $19.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $3.9 million as compared to the third quarter of 2020. This increase is primarily associated with an impairment charge of $1.4 million related to the planned closure of 10 bank branches, increased real estate tax assessment estimates and a higher level of utility charges.

Equipment expense totaled $20.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $3.3 million as compared to the third quarter of 2020. This increase is primarily due to increased software licensing expenses.

Advertising and Marketing expense totaled $9.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $2.0 million as compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase in the fourth quarter relates primarily to increased digital advertising campaigns and corporate sponsorship costs. Marketing costs are incurred to promote the Company's brand, commercial banking capabilities and various products, to attract loans and deposits and to announce new branch openings as well as the expansion of the Company's non-bank businesses. The level of marketing expenditures depends on the timing of sponsorship programs utilized which are determined based on the market area, targeted audience, competition and various other factors.

Miscellaneous expense in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by $302,000 as compared to the third quarter of 2020. The fourth quarter of 2020 included $6.6 million of contingent consideration expense related to the previous acquisition of mortgage operations as compared to $6.3 million in the prior quarter. The liability for contingent consideration expense related to the previous acquisition of mortgage operations is based upon forward looking mortgage origination volumes and the estimated profitability of that operation. Should those assumptions change going forward, the liability may need to be increased or decreased. The contractual period covering contingent consideration ends in January 2023 and the final two years of the contract contemplate a lower ratio of contingent consideration relative to financial performance. As a result, the Company does not expect to have material adjustments to the contingent consideration liability in future periods. Miscellaneous expense also includes ATM expenses, correspondent bank charges, directors fees, telephone, travel and entertainment, corporate insurance, dues and subscriptions, problem loan expenses and lending origination costs that are not deferred.

For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 17 in this report.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded income tax expense of $33.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $30.0 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $30.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The effective tax rates were 24.87% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 21.83% in the third quarter of 2020 and 26.33% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The effective tax rate in the third quarter of 2020 reflects the impact of a $9.0 million state income tax benefit related to the settlement of an uncertain tax position.

BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY

Community Banking

Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the fourth quarter of 2020, this unit expanded its loan portfolio, excluding PPP loans, and its deposit portfolio. However, the banking segment also experienced net interest margin compression primarily due to increased levels of liquidity as average interest bearing cash increased by $1.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to the third quarter of 2020.

Mortgage banking revenue was $86.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of $21.7 million as compared to the third quarter of 2020 primarily due to a $23.3 million decrease in production revenue as origination pipelines declined as compared to the prior quarter. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $11.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $344,000 as compared to the third quarter of 2020 primarily due to higher account analysis and overdraft fees. The Company's gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained strong as of December 31, 2020. Before the impact of scheduled payments and prepayments, gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines were estimated to be approximately $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion at December 31, 2020. When adjusted for the probability of closing, the pipelines were estimated to be approximately $650 million to $750 million at December 31, 2020.

Specialty Finance

Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolio were $2.9 billion during the fourth quarter of 2020 and average balances increased by $49.9 million as compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase in average balances was more than offset by margin compression in this portfolio resulting in a $3.6 million decrease in interest income attributed to the lower market rates of interest associated with the insurance premium finance receivables portfolio. The Company's leasing business grew during the fourth quarter of 2020, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, increasing by $95.2 million to $2.1 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. Revenues from the Company's out-sourced administrative services business were $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $186,000 from the third quarter of 2020.

Wealth Management

Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. Wealth management revenue totaled $26.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $1.8 million compared to the third quarter of 2020. Increases in asset management fees were primarily due to favorable equity market performance during the fourth quarter of 2020. At December 31, 2020, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $30.1 billion of assets under administration, which included $3.5 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks, representing a $1.9 billion increase from the $28.2 billion of assets under administration at September 30, 2020.

ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

Paycheck Protection Program

On March 27, 2020, the President of the United States signed the CARES Act, which authorized the Small Business Administration ("SBA") to guarantee loans under the PPP for small businesses who met the necessary eligibility requirements in order to keep their workers on the payroll. The Company began accepting applications on April 3, 2020. From such date through the end of 2020, the Company secured authorization from the SBA for and funded over 12,000 PPP loans with a carrying balance of approximately $3.4 billion. As of December 31, 2020, the carrying balance of such loans was reduced to approximately $2.7 billion primarily resulting from forgiveness by the SBA.

Acquisitions

On November 1, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of SBC, Incorporated (“SBC”). SBC was the parent company of Countryside Bank. Through this business combination, the Company acquired Countryside Bank's six banking offices located in Countryside, Burbank, Darien, Homer Glen, Oak Brook and Chicago, Illinois. As of the acquisition date, the Company acquired approximately $620 million in assets, including approximately $423 million in loans, and approximately $508 million in deposits. The Company recorded goodwill of approximately $40 million on the acquisition.

On October 7, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of STC Bancshares Corp. (“STC”). STC was the parent company of STC Capital Bank. Through this business combination, the Company acquired STC Capital Bank's five banking offices located in the communities of St. Charles, Geneva and South Elgin, Illinois. As of the acquisition date, the Company acquired approximately $250 million in assets, including approximately $174 million in loans, and approximately $201 million in deposits. The Company recorded goodwill of approximately $19 million on the acquisition.

