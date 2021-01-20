Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Financial Results on February 23, 2021
/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) (“Inspire”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 after the close of trading on Tuesday, February 23. Inspire’s management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and recent business developments.
|Tuesday, February 23rd @ 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time:
|Domestic:
|877-407-0792
|International:
|201-689-8263
|Conference ID:
|13715465
|Webcast:
|http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143162
About Inspire Medical Systems
Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire’s proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
For additional information about Inspire, please visit www.inspiresleep.com.
Investor and Media Contact:
Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors
inspire@lifesciadvisors.com
646-597-6989