Westbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

/EIN News/ -- WEST BEND, Wis., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: WBBW), the holding company (the “Company”) for Westbury Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $2.7 million, or $1.06 per common share for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to net income of $1.8 million, or $0.58 per common share for the three months ended December 31, 2019.



About Westbury Bancorp, Inc.

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Westbury Bank. The Company's common shares are traded on OTCQX under the symbol “WBBW”. Detailed quarterly financial statements for the Company may be found at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/WBBW/disclosure .

Westbury Bank is an independent community bank primarily serving communities in Washington and Waukesha Counties through its eight full service offices providing deposit and loan services to individuals, professionals and businesses throughout its markets.

Forward-Looking Information

Information contained in this press release, other than historical information, may be considered forward-looking in nature and is subject to various risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties arising in the Company's operations and business environment. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations. Certain tabular presentations may not reconcile because of rounding.

WEBSITE: www.westburybankwi.com

Contact: Kirk Emerich - Executive Vice President and CFO



Greg Remus - President and CEO



262-335-6037





At or For the Three Months Ended: December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Selected Financial Condition Data: (Dollars in thousands) Total assets $ 906,344 $ 887,285 $ 905,170 $ 817,754 $ 833,328 Loans receivable, net 653,485 692,391 680,130 642,790 663,265 Allowance for loan losses 8,486 7,908 7,632 7,079 6,986 Securities available for sale 106,201 94,875 91,598 87,088 100,296 Total liabilities 824,873 808,430 827,847 737,936 748,798 Deposits 805,085 776,412 787,825 706,889 720,060 Stockholders' equity 81,471 78,855 77,323 79,818 84,530 Asset Quality Ratios: Non-performing assets to total assets 1.35 % 1.33 % 1.31 % 1.39 % 1.09 % Non-performing loans to total loans 1.34 % 1.25 % 1.28 % 1.29 % 1.36 % Total classified assets to total assets 1.43 % 1.54 % 1.31 % 1.39 % 1.10 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 95.99 % 90.15 % 86.55 % 84.69 % 76.84 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.28 % 1.13 % 1.11 % 1.09 % 1.04 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - annualized (0.02 %) 0.16 % — % — % (0.02 %) Capital Ratios: Average equity to average assets 9.02 % 8.75 % 9.08 % 10.18 % 9.96 % Equity to total assets at end of period 8.99 % 8.89 % 8.54 % 9.76 % 10.14 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 13.41 % 12.98 % 12.82 % 12.71 % 12.47 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 12.17 % 11.83 % 11.70 % 11.67 % 11.49 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only) 9.40 % 9.03 % 9.00 % 9.65 % 9.68 % CET1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 12.17 % 11.83 % 11.70 % 11.67 % 11.49 %





Three Months Ended: December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Selected Operating Data: (in thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income $ 7,846 $ 7,848 Interest expense 526 1,529 Net interest income 7,320 6,319 Provision for loan losses 550 60 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,770 6,259 Service fees on deposit accounts 891 967 Gain on sale of loans 1,249 365 Other non-interest income 715 362 Total non-interest income 2,855 1,694 Compensation and other employee benefits 3,025 3,224 Occupancy, furniture and equipment 591 533 Data processing 763 789 Other non-interest expense 1,531 844 Total non-interest expense 5,910 5,390 Income before income tax expense 3,715 2,563 Income tax expense 1,014 726 Net income $ 2,701 $ 1,837 Basic earnings per share $ 1.06 $ 0.58 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.03 $ 0.56





For the Three Months Ended: December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Selected Operating Data: (in thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income $ 7,846 $ 7,226 $ 7,334 $ 7,692 $ 7,848 Interest expense 526 778 940 1,303 1,529 Net interest income 7,320 6,448 6,394 6,389 6,319 Provision for loan losses 550 574 551 90 60 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,770 5,874 5,843 6,299 6,259 Service fees on deposit accounts 891 910 747 847 967 Gain on sale of loans 1,249 1,087 766 419 365 Other non-interest income 715 598 417 465 362 Total non-interest income 2,855 2,595 1,930 1,731 1,694 Compensation and other employee benefits 3,025 3,141 3,051 3,144 3,224 Occupancy, furniture and equipment 591 596 606 670 533 Data processing 763 787 758 795 789 Other non-interest expense 1,531 1,275 1,076 909 844 Total non-interest expense 5,910 5,799 5,491 5,518 5,390 Income before income tax expense 3,715 2,670 2,282 2,512 2,563 Income tax expense 1,014 738 633 714 726 Net income $ 2,701 $ 1,932 $ 1,649 $ 1,798 $ 1,837 Basic earnings per share $ 1.06 $ 0.76 $ 0.58 $ 0.58 $ 0.58 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.03 $ 0.75 $ 0.57 $ 0.56 $ 0.56



