Sterling Bancorp announces results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020. Diluted income per share available to common stockholders in the fourth quarter of $0.38 (as reported) and $0.49 (as adjusted).

Adjusted PPNR excluding accretion income 1, 2 of $130.3 million; increased $7.0 million, or 5.7% over linked quarter.

of $130.3 million; increased $7.0 million, or 5.7% over linked quarter. Adjusted total revenue 1 was $256.1 million; an increase of $10.5 million, or 4.3% over linked quarter.

was $256.1 million; an increase of $10.5 million, or 4.3% over linked quarter. Net interest margin excluding accretion income 1 of 3.25%, an increase of 15 basis points (“bps”) over the linked quarter.

of 3.25%, an increase of 15 basis points (“bps”) over the linked quarter. Earning asset yields increased by six bps to 3.69% while cost of funding liabilities decreased by nine bps to 33 bps.

Total commercial loans were $20.0 billion, an increase of 5.5% over a year ago.

Total deposits were $23.1 billion, an increase of 3.1% over a year ago.

Total core deposits were $21.5 billion, an increase of 4.5% over a year ago.

Adjusted non-interest expense 1 was $110.1 million, an increase of $4.3 million relative to the linked quarter. Adjusted operating efficiency ratio 3 was 43.0%.

was $110.1 million, an increase of $4.3 million relative to the linked quarter. Adjusted operating efficiency ratio was 43.0%. NPLs decreased by $13.8 million to $167.1 million; ACL / portfolio loans of 1.49% and ACL / NPLs of 195.2%.

TCE / TA 1 was 9.55% and tangible book value per common share 1 was $13.87, an increase of 6.0% over a year ago.

was 9.55% and tangible book value per common share was $13.87, an increase of 6.0% over a year ago. Completed $225.0 million subordinated debt capital raise; anticipate redeeming bank subordinated debt in April 2021.

Declared dividend per common share of $0.07.

Restarted share repurchase program in Q4 2020; with 1.9 million repurchased and 14.7 million available for repurchase under the program; targeting a 50% pay out ratio.

Results for the Three Months ended December 31, 2020 vs. December 31, 2019

($ in thousands except per share amounts) GAAP / As Reported Non-GAAP / As Adjusted1 12/31/2019 12/31/2020 Change

% / bps 12/31/2019 12/31/2020 Change

% / bps Total assets $ 30,586,497 $ 29,820,138 (2.5 ) % $ 30,586,497 $ 29,820,138 (2.5 ) % Total portfolio loans, gross 21,440,212 21,848,409 1.9 21,440,212 21,848,409 1.9 Total deposits 22,418,658 23,119,522 3.1 22,418,658 23,119,522 3.1 PPNR1, 2 145,188 122,474 (15.6 ) 131,380 130,257 (0.9 ) Net income available to common 104,722 74,457 (28.9 ) 108,855 94,323 (13.3 ) Diluted EPS available to common 0.52 0.38 (26.9 ) 0.54 0.49 (9.3 ) Net interest margin 3.37 % 3.33 % (4 ) 3.42 % 3.38 % (4 ) Tangible book value per common share1 $ 13.09 $ 13.87 6.0 $ 13.09 $ 13.87 6.0

Results for the Three Months ended December 31, 2020 vs. September 30, 2020

($ in thousands except per share amounts) GAAP / As Reported Non-GAAP / As Adjusted1 9/30/2020 12/31/2020 Change

% / bps 9/30/2020 12/31/2020 Change

% / bps PPNR1, 2 $ 126,687 $ 122,474 (3.3 ) $ 123,286 $ 130,257 5.7 Net income available to common 82,438 74,457 (9.7 ) 87,682 94,323 7.6 Diluted EPS available to common 0.43 0.38 (11.6 ) 0.45 0.49 8.9 Net interest margin 3.19 % 3.33 % 14 3.24 % 3.38 % 14 Operating efficiency ratio3 48.5 52.1 360 43.1 43.0 (10 ) Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) - loans $ 325,943 $ 326,100 — $ 325,943 $ 326,100 — ACL to portfolio loans 1.46 % 1.49 % 3 1.46 % 1.49 % 3 ACL to NPLs 180.2 195.2 15 180.2 195.2 15 Tangible book value per common share1 $ 13.57 $ 13.87 2.2 $ 13.57 $ 13.87 2.2

1. Non-GAAP / as adjusted measures are defined in the non-GAAP tables beginning on page 18.

2. PPNR represents pretax pre-provision net revenue. PPNR and PPNR excluding accretion income are non-GAAP measures and are measured as net interest income plus non-interest income less operating expenses before tax.

3. Operating efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. See page 20 for an explanation of the operating efficiency ratio.

PEARL RIVER, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) (the “Company”), the parent company of Sterling National Bank (the “Bank”), today announced results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020. Net income available to common stockholders for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $74.5 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, compared to net income available to common stockholders of $82.4 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the linked quarter ended September 30, 2020, and net income available to common stockholders of $104.7 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

Net income available to common stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $217.9 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, compared to net income available to common stockholders of $419.1 million, or $2.03 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019.

President’s Comments

Jack Kopnisky, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We experienced a difficult operating environment in 2020, yet I could not be more pleased with our response to these challenges and how well we performed. The dedication of our colleagues, resilience of our business model and high quality of our client relationships is evident in our operating results. We have prioritized supporting our clients, colleagues and communities, and delivered strong profitability and substantial growth in tangible capital and tangible book value per common share.

“We closed 2020 with strong performance in the fourth quarter. Adjusted PPNR excluding accretion income was $130.3 million, an increase of 5.7% relative to the linked quarter. Our adjusted net income available to common stockholders was $94.3 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, which was an increase of four cents per share over the linked quarter. We saw improvements across many of our key profitability metrics, with positive operating leverage in the fourth quarter of 2.5x, adjusted return on average tangible assets of 1.33% and adjusted return on average tangible common equity 14.0%. At December 31, 2020, our tangible book value per common share was $13.87, an increase of 6.0% over last year.

“We continued to focus on those business segments that deliver the most attractive risk-adjusted returns. At December 31, 2020, our total core deposits were $21.5 billion, which represented growth of $934.1 million, or 4.5%, over last year. Our loan pipelines and origination activity increased significantly in the fourth quarter, and we anticipate this will continue in the first quarter of 2021. Total commercial loans grew to $20.0 billion, an increase of 5.5% over the same period a year ago. Most importantly, we effectively managed our interest rate margin by substantially reducing our funding costs and protecting our earning asset yields. Our net interest income was $222.0 million in the fourth quarter, an increase of $4.2 million relative to the linked quarter, and our tax equivalent net interest margin excluding accretion income was 3.25%, an increase of 15 basis points.

“In our fee-based businesses, client activity and transaction volumes are beginning to recover. In the fourth quarter, total non-interest income was $33.9 million, which included a gain of $3.7 million on the sale of commercial loans related to the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) program. We anticipate fee revenue will return to pre-pandemic levels as business activity continues to recover in our factoring, payroll finance, syndications and cash management businesses.

“In the fourth quarter, our adjusted non-interest expenses were $110.1 million and our adjusted operating efficiency ratio was 43.0%. Given the improving economic outlook, we are making targeted investments in technology through Brio Direct, Banking as a Service and other digital platforms. We are also investing in our business development functions, including hires in key commercial areas that include syndications, innovation finance, treasury management and small business. We are investing for the future, and are confident that these investments will drive scalable and efficient growth in our business and revenues.

“Asset quality performance was also strong and in-line with our expectations. As of December 31, 2020, the majority of our clients on loan payment deferrals had resumed making payments; total loan payment deferrals decreased to $208.4 million and were 1.0% of total portfolio loans. Total net charge-offs in the fourth quarter were $27.3 million, which included adjusting the carrying value of our remaining taxi medallion relationships. We anticipate we will sell or exit the remaining taxi medallion balances in the first quarter of 2021. As of December 31, 2020, our allowance for credit losses - portfolio loans was $326.1 million, or 1.49% of total loans and 195.2% of non-performing loans.