On May 24, 2019, the Company completed its acquisition of Rush-Oak Corporation ("ROC"). ROC was the parent company of Oak Bank. Through this business combination, the Company acquired Oak Bank's one banking location in Chicago, Illinois. As of the acquisition date, the Company acquired approximately $223 million in assets, including approximately $125 million in loans, and approximately $161 million in deposits. The Company recorded goodwill of approximately $12 million on the acquisition.

Adoption of New Credit Losses Accounting Standard

Beginning in 2020, the Company adopted the CECL standard, which impacted the measurement of the Company’s allowance for credit losses (including the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments). CECL replaced the previous incurred loss methodology, which delayed recognition until such loss was probable, with a methodology that reflects an estimate of lifetime expected credit losses considering current economic condition and forecasts. Though other assets, including investment securities and other receivables, were considered in-scope of the standard and required a measurement of the allowance for credit loss, the most significant impact of CECL remains within the Company’s loan portfolios and related lending commitments. For more information regarding the adoption of CECL, see the "Asset Quality" section and the asset quality Tables 10-14 in this report.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Selected Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended Years Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period): Total assets $ 45,080,768 $ 43,731,718 $ 43,540,017 $ 38,799,847 $ 36,620,583 Total loans (1) 32,079,073 32,135,555 31,402,903 27,807,321 26,800,290 Total deposits 37,092,651 35,844,422 35,651,874 31,461,660 30,107,138 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Total shareholders’ equity 4,115,995 4,074,089 3,990,218 3,700,393 3,691,250 Selected Statements of Income Data: Net interest income $ 259,397 $ 255,936 $ 263,131 $ 261,443 $ 261,879 $ 1,039,907 $ 1,054,919 Net revenue (2) 417,758 426,529 425,124 374,685 374,099 1,644,096 1,462,091 Net income 101,204 107,315 21,659 62,812 85,964 292,990 355,697 Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (3) 135,891 162,310 165,756 140,044 124,508 604,001 533,965 Net income per common share – Basic 1.64 1.68 0.34 1.05 1.46 4.72 6.11 Net income per common share – Diluted 1.63 1.67 0.34 1.04 1.44 4.68 6.03 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data: Performance Ratios: Net interest margin 2.53 % 2.56 % 2.73 % 3.12 % 3.17 % 2.72 % 3.45 % Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) (3) 2.54 2.57 2.74 3.14 3.19 2.73 3.47 Non-interest income to average assets 1.44 1.58 1.55 1.24 1.25 1.46 1.23 Non-interest expense to average assets 2.56 2.45 2.48 2.58 2.78 2.51 2.79 Net overhead ratio (4) 1.12 0.87 0.93 1.33 1.53 1.05 1.57 Return on average assets 0.92 0.99 0.21 0.69 0.96 0.71 1.07 Return on average common equity 10.30 10.66 2.17 6.82 9.52 7.50 10.41 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (3) 12.95 13.43 2.95 8.73 12.17 9.54 13.22 Average total assets $ 43,810,005 $ 42,962,844 $ 42,042,729 $ 36,625,490 $ 35,645,190 $ 41,371,339 $ 33,232,083 Average total shareholders’ equity 4,050,286 4,034,902 3,908,846 3,710,169 3,622,184 3,926,688 3,461,535 Average loans to average deposits ratio 87.8 % 89.6 % 87.8 % 90.1 % 88.8 % 88.8 % 91.4 % Period-end loans to deposits ratio 86.5 89.7 88.1 88.4 89.0 Common Share Data at end of period: Market price per common share $ 61.09 $ 40.05 $ 43.62 $ 32.86 $ 70.90 Book value per common share 65.24 63.57 62.14 62.13 61.68 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3) 53.23 51.70 50.23 50.18 49.70 Common shares outstanding 56,769,625 57,601,991 57,573,672 57,545,352 57,821,891 Other Data at end of period: Tier 1 leverage ratio (5) 8.1 % 8.2 % 8.1 % 8.5 % 8.7 % Risk-based capital ratios: Tier 1 capital ratio (5) 10.0 10.2 10.1 9.3 9.6 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(5) 8.8 9.0 8.8 8.9 9.2 Total capital ratio (5) 12.6 12.9 12.8 11.9 12.2 Allowance for credit losses (6) $ 379,969 $ 388,971 $ 373,174 $ 253,482 $ 158,461 Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans 1.18 % 1.21 % 1.19 % 0.91 % 0.59 % Number of: Bank subsidiaries 15 15 15 15 15 Banking offices 181 182 186 187 187

(1) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

(2) Net revenue includes net interest income and non-interest income.

(3) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s total average assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.

(5) Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.

(6) The allowance for credit losses includes both the allowance for loan losses and the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments. Effective January 1, 2020, the allowance for credit losses also includes the allowance for investment securities as a result of the adoption of Accounting Standard Update ("ASU") 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses.



WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Key Operating Measures

Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to the third quarter of 2020 (sequential quarter) and fourth quarter of 2019 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:

Three Months Ended % or(1)

basis point (bp)

change from

3rd Quarter

2020

% or

basis point (bp)

change from

4th Quarter

2019

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Net income $ 101,204 $ 107,315 $ 85,964 (6 ) % 18 % Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (2) 135,891 162,310 124,508 (16 ) 9 Net income per common share – diluted 1.63 1.67 1.44 (2 ) 13 Net revenue (3) 417,758 426,529 374,099 (2 ) 12 Net interest income 259,397 255,936 261,879 1 (1 ) Net interest margin 2.53 % 2.56 % 3.17 % (3 ) bps (64 ) bps Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) (2) 2.54 2.57 3.19 (3 ) (65 ) Net overhead ratio (4) 1.12 0.87 1.53 25 (41 ) Return on average assets 0.92 0.99 0.96 (7 ) (4 ) Return on average common equity 10.30 10.66 9.52 (36 ) 78 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (2) 12.95 13.43 12.17 (48 ) 78 At end of period Total assets $ 45,080,768 $ 43,731,718 $ 36,620,583 12 % 23 % Total loans (5) 32,079,073 32,135,555 26,800,290 (1 ) 20 Total deposits 37,092,651 35,844,422 30,107,138 16 23 Total shareholders’ equity 4,115,995 4,074,089 3,691,250 13 12

(1) Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.

(2) See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(3) Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.

(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period's average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.

(5) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (In thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 322,415 $ 308,639 $ 344,999 $ 349,118 $ 286,167 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 59 56 58 309 309 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 4,802,527 3,825,823 4,015,072 1,943,743 2,164,560 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 3,055,839 2,946,459 3,194,961 3,570,959 3,106,214 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 579,138 560,267 728,465 865,376 1,134,400 Trading account securities 671 1,720 890 2,257 1,068 Equity securities with readily determinable fair value 90,862 54,398 52,460 47,310 50,840 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 135,588 135,568 135,571 134,546 100,739 Brokerage customer receivables 17,436 16,818 14,623 16,293 16,573 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 1,272,090 959,671 833,163 656,934 377,313 Loans, net of unearned income 32,079,073 32,135,555 31,402,903 27,807,321 26,800,290 Allowance for loan losses (319,374 ) (325,959 ) (313,510 ) (216,050 ) (156,828 ) Net loans 31,759,699 31,809,596 31,089,393 27,591,271 26,643,462 Premises and equipment, net 768,808 774,288 769,909 764,583 754,328 Lease investments, net 242,434 230,373 237,040 207,147 231,192 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 1,351,455 1,424,728 1,437,832 1,460,168 1,061,141 Trade date securities receivable — — — 502,207 — Goodwill 645,707 644,644 644,213 643,441 645,220 Other intangible assets 36,040 38,670 41,368 44,185 47,057 Total assets $ 45,080,768 $ 43,731,718 $ 43,540,017 $ 38,799,847 $ 36,620,583 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 11,748,455 $ 10,409,747 $ 10,204,791 $ 7,556,755 $ 7,216,758 Interest bearing 25,344,196 25,434,675 25,447,083 23,904,905 22,890,380 Total deposits 37,092,651 35,844,422 35,651,874 31,461,660 30,107,138 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,228,429 1,228,422 1,228,416 1,174,894 674,870 Other borrowings 518,928 507,395 508,535 487,503 418,174 Subordinated notes 436,506 436,385 436,298 436,179 436,095 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Trade date securities payable 200,907 — — — — Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 1,233,786 1,387,439 1,471,110 1,285,652 1,039,490 Total liabilities 40,964,773 39,657,629 39,549,799 35,099,454 32,929,333 Shareholders’ Equity: Preferred stock 412,500 412,500 412,500 125,000 125,000 Common stock 58,473 58,323 58,294 58,266 57,951 Surplus 1,649,990 1,647,049 1,643,864 1,652,063 1,650,278 Treasury stock (100,363 ) (44,891 ) (44,891 ) (44,891 ) (6,931 ) Retained earnings 2,080,013 2,001,949 1,921,048 1,917,558 1,899,630 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 15,382 (841 ) (597 ) (7,603 ) (34,678 ) Total shareholders’ equity 4,115,995 4,074,089 3,990,218 3,700,393 3,691,250 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 45,080,768 $ 43,731,718 $ 43,540,017 $ 38,799,847 $ 36,620,583

