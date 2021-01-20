Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
WashREIT Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WashREIT (NYSE:WRE) announced the income tax treatment of its 2020 dividend distributions. This information represents final income allocations. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of WashREIT dividend distributions. The Ordinary Taxable Income Per Share is equal to the Section 199A Dividend Per Share. Under Section 199A, non-corporate shareholders may generally deduct 20% of ordinary taxable REIT dividends.


Dividend
Paid Date		 Gross
Distribution
Per Share		 Ordinary
Taxable
Income Per
Share		 Section 199A
Dividends Per
Share		 (Return of
Capital) Non-
Taxable
Distribution
Per Share
1/6/2020 $0.30000 $0.10727 $0.10727 $0.19273
3/31/2020 $0.30000 $0.10727 $0.10727 $0.19273
7/06/2020 $0.30000 $0.10727 $0.10727 $0.19273
10/5/2020 $0.30000 $0.10727 $0.10727 $0.19273
TOTALS: $1.20000 $0.42908 $0.42908 $0.77092
  100.00% 35.757% 35.757% 64.243%


WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington, DC Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise, and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 43 properties includes approximately 3.4 million square feet of commercial space and 7,059 multifamily apartment units. Our shares trade on the NYSE and our company currently has an enterprise value of approximately $3.0 billion. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, we are a trusted authority in one of the nation’s most competitive real estate markets.

Contact: Amy Hopkins
Phone: 202-774-3253
E-mail: ahopkins@washreit.com