“We have a strong capital position. Our tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio increased 40 basis points in the fourth quarter to 9.55% and our Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.13%. We declared our regular dividend of $0.07 on our common stock, payable on February 16, 2021 to holders of record as of February 1, 2021. We restarted our stock repurchase program in Q4 2020 and repurchased 1.9 million shares. The program had 14.7 million shares available for repurchase as of December 31, 2020.

“Finally, I would like to thank our clients, shareholders, and colleagues, all of whom have exhibited extraordinary resilience through these trying times. The dedication and hard work of our colleagues positions us well to emerge from these events as a better company and take advantage of the significant opportunities in front of us in 2021.”

Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Adjusted Results (non-GAAP)

The Company’s GAAP net income available to common stockholders of $74.5 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, included the following items:

a pre-tax loss of $111 thousand on the sale of investment securities;

a pre-tax charge of $13.3 million related to the sale and disposition of nine financial centers and two back office locations;

a pre-tax charge of $2.7 million related to the repayment of FHLB borrowings and a portion of the subordinated notes - Bank; and

the pre-tax amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible assets of $172 thousand.

Excluding the impact of these items, adjusted net income available to common stockholders was $94.3 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Our effective income tax rate for the full year 2020 was 13.5%, which is the tax rate we use to calculate our adjusted earnings in the three months ended December 31, 2020.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, our GAAP net income available to common stockholders was $217.9 million, or $1.12 per diluted share. Our adjusted net income available to common stockholders was $234.1 million, or $1.20 per diluted share. Adjusted earnings for the year ended December 31, 2020, are calculated using our effective income tax rate of 13.5%

Non-GAAP financial measures include the terms “adjusted” or “excluding”. See the reconciliation of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 18 .

Net Interest Income and Margin

($ in thousands) For the three months ended Change % / bps 12/31/2019 9/30/2020 12/31/2020 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr Interest and dividend income $ 295,474 $ 244,658 $ 242,610 (17.9 ) % (0.8 ) % Interest expense 67,217 26,834 20,584 (69.4 ) (23.3 ) Net interest income $ 228,257 $ 217,824 $ 222,026 (2.7 ) 1.9 Accretion income on acquired loans $ 19,497 $ 9,172 $ 8,560 (56.1 ) % (6.7 ) % Yield on loans 4.84 % 3.82 % 3.90 % (94 ) 8 Tax equivalent yield on investment securities4 2.89 3.09 2.94 5 (15 ) Tax equivalent yield on interest earning assets4 4.41 3.63 3.69 (72 ) 6 Cost of total deposits 0.89 0.31 0.22 (67 ) (9 ) Cost of interest bearing deposits 1.10 0.40 0.29 (81 ) (11 ) Cost of borrowings 2.38 1.95 3.35 97 140 Cost of interest bearing liabilities 1.28 0.53 0.43 (85 ) (10 ) Total cost of funding liabilities5 1.06 0.42 0.33 (73 ) (9 ) Tax equivalent net interest margin6 3.42 3.24 3.38 (4 ) 14 Average commercial loans $ 18,473,473 $ 20,090,445 $ 19,992,074 8.2 % (0.5 ) % Average loans, including loans held for sale 21,000,949 22,159,535 21,879,511 4.2 (1.3 ) Average cash balances 573,861 424,249 331,587 (42.2 ) (21.8 ) Average investment securities 5,064,936 4,392,864 4,155,784 (17.9 ) (5.4 ) Average total interest earning assets 26,901,439 27,163,337 26,522,991 (1.4 ) (2.4 ) Average deposits and mortgage escrow 22,289,097 23,665,916 23,849,187 7.0 0.8

4. Tax equivalent basis represents interest income earned on tax exempt securities divided by the applicable federal tax rate of 21%.

5. Includes interest bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits.

6. Tax equivalent net interest margin is equal to net interest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment for tax exempt securities divided by average interest earning assets. The tax equivalent adjustment is assumed at a 21% federal tax rate in all periods presented.

Fourth quarter 2020 compared with fourth quarter 2019

Net interest income was $222.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, a decrease of $6.2 million compared to the

fourth quarter of 2019. This was mainly due to a decline in accretion income on acquired loans. Other key components of changes in net interest income were the following:

The tax equivalent yield on interest earning assets decreased 72 basis points to 3.69% mainly due to lower accretion income on acquired loans and changes in market rates of interest.

The yield on loans was 3.90% compared to 4.84% for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The decrease in yield on loans was mainly due to the decline in market interest rates. Accretion income on acquired loans was $8.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $19.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The tax equivalent yield on investment securities was 2.94% compared to 2.89% for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Average investment securities were $4.2 billion, or 15.7%, of average total interest earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $5.1 billion, or 18.8%, of average total interest earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in yield was mainly due to an increase in corporate securities in 2020.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, average cash balances were $331.6 million compared to $573.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. In the fourth quarter of 2019, we maintained higher cash prior to the completion of an equipment finance portfolio acquisition.

Total interest expense was $20.6 million, a decline of $46.6 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. This was mainly due to lower interest expense paid on deposits and repayment of higher cost FHLB borrowings.

The cost of total deposits was 22 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 89 basis points for the same period a year ago. The decrease was mainly due to deposit pricing strategies we implemented in response to the declining interest rate environment.

The cost of borrowings was 3.35% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 2.38% for the same period a year ago. The increase was mainly due to the change in composition of our borrowings. We repaid the majority of our FHLB borrowings during the year, which left a higher relative amount of longer term borrowings, which have higher interest coupons.

The total cost of interest bearing liabilities was 0.43% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 1.28% for the same period a year ago. The decline was due to both changes in market rates of interest and changes in funding mix.

Average interest bearing deposits increased $391.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the same period a year ago, due to growth generated by our commercial banking teams and financial centers. Average borrowings decreased $2.0 billion compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

Fourth quarter 2020 compared with linked quarter ended September 30, 2020

Net interest income increased $4.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to the linked quarter. The increase was mainly due to a decrease in interest expense. Other key components of the changes in net interest income were the following:

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.38% compared to 3.24% in the linked quarter. Excluding accretion income on acquired loans, tax equivalent net interest margin increased 15 basis points to 3.25%.

The yield on loans was 3.90% compared to 3.82% for the linked quarter. The increase was mainly due to prepayment penalties on multi-family loans and resolution of residential mortgage loans that were under forbearance. Accretion income on acquired loans decreased $612 thousand to $8.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The tax equivalent yield on interest earning assets was 3.69% compared to 3.63% in the linked quarter mainly due to higher prepayment penalties on multi-family loans and recognition of interest income on loans in which we deferred income recognition while under CARES Act forbearance.

The cost of total deposits decreased nine basis points to 22 basis points, mainly due to deposit pricing strategies we implemented in response to the declining interest rate environment.

Total interest expense decreased $6.3 million from the linked quarter as a result of continued repricing of deposits and repayment of higher cost FHLB borrowings.

The average balance of commercial loans decreased $98.4 million and the average balance of residential mortgage loans declined $170.8 million.

The total balance of PPP loans was $142.8 million at the end of the year. We recognized $846 thousand in PPP loan fees as interest income in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $1.5 million in the linked quarter.

The tax equivalent yield on investment securities was 2.94% compared to 3.09% for the linked quarter. The decrease in yield was mainly due to premium amortization recognized in the linked quarter related to accelerated repayments on mortgage-backed securities.

The total cost of borrowings increased 140 basis points to 3.35%, mainly due to the change in mix of borrowings as we repaid FHLB borrowings and issued $225.0 million of subordinated notes in the period. We anticipate we will redeem the subordinated notes - Bank in April 2021.

Average deposits and mortgage escrow increased by $183.3 million and average borrowings decreased by $895.9 million relative to the linked quarter.

