STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

JOINT STATEMENT

VERMONT STATE POLICE

MONTPELIER POLICE DEPARTMENT

CAPITOL POLICE DEPARTMENT

Update: Elevated law-enforcement presence remains in place in Montpelier

MONTPELIER, Vermont (Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021) — Police are continuing high-visibility patrols at the Capitol Complex in Montpelier. State Street remains open. There are no reports of any incidents.

Updates will be provided later this afternoon.

***Update, 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20***

The enhanced presence by law enforcement agencies is ongoing this afternoon at the Capitol Complex in Montpelier. State Street in front of the Vermont Statehouse remains open. No incidents have been reported.

Additional updates will follow this afternoon.

***Initial news release, 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20***

As scheduled, numerous law-enforcement agencies are continuing their enhanced presence and expanded patrols at the Vermont Capitol Complex in Montpelier on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. The heightened security coincides with the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris in Washington, D.C.

The presence in Montpelier of agencies including the Vermont State Police, the Montpelier Police Department and the Capitol Police Department is precautionary and follows the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, along with alerts regarding the nationwide potential for violence as a new administration is sworn in.

In Vermont, police added extra personnel and patrols around the Statehouse and Capitol Complex in Montpelier over the weekend, which passed without incident. Law enforcement have received no information to suggest any specific, credible threats directed toward locations in Vermont. The enhanced presence of local, state and federal agencies is to ensure readiness in case any activity requires a police response.

Members of the public should be aware of the presence of additional law-enforcement agencies Wednesday in Montpelier and prepare for possibilities such as road closures if necessary. Due largely to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Statehouse and many other buildings in the state office complex in Montpelier are closed to the public Wednesday, with the exception of the Department of Motor Vehicles.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, no road closures are in place, and no incidents have been reported.

To ensure operational security, police remain unable to provide details of the measures, seen and unseen, that agencies are taking. Periodic updates will be issued throughout the day. If at any point a threat to public safety in Vermont becomes known, the authorities will update the community immediately.

Police continue to ask the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious people, incidents or possible threats to any local police agency or the Vermont State Police. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at www.vtips.us.

