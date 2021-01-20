CubeSmart Announces Tax Allocations of 2020 Distributions
/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE), a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on self-storage properties, announced today the tax allocations of its 2020 distributions for CubeSmart Common Shares of Beneficial Interest.
The 2020 distributions paid with respect to CubeSmart common stock (CUSIP #229663-109 and traded under ticker symbol CUBE) are as follows:
|
Record
Date
|
Payable
Date
|
Total
Distribution
per Share
|
Ordinary
Dividend
(Box 1a)
|
Total
Capital
Gain
(Box 2a)
|
Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain(1)
(Box 2b)
|
Nondividend
Distribution
(Box 3)
|
Section 199A
Dividend(2)
(Box 5)
|1/2/2020
|1/15/2020
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.244773
|$
|0.007057
|$
|0.001958
|$
|0.078170
|$
|0.244773
|4/1/2020
|4/15/2020
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.244773
|$
|0.007057
|$
|0.001958
|$
|0.078170
|$
|0.244773
|7/1/2020
|7/15/2020
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.244773
|$
|0.007057
|$
|0.001958
|$
|0.078170
|$
|0.244773
|10/1/2020
|10/15/2020
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.244773
|$
|0.007057
|$
|0.001958
|$
|0.078170
|$
|0.244773
|$
|1.32
|$
|0.979092
|$
|0.028228
|$
|0.007832
|$
|0.312680
|$
|0.979092
(1) Amounts in Box 2b are included in Box 2a.
(2) Amounts in Box 5 are included in Box 1a.
The fourth quarter 2020 distribution made to holders of record of common shares as of January 4, 2021 is considered a 2021 distribution for federal income tax purposes.
About the Company
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. CubeSmart owns or manages 1,238 self-storage properties across the United States. According to the 2020 Self Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the U.S.
The Company’s mission is to simplify the organizational and logistical challenges created by the many life events and business needs of its customers – through innovative solutions, unparalleled service, and genuine care. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible, and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers.
For more information about business and personal storage or to learn more about the Company and find a nearby storage property, visit www.cubesmart.com or call CubeSmart toll free at 800-800-1717.
Company Contact:
Josh Schutzer
Senior Director, Finance
(610) 535-5700