Non-interest Income

($ in thousands) For the three months ended Change % 12/31/2019 9/30/2020 12/31/2020 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr Deposit fees and service charges $ 6,506 $ 5,960 $ 5,975 (8.2 ) % 0.3 % Accounts receivable management / factoring commissions and other related fees 6,572 5,393 6,498 (1.1 ) % 20.5 % Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) 4,770 5,363 4,961 4.0 % (7.5 ) % Loan commissions and fees 8,698 7,290 13,220 52.0 % 81.3 % Investment management fees 1,597 1,735 1,700 6.4 % (2.0 ) % Net (loss) gain on sale of securities (76 ) 642 (111 ) 46.1 % (117.3 ) % (Loss) on termination of pension plan (280 ) — — NM NM Other 4,594 1,842 1,678 (63.5 ) % (8.9 ) % Total non-interest income 32,381 28,225 33,921 4.8 % 20.2 % Net (loss) gain on sale of securities (76 ) 642 (111 ) 46.1 % (117.3 ) % (Loss) on termination of pension plan (280 ) — — NM NM Adjusted non-interest income $ 32,737 $ 27,583 $ 34,032 4.0 % 23.4 %

Fourth quarter 2020 compared with fourth quarter 2019

Adjusted non-interest income increased $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 to $34.0 million, compared to $32.7 million in the same quarter last year. The increase was mainly due to the gain on sale of PPP loans of $3.7 million, and an increase in income received on operating leases that were acquired in the equipment portfolio transaction in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Loan swap fees, which are included in other income, declined $2.6 million due to lower transaction volumes.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, we realized a loss on termination of a pension plan of $280 thousand.

Fourth quarter 2020 compared with linked quarter ended September 30, 2020

Adjusted non-interest income increased approximately $6.4 million relative to the linked quarter to $34.0 million. The increase was primarily a result of increased transactional activity in our account receivable management business and an increase in loan commissions and fees, which increased $5.9 million relative to the linked quarter. This increase includes $3.7 million of gain from sale of PPP loans, gain from sale of Main Street Lending Program of $370 thousand, an increase of $1.0 million in loan syndication fees and an increase in operating lease revenues.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, we realized a loss of $111 thousand on sale of securities compared to a gain of $642 thousand in the third quarter of 2020.

Non-interest Expense

($ in thousands) For the three months ended Change % / bps 12/31/2019 9/30/2020 12/31/2020 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr Compensation and benefits $ 52,453 $ 55,960 $ 56,563 7.8 % 1.1 % Stock-based compensation plans 5,180 5,869 5,222 0.8 (11.0 ) Occupancy and office operations 15,886 14,722 14,742 (7.2 ) 0.1 Information technology 9,313 8,422 9,559 2.6 13.5 Amortization of intangible assets 4,785 4,200 4,200 (12.2 ) — FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments 3,134 3,332 2,865 (8.6 ) (14.0 ) Other real estate owned (“OREO”), net (132 ) 151 283 (314.4 ) 87.4 Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy — — 13,311 NM NM Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance 5,133 — — NM NM Loss on extinguishment of borrowings — 6,241 2,749 — (56.0 ) Other expenses 19,698 20,465 23,979 21.7 17.2 Total non-interest expense $ 115,450 $ 119,362 $ 133,473 15.6 11.8 Full time equivalent employees (“FTEs”) at period end 1,639 1,466 1,460 (10.9 ) (0.4 ) Financial centers at period end 82 78 76 (7.3 ) (2.6 ) Operating efficiency ratio, as reported8 44.3 % 48.5 % 52.1 % 780 360 Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted8 39.9 43.1 43.0 310 (10 )

8 See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 18.

Fourth quarter 2020 compared with fourth quarter 2019

Total non-interest expense increased $18.0 million relative to the fourth quarter of 2019. Key components of the change in non-interest expense between the periods were the following:

Compensation and benefits increased $4.1 million as decreases in financial center personnel were offset by hiring of information technology, risk management and commercial banking personnel. Severance costs for displaced personnel were $1.2 million. Total FTEs declined to 1,460 from 1,639.

Occupancy and office operations expense decreased $1.1 million, mainly due to the consolidation of financial centers and other back-office locations. We have consolidated 6 financial centers in the past twelve months.

Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy represents loss on sale of financial center and other locations and early termination payments on leased locations.

Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance incurred in the fourth quarter of 2019 was related to the equipment finance loan portfolio acquisition.

Other expenses increased $4.3 million to $24.0 million, mainly due to $3.1 million of depreciation expense on operating leases acquired in the fourth quarter of 2019. The remainder of the increase was mainly due to an increase in consulting fees related to information technology projects.

Fourth quarter 2020 compared with linked quarter ended September 30, 2020

Total non-interest expense increased $14.1 million to $133.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Key components of the change in non-interest expense were the following:

Compensation and benefits increased $603 thousand to $56.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to an increase in annual bonus compensation.

Information technology increased $1.1 million to $9.6 million. The increase was mainly due to the amortization of investments related to various back-office automation and digital loan and deposit product initiatives.

Loss on extinguishment of borrowings in the fourth quarter was incurred in connection with the repayment of $250.0 million of FHLB advances and $30.0 million of subordinated notes - Bank. In the linked quarter, the loss was incurred in connection with the repayment of $450.0 million of FHLB advances.

Other expenses increased by $3.5 million, mainly due to an increase in charitable contributions and other donations, increased operating expenses associated with maintenance of office locations, and a write-down associated with repossessed assets related to foreclosed equipment finance loans.

Taxes

We recorded income tax expense of $18.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to income tax expense of $12.3 million in the linked quarter and income tax expense of $27.9 million in the prior year period. For the three months ended December 31, 2020, we recorded income tax expense at an estimated effective income tax rate of 19.5% compared to 12.7% for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The increase in the effective tax rate was mainly due to an adjustment related to a net operating loss carryback benefit we recorded in our 2019 tax return in connection with provisions of the CARES Act. For the three months ended December 31, 2019, we recorded income tax expense at an estimated effective income tax rate of 20.7%.

Our estimated effective income tax rate for full year 2020 prior to discrete items was 13.5%. Discrete items include mainly the impact of vesting of stock-based compensation, adjustments to our estimates related to the amount of available net loss carryback available under the CARES Act, and our accrual for uncertain tax positions. Our actual estimated income tax rate for the full year 2020 after discrete items was 11.7%.

Key Balance Sheet Highlights as of December 31, 2020

($ in thousands) As of Change % / bps 12/31/2019 9/30/2020 12/31/2020 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr Total assets $ 30,586,497 $ 30,617,722 $ 29,820,138 (2.5 ) % (2.6 ) % Total portfolio loans, gross 21,440,212 22,281,940 21,848,409 1.9 (1.9 ) Commercial & industrial (“C&I”) loans 8,232,719 9,331,717 9,160,268 11.3 (1.8 ) Commercial real estate loans (including multi-family) 10,295,518 10,377,282 10,238,650 (0.6 ) (1.3 ) Acquisition, development and construction (“ADC”) loans 467,331 633,166 642,943 37.6 1.5 Total commercial loans 18,995,568 20,342,165 20,041,861 5.5 (1.5 ) Residential mortgage loans 2,210,112 1,739,563 1,616,641 (26.9 ) (7.1 ) Loan portfolio composition: Commercial & industrial (“C&I”) loans 38.4 % 41.9 % 41.9 % 350 — Commercial real estate loans (including multi-family) 48.0 46.6 46.9 (110 ) 30 Acquisition, development and construction (“ADC”) loans 2.2 2.8 2.9 70 10 Residential and consumer 11.4 8.7 8.3 (310 ) (40 ) BOLI $ 613,848 $ 625,236 $ 629,576 2.6 0.7 Core deposits9 20,548,459 22,563,276 21,482,525 4.5 (4.8 ) Total deposits 22,418,658 24,255,333 23,119,522 3.1 (4.7 ) Municipal deposits (included in core deposits) 1,988,047 2,397,072 1,648,945 (17.1 ) (31.2 ) Investment securities, net 5,075,309 4,201,350 4,039,456 (20.4 ) (3.9 ) Total borrowings 2,885,958 993,535 1,321,714 (54.2 ) 33.0 Loans to deposits 95.6 % 91.9 % 94.5 % (110 ) 260 Core deposits9 to total deposits 91.7 93.0 92.9 120 (10 ) Investment securities, net to earning assets 18.8 15.6 15.4 (340 ) (20 )

9 Core deposits include retail, commercial and municipal transaction, money market, savings accounts and certificates of deposit accounts, and reciprocal Certificate of Deposit Account Registry balances and exclude brokered and wholesale deposits.