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Years Ended (In thousands, except per share data) Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 280,185 $ 280,479 $ 294,746 $ 301,839 $ 308,055 $ 1,157,249 $ 1,228,480 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 6,357 5,791 4,764 3,165 3,201 20,077 11,992 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 1,294 1,181 1,310 4,768 8,971 8,553 29,803 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements — — 16 86 390 102 700 Investment securities 18,243 21,819 27,105 32,467 27,611 99,634 108,046 Trading account securities 11 6 13 7 6 37 39 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 1,775 1,774 1,765 1,577 1,328 6,891 5,416 Brokerage customer receivables 116 106 97 158 169 477 666 Total interest income 307,981 311,156 329,816 344,067 349,731 1,293,020 1,385,142 Interest expense Interest on deposits 32,602 39,084 50,057 67,435 74,724 189,178 278,892 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,952 4,947 4,934 3,360 1,461 18,193 9,878 Interest on other borrowings 2,779 3,012 3,436 3,546 3,273 12,773 13,897 Interest on subordinated notes 5,509 5,474 5,506 5,472 5,504 21,961 15,555 Interest on junior subordinated debentures 2,742 2,703 2,752 2,811 2,890 11,008 12,001 Total interest expense 48,584 55,220 66,685 82,624 87,852 253,113 330,223 Net interest income 259,397 255,936 263,131 261,443 261,879 1,039,907 1,054,919 Provision for credit losses 1,180 25,026 135,053 52,961 7,826 214,220 53,864 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 258,217 230,910 128,078 208,482 254,053 825,687 1,001,055 Non-interest income Wealth management 26,802 24,957 22,636 25,941 24,999 100,336 97,114 Mortgage banking 86,819 108,544 102,324 48,326 47,860 346,013 154,293 Service charges on deposit accounts 11,841 11,497 10,420 11,265 10,973 45,023 39,070 Gains (losses) on investment securities, net 1,214 411 808 (4,359 ) 587 (1,926 ) 3,525 Fees from covered call options — — — 2,292 1,243 2,292 3,670 Trading (losses) gains, net (102 ) 183 (634 ) (451 ) 46 (1,004 ) (158 ) Operating lease income, net 12,118 11,717 11,785 11,984 12,487 47,604 47,041 Other 19,669 13,284 14,654 18,244 14,025 65,851 62,617 Total non-interest income 158,361 170,593 161,993 113,242 112,220 604,189 407,172 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 171,116 164,042 154,156 136,762 145,941 626,076 546,420 Equipment 20,565 17,251 15,846 14,834 14,485 68,496 52,328 Operating lease equipment depreciation 9,938 9,425 9,292 9,260 9,766 37,915 35,760 Occupancy, net 19,687 15,830 16,893 17,547 17,132 69,957 64,289 Data processing 5,728 5,689 10,406 8,373 7,569 30,196 27,820 Advertising and marketing 9,850 7,880 7,704 10,862 12,517 36,296 48,595 Professional fees 6,530 6,488 7,687 6,721 7,650 27,426 27,471 Amortization of other intangible assets 2,634 2,701 2,820 2,863 3,017 11,018 11,844 FDIC insurance 7,016 6,772 7,081 4,135 1,348 25,004 9,199 OREO expense, net (114 ) (168 ) 237 (876 ) 536 (921 ) 3,628 Other 28,917 28,309 27,246 24,160 29,630 108,632 100,772 Total non-interest expense 281,867 264,219 259,368 234,641 249,591 1,040,095 928,126 Income before taxes 134,711 137,284 30,703 87,083 116,682 389,781 480,101 Income tax expense 33,507 29,969 9,044 24,271 30,718 96,791 124,404 Net income $ 101,204 $ 107,315 $ 21,659 $ 62,812 $ 85,964 $ 292,990 $ 355,697 Preferred stock dividends 6,991 10,286 2,050 2,050 2,050 21,377 8,200 Net income applicable to common shares $ 94,213 $ 97,029 $ 19,609 $ 60,762 $ 83,914 $ 271,613 $ 347,497 Net income per common share - Basic $ 1.64 $ 1.68 $ 0.34 $ 1.05 $ 1.46 $ 4.72 $ 6.11 Net income per common share - Diluted $ 1.63 $ 1.67 $ 0.34 $ 1.04 $ 1.44 $ 4.68 $ 6.03 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.25 $ 1.12 $ 1.00 Weighted average common shares outstanding 57,309 57,597 57,567 57,620 57,538 57,523 56,857 Dilutive potential common shares 588 449 414 575 874 496 762 Average common shares and dilutive common shares 57,897 58,046 57,981 58,195 58,412 58,019 57,619

TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES AND COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE BY STATE

% Growth From (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2020 (1) Dec 31, 2019 Balance: Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. Government Agencies $ 927,307 $ 862,924 $ 814,667 $ 642,386 $ 361,309 30 % 157 % Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. Government Agencies 344,783 96,747 18,496 14,548 16,004 1020 2054 Total mortgage loans held-for-sale $ 1,272,090 $ 959,671 $ 833,163 $ 656,934 $ 377,313 130 % 237 % Commercial Commercial, industrial, and other $ 9,240,046 $ 8,897,986 $ 8,523,864 $ 9,025,886 $ 8,285,920 15 % 12 % Commercial PPP loans 2,715,921 3,379,013 3,335,368 — — (78 ) 100 Commercial real estate Construction and development 1,371,802 1,333,149 1,285,282 1,237,274 1,200,783 12 14 Non-construction 7,122,330 7,089,993 6,915,463 6,948,257 6,819,493 2 4 Home equity 425,263 446,274 466,596 494,655 513,066 (19 ) (17 ) Residential real estate Residential real estate loans for investment 1,214,744 1,143,908 1,186,768 1,244,690 1,231,123 25 (1 ) Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. Government Agencies 44,854 240,902 240,661 132,699 123,098 (324 ) (64 ) Premium Finance receivables Commercial insurance 4,054,489 4,060,144 3,999,774 3,465,055 3,442,027 (1 ) 18 Life insurance 5,857,436 5,488,832 5,400,802 5,221,639 5,074,602 27 15 Consumer and other 32,188 55,354 48,325 37,166 110,178 (166 ) (71 ) Total loans, net of unearned income $ 32,079,073 $ 32,135,555 $ 31,402,903 $ 27,807,321 $ 26,800,290 (1 )% 20 % Mix: Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. Government Agencies 73 % 90 % 98 % 98 % 96 % Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. Government Agencies 27 10 2 2 4 Total mortgage loans held-for-sale 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Commercial Commercial, industrial, and other 29 % 28 % 28 % 32 % 31 % Commercial PPP loans 8 11 11 — — Commercial real estate Construction and development 4 4 4 4 4 Non-construction 22 22 22 25 26 Home equity 1 1 1 2 2 Residential real estate Residential real estate loans for investment 4 3 3 4 5 Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. Government Agencies 1 1 1 1 0 Premium Finance receivables Commercial insurance 13 13 13 13 13 Life insurance 18 17 17 19 19 Consumer and other 0 0 0 0 0 Total loans, net of unearned income 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

(1) Annualized.





Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Balance % of

Total

Balance Balance % of

Total

Balance Balance % of

Total

Balance Balance % of

Total

Balance Balance % of

Total

Balance Commercial real estate - collateral location by state: Illinois $ 6,243,651 73.5 % $ 6,270,584 74.4 % $ 6,198,486 75.6 % $ 6,171,606 75.4 % $ 6,176,353 77.0 % Wisconsin 779,390 9.2 783,241 9.3 760,839 9.3 793,145 9.7 744,975 9.3 Total primary markets $ 7,023,041 82.7 % $ 7,053,825 83.7 % $ 6,959,325 84.9 % $ 6,964,751 85.1 % $ 6,921,328 86.3 % Indiana 301,177 3.5 265,905 3.2 249,423 3.0 249,680 3.1 218,963 2.7 Florida 131,259 1.5 133,602 1.6 133,810 1.6 126,786 1.5 114,629 1.4 Arizona 63,494 0.8 79,086 0.9 78,135 1.0 72,214 0.9 64,022 0.8 California 85,624 1.0 82,852 1.0 81,634 1.0 63,883 0.8 64,345 0.8 Texas 79,406 0.9 55,229 0.7 48,082 0.6 59,647 0.8 29,586 0.5 Other 810,131 9.6 752,643 8.9 650,336 7.9 648,570 7.8 607,403 7.5 Total commercial real estate $ 8,494,132 100 % $ 8,423,142 100 % $ 8,200,745 100 % $ 8,185,531 100 % $ 8,020,276 100 %

TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

% Growth From (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2020 (1) Dec 31, 2019 Balance: Non-interest bearing $ 11,748,455 $ 10,409,747 $ 10,204,791 $ 7,556,755 $ 7,216,758 51 % 63 % NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 3,349,021 3,294,071 3,440,348 3,181,159 3,093,159 7 8 Wealth management deposits (2) 4,138,712 4,235,583 4,433,020 3,936,968 3,123,063 (9 ) 33 Money market 9,348,806 9,423,653 9,288,976 8,114,659 7,854,189 (3 ) 19 Savings 3,531,029 3,415,073 3,447,352 3,282,340 3,196,698 14 10 Time certificates of deposit 4,976,628 5,066,295 4,837,387 5,389,779 5,623,271 (7 ) (11 ) Total deposits $ 37,092,651 $ 35,844,422 $ 35,651,874 $ 31,461,660 $ 30,107,138 14 % 23 % Mix: Non-interest bearing 32 % 29 % 29 % 24 % 24 % NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 9 9 10 10 10 Wealth management deposits (2) 11 12 12 13 10 Money market 25 26 25 26 26 Savings 10 10 10 10 11 Time certificates of deposit 13 14 14 17 19 Total deposits 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

(1) Annualized.

(2) Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC ("CDEC"), trust and asset management customers of the Company and brokerage customers from unaffiliated companies which have been placed into deposit accounts.

TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS

As of December 31, 2020

(Dollars in thousands) Total Time

Certificates of

Deposit Weighted-Average

Rate of Maturing

Time Certificates

of Deposit (1) 1-3 months $ 872,282 1.74 % 4-6 months 1,327,476 1.82 7-9 months 948,251 1.57 10-12 months 760,907 1.19 13-18 months 628,017 0.85 19-24 months 224,885 0.98 24+ months 214,810 1.02 Total $ 4,976,628 1.47 %

(1) Weighted-average rate excludes the impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments.





TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES

Average Balance for three months ended, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (In thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents (1) $ 4,381,040 $ 3,411,164 $ 3,240,167 $ 1,418,809 $ 2,206,251 Investment securities (2) 3,534,594 3,789,422 4,309,471 4,780,709 3,909,699 FHLB and FRB stock 135,569 135,567 135,360 114,829 94,843 Liquidity management assets (3) 8,051,203 7,336,153 7,684,998 6,314,347 6,210,793 Other earning assets (3)(4) 18,716 16,656 16,917 19,166 18,353 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 893,395 822,908 705,702 403,262 381,878 Loans, net of unearned income (3)(5) 31,783,279 31,634,608 30,336,626 26,936,728 26,137,722 Total earning assets (3) 40,746,593 39,810,325 38,744,243 33,673,503 32,748,746 Allowance for loan and investment security losses (6) (336,139 ) (321,732 ) (222,485 ) (176,291 ) (167,759 ) Cash and due from banks 344,536 345,438 352,423 321,982 316,631 Other assets 3,055,015 3,128,813 3,168,548 2,806,296 2,747,572 Total assets $ 43,810,005 $ 42,962,844 $ 42,042,729 $ 36,625,490 $ 35,645,190 NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,320,527 $ 3,435,089 $ 3,323,124 $ 3,113,733 $ 3,016,991 Wealth management deposits 4,066,948 4,239,300 4,380,996 2,838,719 2,934,292 Money market accounts 9,435,344 9,332,668 8,727,966 7,990,775 7,647,635 Savings accounts 3,413,388 3,419,586 3,394,480 3,189,835 3,028,763 Time deposits 5,043,558 4,900,839 5,104,701 5,526,407 5,682,449 Interest-bearing deposits 25,279,765 25,327,482 24,931,267 22,659,469 22,310,130 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,228,425 1,228,421 1,214,375 951,613 596,594 Other borrowings 510,725 512,787 493,350 469,577 415,092 Subordinated notes 436,433 436,323 436,226 436,119 436,025 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Total interest-bearing liabilities 27,708,914 27,758,579 27,328,784 24,770,344 24,011,407 Non-interest-bearing deposits 10,874,912 9,988,769 9,607,528 7,235,177 7,128,166 Other liabilities 1,175,893 1,180,594 1,197,571 909,800 883,433 Equity 4,050,286 4,034,902 3,908,846 3,710,169 3,622,184 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 43,810,005 $ 42,962,844 $ 42,042,729 $ 36,625,490 $ 35,645,190 Net free funds/contribution (7) $ 13,037,679 $ 12,051,746 $ 11,415,459 $ 8,903,159 $ 8,737,339

