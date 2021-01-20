Brittany Golden Ballwin Details Tips for Grooming Your Cat at Home
Tips for Grooming Your Cat at Home According to Brittany Golden BallwinBALLWIN, MI, UNITED STATES , January 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brittany Golden Ballwin shares tips on how to groom your cat at home.
"Just because cats are good at grooming themselves doesn't mean they don't need some extra help," says Brittany Golden Ballwin. "It's best to start when they're kittens, however, if you make grooming fun, you can groom any age cat."
So how do you groom a cat at home? According to Brittany Golden Ballwin, start with small sessions of 5 to 10 minutes and gradually increase the time you spend grooming. However, if your cat is having a really hard time with the session, end it short and try again when he is calmer and actually enjoying the session.
"Brushing is the best way to start off a session," says Brittany Golden Ballwin. "Regular sessions of brushing with a brush or comb will keep your cat's fur in great condition by removing dirt and debris and spreading around the natural oils that nourish your cat's coat." For long-haired cats, Brittany Golden Ballwin recommends every day brushing sessions. For short-haired cats, brush them once a week.
If you're brave enough to bathe your cat, or if he has gotten into something smelly, use a mild shampoo. Before the bath, according to Brittany Golden Ballwin, give him a good brushing to remove any matted up hair, as well as debris. Brittany Golden Ballwin recommends using a non-slip mat in a sink or tub to keep your cat from sliding around during the bath.
You don't want to submerge your cat in the bath, says Brittany Golden Ballwin. Instead, fill it up to three or four inches of lukewarm water and preferably use a spray hose to get him wet while avoiding his ears, eyes, and nose. If you don't have a spray hose, use a plastic cup. Work the shampoo from the head to the tail, rinse, and brush dry. Patience on your part is a big key to a successful grooming session. Your cat may not cooperate at first so it may take some time before your grooming session even includes a bath.
Nail clipping is another grooming service you can do at home, according to Brittany Golden Ballwin. Before you even think about clipping your cat's nails, you'll need to get him used to have his feet touched. Otherwise, you might find it hard-pressed to get the job done. Also, don't clip all the nails at once. Clip one at a time and give him treats and praise in between clips.