Highlights in balance sheet items as of December 31, 2020 were the following:

C&I loans includes traditional C&I, PPP, asset-based lending, payroll finance, warehouse lending, factored receivables, equipment financing and public sector finance loans. C&I loans and commercial real estate loans represented 88.8% of our loan portfolio at December 31, 2020 compared to 86.4% a year ago. Residential and consumer loans are now less than 10% of our total portfolio loans. During the year, we have continued to experience run-off of broker originated multi-family loans, which resulted in the decline in the proportion of commercial real estate loans. In the fourth quarter of 2020, we sold $464.2 million of PPP loans, which included the majority of such loans for which the forgiveness process had not yet been started.

Residential mortgage loans were $1.6 billion at December 31, 2020, a decline of $122.9 million from the linked quarter and a decline of $593.5 million from the same period a year ago. In the third quarter of 2020, we sold non-performing residential mortgage loans with a net book value of $53.2 million.

Core deposits at December 31, 2020 were $21.5 billion and decreased $1.1 billion compared to September 30, 2020, and increased $934.1 million compared to December 31, 2019. The decline in the fourth quarter of both core deposits and total deposits was mainly due to expected seasonal outflows of municipal deposits. Money market balances declined $247.2 million as certain institutional non-relationship balances were withdrawn. The growth compared to December 31, 2019 in both core deposits and total deposits was mainly due to successful commercial banking and financial center deposit gathering strategies and the increase in balances that has occurred since the outset of the pandemic.

Total deposits at December 31, 2020 decreased $1.1 billion compared to September 30, 2020, and total deposits increased $700.9 million compared to December 31, 2019. The decrease over the linked quarter and the increase compared to December 31, 2019 was mainly due to the same factors as discussed in relation to the change in core deposits.

Municipal deposits at December 31, 2020 were $1.6 billion, a decrease of $748.1 million relative to September 30, 2020. Municipal deposits reach their peak at the end of the third quarter in connection with seasonal tax collections by local municipalities.

Investment securities, net decreased by $161.9 million from September 30, 2020 and $1.0 billion from December 31, 2019, and represented 15.4% of earning assets at December 31, 2020. The decline is consistent with our goal in the current interest rate environment of investment securities representing approximately 15.0% of earning assets.

Total borrowings at December 31, 2020 were $1.3 billion, an increase of $328.2 million relative to September 30, 2020 and a decrease of $1.6 billion relative to December 31, 2019. The increase was mainly due to the issuance of $225.0 million of Subordinated notes. We anticipate a portion of these proceeds will be used to redeem the subordinated notes - Bank in April 2021. Compared to December 31, 2019, the sale of securities and deposit inflows allowed us to reduce borrowings.

Credit Quality

($ in thousands) For the three months ended Change % / bps 12/31/2019 9/30/2020 12/31/2020 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr Provision for credit losses $ 10,585 $ 31,000 $ 27,500 159.8 % (11.3 ) % Net charge-offs 9,082 70,546 27,343 201.1 (61.2 ) Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) - loans 106,238 325,943 326,100 207.0 — Loans 30 to 89 days past due accruing 52,880 68,979 72,912 37.9 5.7 Non-performing loans 179,161 180,851 167,059 (6.8 ) (7.6 ) Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.17 % 1.27 % 0.50 % 33 (77 ) Special mention loans 159,976 204,267 461,458 188.5 125.9 Substandard loans 295,428 375,427 528,760 79.0 40.8 ACL - loans to total loans 0.50 1.46 1.49 99 3 ACL - loans to non-performing loans 59.3 180.2 195.2 13,590 1,500

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, provision for credit losses on portfolio loans was $27.5 million, which was $157 thousand greater than net charge-offs. The provision for credit losses was based on our reasonable and supportable forecasts of future macroeconomic scenarios used to estimate expected credit losses. ACL - loans was $326.1 million, or 1.49% of total portfolio loans compared to 1.46% at September 30, 2020, and increased to 195.2% of non-performing loans from 180.2% at September 30, 2020.

Net charge-offs were $27.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and consisted mainly of charge-offs related to taxi medallion, asset-based lending, factored receivables, traditional C&I and commercial real estate loans.

Non-performing loans declined by $13.8 million to $167.1 million at December 31, 2020 compared to the linked quarter. Loans 30 to 89 days past due were $72.9 million, an increase of $3.9 million from the linked quarter.

Special mention loans increased $257.2 million compared to the linked quarter. Substandard loans, which include non-performing loans, increased $153.3 million relative to the linked quarter. The increase was mainly due to CRE and multi-family

loans and the majority of these loans are related to borrowers that previously requested payment forbearance under the CARES Act. As of December 31, 2020, loan payment deferrals were $208.4 million, or 1.0% of the total portfolio loans.

Capital

($ in thousands, except share and per share data) As of Change % / bps 12/31/2019 9/30/2020 12/31/2020 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr Total stockholders’ equity $ 4,530,113 $ 4,557,785 $ 4,590,514 1.3 % 0.7 % Preferred stock 137,581 136,917 136,689 (0.6 ) (0.2 ) Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,793,846 1,781,246 1,777,047 (0.9 ) (0.2 ) Tangible common stockholders’ equity 10 $ 2,598,686 $ 2,639,622 $ 2,676,778 3.0 1.4 Common shares outstanding 198,455,324 194,458,841 192,923,371 (2.8 ) (0.8 ) Book value per common share $ 22.13 $ 22.73 $ 23.09 4.3 1.6 Tangible book value per common share 10 13.09 13.57 13.87 6.0 2.2 Tangible common equity as a % of tangible assets 10 9.03 % 9.15 % 9.55 % 52 40 Est. Tier 1 leverage ratio - Company 9.55 9.93 10.13 58 20 Est. Tier 1 leverage ratio - Company fully implemented — 9.59 9.80 N/A 21 Est. Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank 10.11 10.48 11.33 122 85 Est. Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank fully implemented — 10.13 11.01 N/A 88 10 See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 18.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $32.7 million as of December 31, 2020 compared to September 30, 2020 to $4.6 billion. For the fourth quarter of 2020, net income of $76.4 million and stock-based compensation activity that totaled $5.6 million was partially offset by common stock repurchases of $30.6 million, common dividends of $13.5 million, preferred dividends of $2.2 million, and other comprehensive loss of $3.1 million.

We elected the five-year transition provision to delay for two years the full impact of the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) methodology on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period. The December 31, 2020 fully implemented ratio data reflects the full impact of CECL and excludes the benefits of phase-ins.

Total goodwill and other intangible assets were $1.8 billion at December 31, 2020, a decrease of $4.2 million compared to September 30, 2020, which was due to amortization.

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding declined relative to the linked quarter by approximately 185 thousand. Total common shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 were approximately 192.9 million.