(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks, federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements.

(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.

(3) See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(4) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.

(5) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.

(6) Effective January 1, 2020 this includes the allowance for investment security losses as a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses.

(7) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.





TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME

Net Interest Income for three months ended, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (In thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Interest income: Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents $ 1,294 $ 1,181 $ 1,326 $ 4,854 $ 9,361 Investment securities 18,773 22,365 27,643 33,018 28,184 FHLB and FRB stock 1,775 1,774 1,765 1,577 1,328 Liquidity management assets (1) 21,842 25,320 30,734 39,449 38,873 Other earning assets (1) 130 113 113 167 176 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 6,357 5,791 4,764 3,165 3,201 Loans, net of unearned income (1) 280,509 280,960 295,322 302,699 308,947 Total interest income $ 308,838 $ 312,184 $ 330,933 $ 345,480 $ 351,197 Interest expense: NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,074 $ 1,342 $ 1,561 $ 3,665 $ 4,622 Wealth management deposits 7,436 7,662 7,244 6,935 7,867 Money market accounts 3,740 7,245 13,140 22,363 25,603 Savings accounts 773 2,104 3,840 5,790 6,145 Time deposits 19,579 20,731 24,272 28,682 30,487 Interest-bearing deposits 32,602 39,084 50,057 67,435 74,724 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,952 4,947 4,934 3,360 1,461 Other borrowings 2,779 3,012 3,436 3,546 3,273 Subordinated notes 5,509 5,474 5,506 5,472 5,504 Junior subordinated debentures 2,742 2,703 2,752 2,811 2,890 Total interest expense $ 48,584 $ 55,220 $ 66,685 $ 82,624 $ 87,852 Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (857 ) (1,028 ) (1,117 ) (1,413 ) (1,466 ) Net interest income (GAAP) (2) 259,397 255,936 263,131 261,443 261,879 Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 857 1,028 1,117 1,413 1,466 Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2) $ 260,254 $ 256,964 $ 264,248 $ 262,856 $ 263,345

(1) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.

(2) See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN

Net Interest Margin for three months ended, Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Yield earned on: Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents 0.12 % 0.14 % 0.16 % 1.38 % 1.68 % Investment securities 2.11 2.35 2.58 2.78 2.86 FHLB and FRB stock 5.21 5.21 5.24 5.52 5.55 Liquidity management assets 1.08 1.37 1.61 2.51 2.48 Other earning assets 2.79 2.71 2.71 3.50 3.83 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 2.83 2.80 2.72 3.16 3.33 Loans, net of unearned income 3.51 3.53 3.92 4.52 4.69 Total earning assets 3.02 % 3.12 % 3.44 % 4.13 % 4.25 % Rate paid on: NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 0.13 % 0.16 % 0.19 % 0.47 % 0.61 % Wealth management deposits 0.73 0.72 0.67 0.98 1.06 Money market accounts 0.16 0.31 0.61 1.13 1.33 Savings accounts 0.09 0.24 0.45 0.73 0.80 Time deposits 1.54 1.68 1.91 2.09 2.13 Interest-bearing deposits 0.51 0.61 0.81 1.20 1.33 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1.60 1.60 1.63 1.42 0.97 Other borrowings 2.16 2.34 2.80 3.04 3.13 Subordinated notes 5.05 5.02 5.05 5.02 5.05 Junior subordinated debentures 4.23 4.17 4.29 4.39 4.46 Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.70 % 0.79 % 0.98 % 1.34 % 1.45 % Interest rate spread (1)(2) 2.32 % 2.33 % 2.46 % 2.79 % 2.80 % Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Net free funds/contribution (3) 0.22 0.24 0.28 0.35 0.39 Net interest margin (GAAP) (2) 2.53 % 2.56 % 2.73 % 3.12 % 3.17 % Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.02 Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2) 2.54 % 2.57 % 2.74 % 3.14 % 3.19 %

(1) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(3) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.