Tangible book value per common share was $13.87 at December 31, 2020, which represented an increase of 6.0% compared to a year ago.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

12/31/2019 9/30/2020 12/31/2020 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 329,151 $ 437,558 $ 305,002 Investment securities, net 5,075,309 4,201,350 4,039,456 Loans held for sale 8,125 36,826 11,749 Portfolio loans: Commercial and industrial (“C&I”) 8,232,719 9,331,717 9,160,268 Commercial real estate (including multi-family) 10,295,518 10,377,282 10,238,650 Acquisition, development and construction (“ADC”) loans 467,331 633,166 642,943 Residential mortgage 2,210,112 1,739,563 1,616,641 Consumer 234,532 200,212 189,907 Total portfolio loans, gross 21,440,212 22,281,940 21,848,409 Allowance for credit losses (106,238 ) (325,943 ) (326,100 ) Total portfolio loans, net 21,333,974 21,955,997 21,522,309 FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank Stock, at cost 251,805 167,293 166,190 Accrued interest receivable 100,312 102,379 97,505 Premises and equipment, net 227,070 217,481 202,555 Goodwill 1,683,482 1,683,482 1,683,482 Other intangibles 110,364 97,764 93,565 BOLI 613,848 625,236 629,576 Other real estate owned 12,189 6,919 5,347 Other assets 840,868 1,085,437 1,063,402 Total assets $ 30,586,497 $ 30,617,722 $ 29,820,138 Liabilities: Deposits $ 22,418,658 $ 24,255,333 $ 23,119,522 FHLB borrowings 2,245,653 397,000 382,000 Federal Funds Purchased — — 277,000 Paycheck Protection Program Lending Facility — 117,497 — Other borrowings 22,678 35,223 27,101 Senior notes 173,504 — — Subordinated notes - Company 270,941 270,445 491,910 Subordinated notes - Bank 173,182 173,370 143,703 Mortgage escrow funds 58,316 84,031 59,686 Other liabilities 693,452 727,038 728,702 Total liabilities 26,056,384 26,059,937 25,229,624 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock 137,581 136,917 136,689 Common stock 2,299 2,299 2,299 Additional paid-in capital 3,766,716 3,761,216 3,761,993 Treasury stock (583,408 ) (660,312 ) (686,911 ) Retained earnings 1,166,709 1,229,799 1,291,628 Accumulated other comprehensive income 40,216 87,866 84,816 Total stockholders’ equity 4,530,113 4,557,785 4,590,514 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 30,586,497 $ 30,617,722 $ 29,820,138 Shares of common stock outstanding at period end 198,455,324 194,458,841 192,923,371 Book value per common share $ 22.13 $ 22.73 $ 23.09 Tangible book value per common share1 13.09 13.57 13.87 1 See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 18.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended 12/31/2019 9/30/2020 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 12/31/2020 Interest and dividend income: Loans and loan fees $ 256,377 $ 213,009 $ 214,522 $ 1,029,369 $ 882,874 Securities taxable 20,367 18,623 15,679 94,823 73,786 Securities non-taxable 13,031 12,257 11,839 55,802 49,924 Other earning assets 5,699 769 570 22,546 7,437 Total interest and dividend income 295,474 244,658 242,610 1,202,540 1,014,021 Interest expense: Deposits 49,907 18,251 13,417 192,361 105,559 Borrowings 17,310 8,583 7,167 91,256 43,541 Total interest expense 67,217 26,834 20,584 283,617 149,100 Net interest income 228,257 217,824 222,026 918,923 864,921 Provision for credit losses - loans 10,585 31,000 27,500 45,985 251,683 Provision for credit losses - held to maturity securities — (1,000 ) — — 703 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 217,672 187,824 194,526 872,938 612,535 Non-interest income: Deposit fees and service charges 6,506 5,960 5,975 26,398 23,903 Accounts receivable management / factoring commissions and other related fees 6,572 5,393 6,498 23,837 21,847 BOLI 4,770 5,363 4,961 20,670 20,292 Loan commissions and fees 8,698 7,290 13,220 24,129 39,537 Investment management fees 1,597 1,735 1,700 7,305 6,660 Net (loss) gain on sale of securities (76 ) 642 (111 ) (6,905 ) 9,428 Net gain on security calls — — — — 4,880 Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans — — — 8,313 — (Loss) gain on termination of pension plan (280 ) — — 11,817 — Other 4,594 1,842 1,678 15,301 9,015 Total non-interest income 32,381 28,225 33,921 130,865 135,562 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 52,453 55,960 56,563 215,766 222,067 Stock-based compensation plans 5,180 5,869 5,222 19,473 23,010 Occupancy and office operations 15,886 14,722 14,742 64,363 59,358 Information technology 9,313 8,422 9,559 35,580 33,311 Amortization of intangible assets 4,785 4,200 4,200 19,181 16,800 FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments 3,134 3,332 2,865 12,660 13,041 Other real estate owned, net (132 ) 151 283 622 1,719 Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy — — 13,311 14,398 13,311 Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance 5,133 — — 8,477 — Loss (gain) on extinguishment of borrowings — 6,241 2,749 (46 ) 19,462 Other 19,698 20,465 23,979 73,363 90,350 Total non-interest expense 115,450 119,362 133,473 463,837 492,429 Income before income tax expense 134,603 96,687 94,974 539,966 255,668 Income tax expense 27,905 12,280 18,551 112,925 29,899 Net income 106,698 84,407 76,423 427,041 225,769 Preferred stock dividend 1,976 1,969 1,966 7,933 7,883 Net income available to common stockholders $ 104,722 $ 82,438 $ 74,457 $ 419,108 $ 217,886 Weighted average common shares: Basic 199,719,747 193,494,929 193,036,678 205,679,874 194,084,358 Diluted 200,252,542 193,715,943 193,530,930 206,131,628 194,393,343 Earnings per common share: Basic earnings per share $ 0.52 $ 0.43 $ 0.39 $ 2.04 $ 1.12 Diluted earnings per share 0.52 0.43 0.38 2.03 1.12 Dividends declared per share 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.28 0.28





Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

As of and for the Quarter Ended End of Period 12/31/2019 3/31/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2020 Total assets $ 30,586,497 $ 30,335,036 $ 30,839,893 $ 30,617,722 $ 29,820,138 Tangible assets 1 28,792,651 28,545,390 29,054,447 28,836,476 28,043,091 Securities available for sale 3,095,648 2,660,835 2,620,624 2,419,458 2,298,618 Securities held to maturity, net 1,979,661 1,956,177 1,924,955 1,781,892 1,740,838 Loans held for sale2 8,125 8,124 44,437 36,826 11,749 Portfolio loans 21,440,212 21,709,957 22,295,267 22,281,940 21,848,409 Goodwill 1,683,482 1,683,482 1,683,482 1,683,482 1,683,482 Other intangibles 110,364 106,164 101,964 97,764 93,565 Deposits 22,418,658 22,558,280 23,600,621 24,255,333 23,119,522 Municipal deposits (included above) 1,988,047 2,091,259 1,724,049 2,397,072 1,648,945 Borrowings 2,885,958 2,598,698 2,582,609 993,535 1,321,714 Stockholders’ equity 4,530,113 4,422,424 4,484,187 4,557,785 4,590,514 Tangible common equity 1 2,598,686 2,495,415 2,561,599 2,639,622 2,676,778 Quarterly Average Balances Total assets 30,349,691 30,484,433 30,732,914 30,652,856 30,024,165 Tangible assets 1 28,569,589 28,692,033 28,944,714 28,868,840 28,244,364 Loans, gross: Commercial real estate (includes multi-family) 10,061,625 10,288,977 10,404,643 10,320,930 10,191,707 ADC 459,372 497,009 519,517 636,061 685,368 C&I: Traditional C&I (includes PPP loans) 2,399,901 2,470,570 3,130,248 3,339,872 3,155,851 Asset-based lending3 1,137,719 1,107,542 981,518 864,075 876,377 Payroll finance3 228,501 217,952 173,175 143,579 162,762 Warehouse lending3 1,307,645 1,089,576 1,353,885 1,550,425 1,637,507 Factored receivables3 258,892 229,126 188,660 163,388 214,021 Equipment financing3 1,430,715 1,703,016 1,677,273 1,590,855 1,535,582 Public sector finance3 1,189,103 1,216,326 1,286,265 1,481,260 1,532,899 Total C&I 7,952,476 8,034,108 8,791,024 9,133,454 9,114,999 Residential mortgage 2,284,419 2,152,440 2,006,400 1,862,390 1,691,567 Consumer 243,057 233,643 219,052 206,700 195,870 Loans, total4 21,000,949 21,206,177 21,940,636 22,159,535 21,879,511 Securities (taxable) 2,905,545 2,883,367 2,507,384 2,363,059 2,191,333 Securities (non-taxable) 2,159,391 2,163,206 2,122,672 2,029,805 1,964,451 Other interest earning assets 835,554 727,511 669,422 610,938 487,696 Total interest earning assets 26,901,439 26,980,261 27,240,114 27,163,337 26,522,991 Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand 4,361,642 4,346,518 5,004,907 5,385,939 5,530,334 Interest bearing demand 4,359,767 4,616,658 4,766,298 4,688,343 4,870,544 Savings (including mortgage escrow funds) 2,614,523 2,800,021 2,890,402 2,727,475 2,712,041 Money market 7,681,491 7,691,381 8,035,750 8,304,834 8,577,920 Certificates of deposit 3,271,674 3,237,990 2,766,580 2,559,325 2,158,348 Total deposits and mortgage escrow 22,289,097 22,692,568 23,463,937 23,665,916 23,849,187 Borrowings 2,890,407 2,580,922 2,101,016 1,747,941 852,057 Stockholders’ equity 4,524,417 4,506,537 4,464,403 4,530,334 4,591,770 Tangible common stockholders’ equity 1 2,606,617 2,576,558 2,538,842 2,609,179 2,675,055 1 See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 18. 2 Loans held for sale mainly includes commercial syndication loans. 3 Asset-based lending, payroll finance, warehouse lending, factored receivables, equipment finance and public sector finance comprise our commercial finance loan portfolio. 4 Includes loans held for sale, but excludes allowance for credit losses.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA AND PERFORMANCE RATIOS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