TABLE 7: YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, AND NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

Average Balance

for years ended, Interest

for years ended, Yield/Rate

for years ended, (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31,

2019 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents (1) $ 3,117,075 $ 1,494,418 $ 8,655 $ 30,503 0.28 % 2.04 % Investment securities (2) 4,101,136 3,651,091 101,799 110,326 2.48 3.02 FHLB and FRB stock 130,360 96,924 6,891 5,416 5.29 5.59 Liquidity management assets (3)(4) $ 7,348,571 $ 5,242,433 $ 117,345 $ 146,245 1.60 % 2.79 % Other earning assets (3)(4)(5) 17,863 16,385 523 714 2.94 4.36 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 707,147 308,645 20,077 11,992 2.84 3.89 Loans, net of unearned income (3)(4)(6) 30,181,204 24,986,736 1,159,490 1,232,415 3.84 4.93 Total earning assets (4) $ 38,254,785 $ 30,554,199 $ 1,297,435 $ 1,391,366 3.39 % 4.55 % Allowance for loan and investment security losses (7) (264,516 ) (164,587 ) Cash and due from banks 341,116 292,807 Other assets 3,039,954 2,549,664 Total assets $ 41,371,339 $ 33,232,083 NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,298,554 $ 2,903,441 $ 7,642 $ 20,079 0.23 % 0.69 % Wealth management deposits 3,882,975 2,761,936 29,277 31,121 0.75 1.13 Money market accounts 8,874,488 6,659,376 46,488 91,940 0.52 1.38 Savings accounts 3,354,662 2,834,381 12,507 20,975 0.37 0.74 Time deposits 5,142,938 5,467,192 93,264 114,777 1.81 2.10 Interest-bearing deposits $ 24,553,617 $ 20,626,326 $ 189,178 $ 278,892 0.77 % 1.35 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,156,106 658,669 18,193 9,878 1.57 1.50 Other borrowings 496,693 428,834 12,773 13,897 2.57 3.24 Subordinated notes 436,275 309,178 21,961 15,555 5.03 5.03 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 11,008 12,001 4.27 4.67 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 26,896,257 $ 22,276,573 $ 253,113 $ 330,223 0.94 % 1.48 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 9,432,090 6,711,298 Other liabilities 1,116,304 782,677 Equity 3,926,688 3,461,535 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 41,371,339 $ 33,232,083 Interest rate spread (4)(8) 2.45 % 3.07 % Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (4,415 ) (6,224 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Net free funds/contribution (9) $ 11,358,528 $ 8,277,626 0.28 0.40 Net interest income/ margin (GAAP) (4) $ 1,039,907 1,054,919 2.72 % 3.45 % Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 4,415 6,224 0.01 0.02 Net interest income/ margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (4) $ 1,044,322 $ 1,061,143 2.73 % 3.47 %

(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks, federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements.

(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.

(3) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on a marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.

(4) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 18 for additional information on this performance ratio.

(5) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.

(6) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.

(7) Effective January 1, 2020 this includes the allowance for investment security losses as a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses.

(8) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(9) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.



TABLE 8: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY

As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.

The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases of 100 and 200 basis points and a decrease of 100 basis points. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:

Static Shock Scenario +200

Basis

Points +100

Basis

Points -100

Basis

Points Dec 31, 2020 25.0 % 11.6 % (7.9 )% Sep 30, 2020 23.4 10.9 (8.1 ) Jun 30, 2020 25.9 12.6 (8.3 ) Mar 31, 2020 22.5 10.6 (9.4 ) Dec 31, 2019 18.6 9.7 (10.9 )

Ramp Scenario +200

Basis

Points +100

Basis

Points -100

Basis

Points Dec 31, 2020 11.4 % 5.7 % (3.3 )% Sep 30, 2020 10.7 5.2 (3.5 ) Jun 30, 2020 13.0 6.7 (3.2 ) Mar 31, 2020 7.7 3.7 (3.8 ) Dec 31, 2019 9.3 4.8 (5.0 )

TABLE 9: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES

Loans repricing or maturity period As of December 31, 2020 One year or less From one to five years Over five years (In thousands) Total Commercial Fixed rate $ 372,909 $ 1,878,763 $ 804,397 $ 3,056,069 Fixed Rate - PPP — 2,715,921 — 2,715,921 Variable rate 6,180,119 3,735 123 6,183,977 Total commercial $ 6,553,028 $ 4,598,419 $ 804,520 $ 11,955,967 Commercial real estate Fixed rate 557,819 2,087,351 377,779 3,022,949 Variable rate 5,435,402 35,781 — 5,471,183 Total commercial real estate $ 5,993,221 $ 2,123,132 $ 377,779 $ 8,494,132 Home equity Fixed rate 14,710 8,882 25 23,617 Variable rate 401,646 — — 401,646 Total home equity $ 416,356 $ 8,882 $ 25 $ 425,263 Residential real estate Fixed rate 31,179 11,061 384,420 426,660 Variable rate 60,121 319,347 453,470 832,938 Total residential real estate $ 91,300 $ 330,408 $ 837,890 $ 1,259,598 Premium finance receivables - commercial Fixed rate 3,967,351 87,138 — 4,054,489 Variable rate — — — — Total premium finance receivables - commercial $ 3,967,351 $ 87,138 $ — $ 4,054,489 Premium finance receivables - life insurance Fixed rate 12,424 299,640 18,931 330,995 Variable rate 5,526,441 — — 5,526,441 Total premium finance receivables - life insurance $ 5,538,865 $ 299,640 $ 18,931 $ 5,857,436 Consumer and other Fixed rate 8,696 5,031 1,392 15,119 Variable rate 17,069 — — 17,069 Total consumer and other $ 25,765 $ 5,031 $ 1,392 $ 32,188 Total per category Fixed rate 4,965,088 4,377,866 1,586,944 10,929,898 Fixed rate - PPP — 2,715,921 — 2,715,921 Variable rate 17,620,798 358,863 453,593 18,433,254 Total loans, net of unearned income $ 22,585,886 $ 7,452,650 $ 2,040,537 $ 32,079,073 Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index: Prime $ 2,324,385 One- month LIBOR 9,338,592 Three- month LIBOR 394,592 Twelve- month LIBOR 6,112,979 Other 262,706 Total variable rate $ 18,433,254