As of and for the Quarter Ended Per Common Share Data 12/31/2019 3/31/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2020 Basic earnings per share $ 0.52 $ 0.06 $ 0.25 $ 0.43 $ 0.39 Diluted earnings per share 0.52 0.06 0.25 0.43 0.38 Adjusted diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP 1 0.54 (0.02 ) 0.29 0.45 0.49 Dividends declared per common share 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.07 Book value per common share 22.13 22.04 22.35 22.73 23.09 Tangible book value per common share1 13.09 12.83 13.17 13.57 13.87 Shares of common stock o/s 198,455,324 194,460,656 194,458,805 194,458,841 192,923,371 Basic weighted average common shares o/s 199,719,747 196,344,061 193,479,757 193,494,929 193,036,678 Diluted weighted average common shares o/s 200,252,542 196,709,038 193,604,431 193,715,943 193,530,930 Performance Ratios (annualized) Return on average assets 1.37 % 0.16 % 0.64 % 1.07 % 0.99 % Return on average equity 9.18 1.09 4.40 7.24 6.45 Return on average tangible assets 1.45 0.17 0.68 1.14 1.05 Return on average tangible common equity 15.94 1.90 7.73 12.57 11.07 Return on average tangible assets, adjusted 1 1.51 (0.04 ) 0.79 1.21 1.33 Return on avg. tangible common equity, adjusted 1 16.57 (0.49 ) 9.02 13.37 14.03 Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted 1 39.9 42.4 45.1 43.1 43.0 Analysis of Net Interest Income Accretion income on acquired loans $ 19,497 $ 10,686 $ 10,086 $ 9,172 $ 8,560 Yield on loans 4.84 % 4.47 % 4.03 % 3.82 % 3.90 % Yield on investment securities - tax equivalent 2 2.89 2.96 3.05 3.09 2.94 Yield on interest earning assets - tax equivalent 2 4.41 4.13 3.79 3.63 3.69 Cost of interest bearing deposits 1.10 1.00 0.61 0.40 0.29 Cost of total deposits 0.89 0.81 0.48 0.31 0.22 Cost of borrowings 2.38 2.49 2.26 1.95 3.35 Cost of interest bearing liabilities 1.28 1.19 0.78 0.53 0.43 Net interest rate spread - tax equivalent basis 2 3.13 2.94 3.01 3.10 3.26 Net interest margin - GAAP basis 3.37 3.16 3.15 3.19 3.33 Net interest margin - tax equivalent basis 2 3.42 3.21 3.20 3.24 3.38 Capital Tier 1 leverage ratio - Company 3 9.55 % 9.41 % 9.51 % 9.93 % 10.13 % Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank only 3 10.11 9.99 10.09 10.48 11.33 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank only 3 12.32 12.19 12.24 12.39 13.38 Total risk-based capital ratio - Bank only 3 13.63 13.80 13.85 13.86 14.73 Tangible common equity - Company 1 9.03 8.74 8.82 9.15 9.55 Condensed Five Quarter Income Statement Interest and dividend income $ 295,474 $ 273,527 $ 253,226 $ 244,658 $ 242,610 Interest expense 67,217 61,755 39,927 26,834 20,584 Net interest income 228,257 211,772 213,299 217,824 222,026 Provision for credit losses 10,585 138,280 56,606 30,000 27,500 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 217,672 73,492 156,693 187,824 194,526 Non-interest income 32,381 47,326 26,090 28,225 33,921 Non-interest expense 115,450 114,713 124,881 119,362 133,473 Income before income tax expense 134,603 6,105 57,902 96,687 94,974 Income tax expense (benefit) 27,905 (8,042 ) 7,110 12,280 18,551 Net income $ 106,698 $ 14,147 $ 50,792 $ 84,407 $ 76,423 1 See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 18. 2 Tax equivalent basis represents interest income earned on tax exempt securities divided by the applicable federal tax rate of 21%. 3 Regulatory capital amounts and ratios are preliminary estimates pending filing of the Company’s and Bank’s regulatory reports.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

As of and for the Quarter Ended Allowance for Credit Losses Roll Forward 12/31/2019 3/31/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2020 Balance, beginning of period $ 104,735 $ 106,238 $ 326,444 $ 365,489 $ 325,943 Implementation of CECL accounting standard: Gross up from purchase credit impaired loans — 22,496 — — — Transition amount charged to equity — 68,088 — — — Provision for credit losses - loans 10,585 136,577 56,606 31,000 27,500 Loan charge-offs1: Traditional C&I (470 ) (298 ) (3,988 ) (1,089 ) (17,757 ) Asset-based lending (5,856 ) (985 ) (1,500 ) (1,297 ) — Payroll finance (168 ) — (560 ) — (730 ) Factored receivables (68 ) (7 ) (3,731 ) (6,893 ) (2,099 ) Equipment financing (1,739 ) (4,793 ) (7,863 ) (42,128 ) (3,445 ) Commercial real estate (583 ) (1,275 ) (11 ) (3,650 ) (3,266 ) Multi-family — — (154 ) — (430 ) ADC — (3 ) (1 ) — (307 ) Residential mortgage (334 ) (1,072 ) (702 ) (17,353 ) (23 ) Consumer (401 ) (1,405 ) (172 ) (97 ) (62 ) Total charge-offs (9,619 ) (9,838 ) (18,682 ) (72,507 ) (28,119 ) Recoveries of loans previously charged-off1: Traditional C&I 232 475 116 677 194 Payroll finance 5 9 1 262 38 Factored receivables 9 4 1 185 122 Equipment financing 91 1,105 387 816 217 Commercial real estate — 60 584 — 174 Multi-family 105 — 1 — — Acquisition development & construction — 105 — — — Residential mortgage 5 — — — 1 Consumer 90 1,125 31 21 30 Total recoveries 537 2,883 1,121 1,961 776 Net loan charge-offs (9,082 ) (6,955 ) (17,561 ) (70,546 ) (27,343 ) Balance, end of period $ 106,238 $ 326,444 $ 365,489 $ 325,943 $ 326,100 Asset Quality Data and Ratios Non-performing loans (“NPLs”) non-accrual $ 179,051 $ 252,205 $ 260,333 $ 180,795 $ 166,889 NPLs still accruing 110 1,545 272 56 170 Total NPLs 179,161 253,750 260,605 180,851 167,059 Other real estate owned 12,189 11,815 8,665 6,919 5,347 Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) $ 191,350 $ 265,565 $ 269,270 $ 187,770 $ 172,406 Loans 30 to 89 days past due $ 52,880 $ 69,769 $ 66,268 $ 68,979 $ 72,912 Net charge-offs as a % of average loans (annualized) 0.17 % 0.13 % 0.32 % 1.27 % 0.50 % NPLs as a % of total loans 0.84 1.17 1.17 0.81 0.76 NPAs as a % of total assets 0.63 0.88 0.87 0.61 0.58 Allowance for credit losses as a % of NPLs 59.3 128.6 140.2 180.2 195.2 Allowance for credit losses as a % of total loans 0.50 1.50 1.64 1.46 1.49 Special mention loans $ 159,976 $ 132,356 $ 141,805 $ 204,267 $ 461,458 Substandard loans 295,428 402,393 415,917 375,427 528,760 Doubtful loans — — — — 304 1 There were no charge-offs or recoveries on warehouse lending or public sector finance loans during the periods presented. There were no asset-based lending recoveries during the periods presented.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 December 31, 2020 Average

balance Interest Yield/

Rate Average

balance Interest Yield/

Rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest earning assets: Traditional C&I and commercial finance loans $ 9,133,454 $ 83,415 3.63 % $ 9,114,999 $ 83,429 3.64 % Commercial real estate (includes multi-family) 10,320,930 104,463 4.03 10,191,707 105,193 4.11 ADC 636,061 6,117 3.83 685,368 6,500 3.77 Commercial loans 20,090,445 193,995 3.84 19,992,074 195,122 3.88 Consumer loans 206,700 2,025 3.90 195,870 2,028 4.12 Residential mortgage loans 1,862,390 16,989 3.65 1,691,567 17,372 4.11 Total gross loans 1 22,159,535 213,009 3.82 21,879,511 214,522 3.90 Securities taxable 2,363,059 18,623 3.14 2,191,333 15,679 2.85 Securities non-taxable 2,029,805 15,515 3.06 1,964,451 14,985 3.05 Interest earning deposits 424,249 154 0.14 331,587 105 0.13 FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank Stock 186,689 615 1.31 156,109 465 1.18 Total securities and other earning assets 5,003,802 34,907 2.78 4,643,480 31,234 2.68 Total interest earning assets 27,163,337 247,916 3.63 26,522,991 245,756 3.69 Non-interest earning assets 3,489,519 3,501,174 Total assets $ 30,652,856 $ 30,024,165 Interest bearing liabilities: Demand and savings 2 deposits $ 7,415,818 $ 4,116 0.22 % $ 7,582,585 $ 3,230 0.17 % Money market deposits 8,304,834 8,078 0.39 8,577,920 6,065 0.28 Certificates of deposit 2,559,325 6,057 0.94 2,158,348 4,122 0.76 Total interest bearing deposits 18,279,977 18,251 0.40 18,318,853 13,417 0.29 Other borrowings 1,303,849 3,378 1.03 261,787 518 0.79 Subordinated debentures - Bank 173,328 2,360 5.45 168,222 2,293 5.45 Subordinated debentures - Company 270,764 2,845 4.20 422,048 4,356 4.13 Total borrowings 1,747,941 8,583 1.95 852,057 7,167 3.35 Total interest bearing liabilities 20,027,918 26,834 0.53 19,170,910 20,584 0.43 Non-interest bearing deposits 5,385,939 5,530,334 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 708,665 731,151 Total liabilities 26,122,522 25,432,395 Stockholders’ equity 4,530,334 4,591,770 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 30,652,856 $ 30,024,165 Net interest rate spread 3 3.10 % 3.26 % Net interest earning assets 4 $ 7,135,419 $ 7,352,081 Net interest margin - tax equivalent 221,082 3.24 % 225,172 3.38 % Less tax equivalent adjustment (3,258 ) (3,146 ) Net interest income 217,824 222,026 Accretion income on acquired loans 9,172 8,560 Tax equivalent net interest margin excluding accretion income on acquired loans $ 211,910 3.10 % $ 216,612 3.25 % Ratio of interest earning assets to interest bearing liabilities 135.6 % 138.4 %

1 Average balances include loans held for sale and non-accrual loans. Interest includes prepayment fees and late charges.

2 Includes club accounts and interest bearing mortgage escrow balances.

3 Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest earning assets and the cost of average interest bearing liabilities.

4 Net interest earning assets represents total interest earning assets less total interest bearing liabilities.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 Average

balance Interest Yield/

Rate Average

balance Interest Yield/

Rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest earning assets: Traditional C&I and commercial finance loans $ 7,952,476 $ 97,221 4.85 % $ 9,114,999 $ 83,429 3.64 % Commercial real estate (includes multi-family) 10,061,625 122,435 4.83 10,191,707 105,193 4.11 ADC 459,372 5,924 5.12 685,368 6,500 3.77 Commercial loans 18,473,473 225,580 4.84 19,992,074 195,122 3.88 Consumer loans 243,057 3,290 5.37 195,870 2,028 4.12 Residential mortgage loans 2,284,419 27,507 4.82 1,691,567 17,372 4.11 Total gross loans 1 21,000,949 256,377 4.84 21,879,511 214,522 3.90 Securities taxable 2,905,545 20,367 2.78 2,191,333 15,679 2.85 Securities non-taxable 2,159,391 16,494 3.06 1,964,451 14,985 3.05 Interest earning deposits 573,861 2,423 1.68 331,587 105 0.13 FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock 261,693 3,276 4.97 156,109 465 1.18 Total securities and other earning assets 5,900,490 42,560 2.86 4,643,480 31,234 2.68 Total interest earning assets 26,901,439 298,937 4.41 26,522,991 245,756 3.69 Non-interest earning assets 3,448,252 3,501,174 Total assets $ 30,349,691 $ 30,024,165 Interest bearing liabilities: Demand and savings 2 deposits $ 6,974,290 $ 13,670 0.78 % $ 7,582,585 $ 3,230 0.17 % Money market deposits 7,681,491 20,867 1.08 8,577,920 6,065 0.28 Certificates of deposit 3,271,674 15,370 1.86 2,158,348 4,122 0.76 Total interest bearing deposits 17,927,455 49,907 1.10 18,318,853 13,417 0.29 Senior notes 173,601 1,369 3.15 — — — Other borrowings 2,496,546 13,112 2.08 261,787 518 0.79 Subordinated debentures - Bank 173,142 2,358 5.45 168,222 2,293 5.45 Subordinated debentures - Company 47,118 471 4.00 422,048 4,356 4.13 Total borrowings 2,890,407 17,310 2.38 852,057 7,167 3.35 Total interest bearing liabilities 20,817,862 67,217 1.28 19,170,910 20,584 0.43 Non-interest bearing deposits 4,361,642 5,530,334 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 645,770 731,151 Total liabilities 25,825,274 25,432,395 Stockholders’ equity 4,524,417 4,591,770 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 30,349,691 $ 30,024,165 Net interest rate spread 3 3.13 % 3.26 % Net interest earning assets 4 $ 6,083,577 $ 7,352,081 Net interest margin - tax equivalent 231,720 3.42 % 225,172 3.38 % Less tax equivalent adjustment (3,463 ) (3,146 ) Net interest income 228,257 222,026 Accretion income on acquired loans 19,497 8,560 Tax equivalent net interest margin excluding accretion income on acquired loans $ 212,223 3.13 % $ 216,612 3.25 % Ratio of interest earning assets to interest bearing liabilities 129.2 % 138.4 %

1 Average balances include loans held for sale and non-accrual loans. Interest includes prepayment fees and late charges.

2 Includes club accounts and interest bearing mortgage escrow balances.

3 Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest earning assets and the cost of average interest bearing liabilities.