Graph available at the following link: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f719da90-6a62-4f5d-a7fb-d34801cb841a

Source: Bloomberg

As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to LIBOR indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has $9.3 billion of variable rate loans tied to one-month LIBOR and $6.1 billion of variable rate loans tied to twelve-month LIBOR. The above chart shows:

Basis Point (bp) Change in Prime 1-month

LIBOR 12-month

LIBOR Fourth Quarter 2020 0 bp -1 bp -2 bps Third Quarter 2020 0 -1 -19 Second Quarter 2020 0 -83 -45 First Quarter 2020 -150 -77 -100 Fourth Quarter 2019 -25 -26 -3

TABLE 10: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

Three Months Ended Years Ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Allowance for credit losses at beginning of period $ 388,971 $ 373,174 $ 253,482 $ 158,461 $ 163,273 $ 158,461 $ 154,164 Cumulative effect adjustment from the adoption of ASU 2016-13 — — — 47,418 — 47,418 — Provision for credit losses 1,180 25,026 135,053 52,961 7,826 214,220 53,864 Other adjustments 155 55 42 (73 ) 30 179 (21 ) Charge-offs: Commercial 5,184 5,270 5,686 2,153 11,222 18,293 35,880 Commercial real estate 6,637 1,529 7,224 570 533 15,960 5,402 Home equity 683 138 239 1,001 1,330 2,061 3,702 Residential real estate 114 83 293 401 483 891 798 Premium finance receivables 4,214 4,640 3,434 3,184 3,817 15,472 12,902 Consumer and other 198 103 99 128 167 528 522 Total charge-offs 17,030 11,763 16,975 7,437 17,552 53,205 59,206 Recoveries: Commercial 4,168 428 112 384 1,871 5,092 2,845 Commercial real estate 904 175 493 263 1,404 1,835 2,516 Home equity 77 111 46 294 166 528 479 Residential real estate 69 25 30 60 50 184 422 Premium finance receivables 1,445 1,720 833 1,110 1,350 5,108 3,203 Consumer and other 30 20 58 41 43 149 195 Total recoveries 6,693 2,479 1,572 2,152 4,884 12,896 9,660 Net charge-offs (10,337 ) (9,284 ) (15,403 ) (5,285 ) (12,668 ) (40,309 ) (49,546 ) Allowance for credit losses at period end $ 379,969 $ 388,971 $ 373,174 $ 253,482 $ 158,461 $ 379,969 $ 158,461 Annualized net charge-offs by category as a percentage of its own respective category’s average: Commercial 0.03 % 0.16 % 0.20 % 0.08 % 0.46 % 0.12 % 0.41 % Commercial real estate 0.27 0.06 0.33 0.02 (0.04 ) 0.17 0.04 Home equity 0.55 0.02 0.16 0.57 0.89 0.33 0.61 Residential real estate 0.02 0.02 0.09 0.11 0.14 0.06 0.04 Premium finance receivables 0.11 0.12 0.12 0.10 0.12 0.11 0.12 Consumer and other 0.78 0.49 0.25 0.56 0.41 0.52 0.29 Total loans, net of unearned income 0.13 % 0.12 % 0.20 % 0.08 % 0.19 % 0.13 % 0.20 % Net charge-offs as a percentage of the provision for credit losses 876.02 % 37.10 % 11.41 % 9.98 % 161.87 % 18.82 % 91.99 % Loans at period-end $ 32,079,073 $ 32,135,555 $ 31,402,903 $ 27,807,321 $ 26,800,290 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans at period end 1.00 % 1.01 % 1.00 % 0.78 % 0.59 % Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses as a percentage of loans at period end 1.18 1.21 1.19 0.91 0.59 Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses as a percentage of loans at period end, excluding PPP loans 1.29 1.35 1.33 0.91 0.59

TABLE 11: ALLOWANCE AND PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES BY COMPONENT

Three Months Ended Years Ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, (In thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Provision for loan losses $ 3,597 $ 21,678 $ 112,822 $ 50,396 $ 7,704 $ 188,493 $ 53,626 Provision for unfunded lending-related commitments losses (2,413 ) 3,350 22,236 2,569 122 25,742 238 Provision for held-to-maturity securities losses (4 ) (2 ) (5 ) (4 ) — (15 ) — Provision for credit losses $ 1,180 $ 25,026 $ 135,053 $ 52,961 $ 7,826 $ 214,220 $ 53,864 Allowance for loan losses $ 319,374 $ 325,959 $ 313,510 $ 216,050 $ 156,828 Allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses 60,536 62,949 59,599 37,362 1,633 Allowance for loan losses and unfunded lending-related commitments losses 379,910 388,908 373,109 253,412 158,461 Allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses 59 63 65 70 — Allowance for credit losses $ 379,969 $ 388,971 $ 373,174 $ 253,482 $ 158,461



TABLE 12: ALLOWANCE BY LOAN PORTFOLIO

The table below summarizes the calculation of allowance for loan losses and allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses for the Company’s core, niche and consumer and purchased loan portfolios, as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020.