4 Net interest earning assets represents total interest earning assets less total interest bearing liabilities.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend beginning on page 22 . As of and for the Quarter Ended 12/31/2019 3/31/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2020 The following table shows the reconciliation of pretax pre-provision net revenue to adjusted pretax pre-provision net revenue 1: Net interest income $ 228,257 $ 211,772 $ 213,299 $ 217,824 $ 222,026 Non-interest income 32,381 47,326 26,090 28,225 33,921 Total net revenue 260,638 259,098 239,389 246,049 255,947 Non-interest expense 115,450 114,713 124,881 119,362 133,473 PPNR 145,188 144,385 114,508 126,687 122,474 Adjustments: Accretion income (19,497 ) (10,686 ) (10,086 ) (9,172 ) (8,560 ) Net loss (gain) on sale of securities 76 (8,412 ) (485 ) (642 ) 111 Net loss on termination of Astoria defined benefit pension plan 280 — — — — Loss on extinguishment of debt — 744 9,723 6,241 2,749 Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy — — — — 13,311 Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance 5,133 — — — — Amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible assets 200 172 172 172 172 Adjusted PPNR $ 131,380 $ 126,203 $ 113,832 $ 123,286 $ 130,257

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend beginning on page 22 . As of and for the Quarter Ended 12/31/2019 3/31/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2020 The following table shows the reconciliation of stockholders’ equity to tangible common equity and the tangible common equity ratio 2: Total assets $ 30,586,497 $ 30,335,036 $ 30,839,893 $ 30,617,722 $ 29,820,138 Goodwill and other intangibles (1,793,846 ) (1,789,646 ) (1,785,446 ) (1,781,246 ) (1,777,047 ) Tangible assets 28,792,651 28,545,390 29,054,447 28,836,476 28,043,091 Stockholders’ equity 4,530,113 4,422,424 4,484,187 4,557,785 4,590,514 Preferred stock (137,581 ) (137,363 ) (137,142 ) (136,917 ) (136,689 ) Goodwill and other intangibles (1,793,846 ) (1,789,646 ) (1,785,446 ) (1,781,246 ) (1,777,047 ) Tangible common stockholders’ equity 2,598,686 2,495,415 2,561,599 2,639,622 2,676,778 Common stock outstanding at period end 198,455,324 194,460,656 194,458,805 194,458,841 192,923,371 Common stockholders’ equity as a % of total assets 14.36 % 14.13 % 14.10 % 14.44 % 14.94 % Book value per common share $ 22.13 $ 22.04 $ 22.35 $ 22.73 $ 23.09 Tangible common equity as a % of tangible assets 9.03 % 8.74 % 8.82 % 9.15 % 9.55 % Tangible book value per common share $ 13.09 $ 12.83 $ 13.17 $ 13.57 $ 13.87 The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity 3: Average stockholders’ equity $ 4,524,417 $ 4,506,537 $ 4,464,403 $ 4,530,334 $ 4,591,770 Average preferred stock (137,698 ) (137,579 ) (137,361 ) (137,139 ) (136,914 ) Average goodwill and other intangibles (1,780,102 ) (1,792,400 ) (1,788,200 ) (1,784,016 ) (1,779,801 ) Average tangible common stockholders’ equity 2,606,617 2,576,558 2,538,842 2,609,179 2,675,055 Net income available to common 104,722 12,171 48,820 82,438 74,457 Net income, if annualized 415,473 48,951 196,353 327,960 296,209 Reported return on avg tangible common equity 15.94 % 1.90 % 7.73 % 12.57 % 11.07 % Adjusted net income (loss) (see reconciliation on page 20) $ 108,855 $ (3,124 ) $ 56,926 $ 87,682 $ 94,323 Annualized adjusted net income (loss) 431,870 (12,565 ) 228,955 348,822 375,242 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 16.57 % (0.49 ) % 9.02 % 13.37 % 14.03 % The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on average tangible assets and adjusted return on average tangible assets 4: Average assets $ 30,349,691 $ 30,484,433 $ 30,732,914 $ 30,652,856 $ 30,024,165 Average goodwill and other intangibles (1,780,102 ) (1,792,400 ) (1,788,200 ) (1,784,016 ) (1,779,801 ) Average tangible assets 28,569,589 28,692,033 28,944,714 28,868,840 28,244,364 Net income available to common 104,722 12,171 48,820 82,438 74,457 Net income, if annualized 415,473 48,951 196,353 327,960 296,209 Reported return on average tangible assets 1.45 % 0.17 % 0.68 % 1.14 % 1.05 % Adjusted net income (loss) (see reconciliation on page 20) $ 108,855 $ (3,124 ) $ 56,926 $ 87,682 $ 94,323 Annualized adjusted net income (loss) 431,870 (12,565 ) 228,955 348,822 375,242 Adjusted return on average tangible assets 1.51 % (0.04 ) % 0.79 % 1.21 % 1.33 %

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

NON-GAAP FFINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend beginning on page 22 . As of and for the Quarter Ended 12/31/2019 3/31/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2020 The following table shows the reconciliation of the reported operating efficiency ratio and adjusted operating efficiency ratio 5: Net interest income $ 228,257 $ 211,772 $ 213,299 $ 217,824 $ 222,026 Non-interest income 32,381 47,326 26,090 28,225 33,921 Total revenue 260,638 259,098 239,389 246,049 255,947 Tax equivalent adjustment on securities 3,463 3,454 3,411 3,258 3,146 Net loss (gain) on sale of securities 76 (8,412 ) (485 ) (642 ) 111 Loss on termination of pension plan 280 — — — — Depreciation of operating leases — (3,492 ) (3,136 ) (3,130 ) (3,130 ) Adjusted total revenue 264,457 250,648 239,179 245,535 256,074 Non-interest expense 115,450 114,713 124,881 119,362 133,473 Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance (5,133 ) — — — — Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy — — — — (13,311 ) Loss on extinguishment of borrowings — (744 ) (9,723 ) (6,241 ) (2,749 ) Depreciation of operating leases — (3,492 ) (3,136 ) (3,130 ) (3,130 ) Amortization of intangible assets (4,785 ) (4,200 ) (4,200 ) (4,200 ) (4,200 ) Adjusted non-interest expense 105,532 106,277 107,822 105,791 110,083 Reported operating efficiency ratio 44.3 % 44.3 % 52.2 % 48.5 % 52.1 % Adjusted operating efficiency ratio 39.9 42.4 45.1 43.1 43.0 The following table shows the reconciliation of reported net income (GAAP) and earnings per share to adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted earnings per share(non-GAAP) 6: Income before income tax expense $ 134,603 $ 6,105 $ 57,902 $ 96,687 $ 94,974 Income tax expense (benefit) 27,905 (8,042 ) 7,110 12,280 18,551 Net income (GAAP) 106,698 14,147 50,792 84,407 76,423 Adjustments: Net loss (gain) on sale of securities 76 (8,412 ) (485 ) (642 ) 111 Loss on termination of pension plan 280 — — — — Loss on extinguishment of debt — 744 9,723 6,241 2,749 Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy. — — — — 13,311 Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance 5,133 — — — — Amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible assets 200 172 172 172 172 Total pre-tax adjustments 5,689 (7,496 ) 9,410 5,771 16,343 Adjusted pre-tax income (loss) 140,292 (1,391 ) 67,312 102,458 111,317 Adjusted income tax expense (benefit) 29,461 (243 ) 8,414 12,807 15,028 Adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP) 110,831 (1,148 ) 58,898 89,651 96,289 Preferred stock dividend 1,976 1,976 1,972 1,969 1,966 Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 108,855 $ (3,124 ) $ 56,926 $ 87,682 $ 94,323 Weighted average diluted shares 200,252,542 196,709,038 193,604,431 193,715,943 193,530,930 Reported diluted EPS (GAAP) $ 0.52 $ 0.06 $ 0.25 $ 0.43 $ 0.38 Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) 0.54 (0.02 ) 0.29 0.45 0.49

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

NON-GAAP FFINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend beginning on page 22. For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 2020 The following table shows the reconciliation of reported net income (GAAP) and earnings per share to adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) 6: Income before income tax expense $ 539,966 $ 255,668 Income tax expense (benefit) 112,925 29,899 Net income (GAAP) 427,041 225,769 Adjustments: Net loss (gain) on sale of securities 6,905 (9,428 ) Net (gain) on termination of pension plan (11,817 ) — Net (gain) on sale or residential mortgage loans (8,313 ) — Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy 14,398 13,311 Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance 8,477 — (Gain) loss on extinguishment of borrowings (46 ) 19,462 Amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible assets 840 686 Total pre-tax adjustments 10,444 24,031 Adjusted pre-tax income 550,410 279,699 Adjusted income tax expense 115,586 37,759 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 434,824 $ 241,940 Preferred stock dividend 7,933 7,883 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 426,891 $ 234,057 Weighted average diluted shares 206,131,628 194,393,343 Diluted EPS as reported (GAAP) $ 2.03 $ 1.12 Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) 2.07 1.20

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

NON-GAAP FFINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)